The Big Picture The Society faced a rare fate of being renewed and then suddenly cancelled, leaving fans hanging.

Efforts are being made by the creative team to bring the show back and offer a conclusion to the unresolved mysteries.

Fans' loyalty keeps hope alive for The Society's return.

The story of a show premiering to a lackluster reception and then being unceremoniously canceled is all too common. But that of a show premiering to wide acclaim, topping viewership charts, and scoring a renewal only for the renewal to be reneged on is uncommon. It rarely happens, but when it does, it hurts. The Society was patient zero for this on Netflix and possibly in streaming history. Five years later, the call to renew The Society is still loud, and no one has heard it more than the show's creator, Christopher Keyser. In a conversation with Variety, Keyser revealed that there have been, and there are active efforts to bring the show back and offer a satisfying conclusion to one of the biggest mysteries to grace television. Keyser revealed that he stays in touch with the show's writers and Marc Webb, who he created it with, saying,

“I have consistent conversations with a bunch of the writers and Marc Webb about how we might bring this back in some way. We don’t have an answer yet, and I wouldn’t count on it, but I don’t do that with every show that gets canceled. The audience still wants to talk about it. They are still moved by it and want answers to the questions and then new questions are posed. I just don’t know whether the world is going to work in a way that aligns for us, but we’ll keep trying for a while because it’s gotten under my skin as well.”

'The Society' Season 2 Nearly Happened, Twice.

Image via Netflix

After the renewal, the scripts were ready, and the cast was happy to return to work. When it became clear that there was no way to jump the big COVID hurdle that had crippled the world, the cast moved on to other projects. Keyser reveals that their efforts did not end there, and they had looked for an alternative medium to bring the story to a conclusion, given the many questions fans had asked over the years. “There’s also the emotional thing going on with the audience reaching out to us and consistently saying, ‘Tell me what happened. When is it coming back?’ It was particularly poignant for us since we were closer than I think most shows get to being ready to go again.” he said. They were working on releasing a graphic novel that would tell everything, but again, something else interfered when the publisher went out of business.

Keyser did not reveal the next avenue for bringing back the show and offer answers, but he thanked fans who had remained loyal to it, saying, "Thank you for not letting the show go. Things only live for a certain amount of time, and that’s just as long as people remember them. If this gets remembered, there’s not much else that people who make something for an audience can ask for.”

The Society is streaming on Netflix.

