After his Oscar-winning film The Father, playwright and director Florian Zeller is bringing us The Son, which has already wrapped filming. But we're still getting updates on the project, and now Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins are confirmed to have joined the already stacked cast including Hugh Jackman, Vanessa Kirby, and Laura Dern.

The film is being adapted from Zeller's stage play and is part of his trilogy, including The Mother, The Father, and now The Son. And with the emotional power of both The Mother and The Father, we know that The Son is going to pack quite the emotional punch to us all. The film started shooting back in August per an Instagram post from Zeller, which revealed the slate for The Son, and the director announced the movie's wrap earlier today.

The Son sounds like another family drama meant to cause audiences to stop and think about our own interpersonal relationships with those we love. The film follows Peter, played by Jackman, who sees his busy life with his new partner Beth (Kirby) and their baby turned upside down when his ex-wife (Dern) shows up with their teenage son Nicholas (McGrath). Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Joanna Laurie, Christophe Spadone, and Zeller all serve as producers for The Son.

There's no word yet as to who Hopkins will be playing. In Zeller's The Father, he played Anthony, an aging man struggling with dementia who begins to lose his grip on reality. Hopkins also earned a Best Actor Oscar for the role at last year's ceremony, while Zeller and co-writer Christopher Hampton won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Son doesn't have a release date yet, but with filming just wrapped, we'll probably have a little while before we can expect to see the movie. And maybe with both The Father and The Son getting film adaptations, Zeller's The Mother will earn the same big-screen treatment sometime soon. Check out Zeller's Instagram post announcing The Son's wrap below:

