Though it was his directorial debut, accomplished playwright Florian Zeller proved that he is equally talented in the realm of filmmaking with his Academy Award-winning hit, The Father (2020). As a first-time feature film director to make a film that won Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and a Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for himself and co-writer Christopher Hampton, Zeller immediately caught the attention of the filmmaking community by crafting a narrative that's simple in premise and gloriously complex in execution. The Father is undoubtedly one of the best looks into Alzheimer's and dementia ever to be showcased on film, and Zeller is set to tackle another major issue with his sophomore feature. The Son may have a title similar to Zeller's prior hit, but it is not a sequel and has no direct connection to The Father. Instead, it bares only a thematic similarity, that of a struggling family that is plagued by a problem that affects so many in the modern world. With The Father, it was old age and memory loss, in The Son it will be teen depression and suicidal thoughts. It's another very sensitive topic, but if it's even half as well-crafted as The Father was (which its ten-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival seems to indicate it is), we're looking at a sure-fire contender for the awards season.

Of course, Zeller has had the opportunity to work with some incredible actors in his career so far, and he'll have some incredible stars joining him on his latest venture. Who exactly? Read below to find out.

Related:'The Son': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know About the Hugh Jackman Drama

Hugh Jackman as Peter Miller

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Hugh Jackman will play Peter, who is named Pierre in Zeller's original play, titled in his native French language as Le Fils (2018). Peter is the father (so to speak) of the titular "son" character, Nicholas. His son's current difficult spot in life could very well be partly because of Peter's estranged relationship with his former wife, Kate, with Peter now dating the much younger Beth, who also just had a newborn child of their own. Peter does appear to try his best to be a good father to Nicholas, and when Kate informs him of the struggles that Nicholas has been going through, he agrees to take Nicholas in and try to reconnect with him, while also trying to alleviate his symptoms of depression in the process. Peter has an estranged relationship with his own father as well, with Anthony Hopkins credited as Peter's father.

Jackman's career has always been appropriately rooted in live theater, having just been a massive part of the recent revival of The Music Man (2021) on Broadway. He of course has also had a prolific career in film, with the obvious example being his part as Wolverine in the X-Men films, but he's also acquired some accolades of his own with an Academy Award nomination for Les Misérables (2012).

Zen McGrath as Nicholas

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Though he's playing a native to the United States, Zen McGrath is also an Australian just like his co-star Hugh Jackman. Since his parents' divorce, Nicholas has been completely and utterly aimless in his life. Having lived with his mother for most of that time, the effects of depression have slowly but surely made their way into Nicholas's daily life, leading the young teenager to completely skip going to school for over a month. Like any teen going through this crisis, Nicholas has trouble articulating his feelings to the rest of his family, but he is the one who suggests to Peter that he should try living with him and Beth for a while. Nicholas surely will have a hard time adapting to a new setting with an unfamiliar stepmother, but reconnecting with his dad could be a great help in finding something to love in the world again.

Related:'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman Caught Between Two Families

Laura Dern as Kate

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Except for relative newcomer McGrath, every other major cast member in the film has either won or been nominated for an Academy Award. In Laura Dern's case, it is the former as she won a Best Supporting Actress award for Marriage Story (2018).

McGrath's Nicholas is also the only character whose name hasn't been changed from the original play, as Kate is referred to as Anne in Le Fils. Many divorced couples tend to have either a hostile or amicable relationship when it comes to their portrayal in film, but Kate and Peter's estrangement seems to be somewhere in the middle. They don't outright hate each other but there is a clear strain since Kate seems to have taken full custody of Nicholas following their divorce. Due to her being the primary caretaker of Nicholas, her son's struggles with depression hit Kate especially hard, as in her mind the only logical explanation for why Nicholas is feeling that way is because of her poor parenting.

Vanessa Kirby as Beth

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Named Sofia in the original play, Beth is somewhat inadvertently thrown into a high-stress situation. She only just recently became a mother to an infant child, and now she has to assist her partner Peter in raising a teenage boy with whom she doesn't have any connection. It's something that she might have expected to deal with when her own child turned fifteen, but this is a wholly unique set of circumstances where she has to become a far more experienced parental figure almost instantly. Vanessa Kirby is the most recent addition to the Academy Award nomination club on the movie's cast list, having earned very well-deserved recognition for her performance in Pieces of a Woman (2020).

Anthony Hopkins as Peter's Father

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Since his work in Zeller's The Father earned him his second Academy Award, it makes sense that Hopkins would return for the follow-up, but again, he will not be playing the same character he played in the celebrated predecessor. Hopkins's character here, who almost certainly was deliberately not given a name, likely represents a version of Peter that he fears he'll become. In a sequence from the teaser trailer where Peter meets with his father while seemingly explaining Nicholas's situation, the patriarch doesn't seem to show any signs of remorse for his grandson. Instead, he sees this as Peter attacking his own parenting, acting as if Peter is blaming him for Nicholas' mental health.

The Son premieres in limited theaters in New York City and Los Angeles on November 25, 2022, after which it will get a wide release in the United States on January 20, 2023. Use the following link to check for showtimes and tickets:

Get Tickets