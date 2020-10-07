Aaron Sorkin Wants to Write a ‘Social Network’ Sequel, But Only on One Condition
The Social Network, that insatiably entertaining indictment of the very device you’re reading this on, ends on a beautifully ambiguous image: Mark Zuckerberg (Jesse Eisenberg), the founder of Facebook who seems to have won everything, endlessly refreshing the unanswered friend request of the woman (Rooney Mara) who inspired his ascent/descent. Do we need another take on Zuckerberg’s generation-shifting, conscience-destroying social network? Well… maybe. Because, per the Happy.Sad.Confused podcast, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin has an idea he’s jazzed about — under one condition.
“I do want to see it,” said Sorkin bluntly. And so does the original film’s producer Scott Rudin. Continued Sorkin, “People have been talking to me about it. What we’ve discovered is the dark side of Facebook.” While I personally can see the “dark side of Facebook” by, say, looking at my aunt’s friends’ profiles for three seconds, Sorkin is specifically talking about the story of initial Facebook investor Roger McNamee, who became so dissatisfied with his experience with the company that he wrote a book about it called Zucked! When the writing started appearing on the wall (pun intended) about the use of Facebook to spread political disinformation, McNamee spoke with Zuckerberg and Facebook CEO Sheryl Sandberg about the situation. Per Sorkin, recollecting his conversations with McNamee, “Sandberg and Zuckerberg seem uninterested in doing anything about it. This all ends up with McNamee in a Senate basement secure conference room briefing Senate Intelligence subcommittee members on how Facebook is bringing down democracy. ‘We have a huge problem here and something needs to be done about it.'”
Sounds like compelling, prescient, and terrifying drama! So should Sorkin start cracking away on the first draft, Sony start greenlighting, and Zuckerberg start getting himself back in those fleeces? Not so fast. Sorkin is only interested in making the film under one condition: “I will only write it if David directs it.” That, of course, is director David Fincher, the maestro behind the original. And, well, I pretty much have to agree. Fincher: The ball is in your court. I’ll poke you on Facebook if you forget.
As to what Fincher has been up to in the meantime, here’s the release date of his upcoming Netflix film Mank.
- 'Emily in Paris' Cast and Creator Weigh In on the 'Ménage à Trois' Question
- New Paul Thomas Anderson/HAIM Music Video Shows How the Sausage Is Made
- 'The Prom' First Images Got Meryl Streep Lookin' Like a Fun Vegas Aunt
- The 15 Best Family and Kids Movies on Netflix Right Now (October 2020)
- Watch: PS5 Teardown Video Is Oddly Soothing and Our New ASMR Fix