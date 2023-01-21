While it's hardly the only award-season title this year that has failed to pose a serious threat to the leading contenders, The Son is easily one of the most disappointing films of 2022. It is the second feature film by playwright Florian Zeller, who adapted his own play The Father into a critically acclaimed film that won Anthony Hopkins a much-deserved Academy Award for Best Actor. The Father masterfully translated the stage production to the screen in a creative manner and used an inventive, yet respectful technique to place the viewers in the shoes of a man struggling with dementia. In comparison, The Son’s depiction of mental health disorders and depression feels elementary at best, and willfully manipulative at worst. While The Father can be used as an instructive tool in discussing the effects of dementia, The Son only reiterates antiquated and unproductive stigmas about people who are suffering from depression.

'The Son' Is Inauthentic in Its Depiction of Depression

Based on another one of Zeller’s plays of the same name, The Son follows the divorced political consultant Peter Miller (Hugh Jackman) as he raises his newborn son with his younger wife Beth (Vanessa Kirby). Although Peter is on the cusp of landing a dream position at work, he’s informed by his estranged ex-wife Kate (Laura Dern) that their teenage son, Nicholas (Zen McGrath), has been struggling with feelings of depression and has stopped attending school. Nicholas no longer wants to live with his mother and so, Peter decides to take him in and raise him in his apartment, much to Beth’s annoyance. As Peter attempts to bond with a child that he barely knows, he realizes that Nicholas is continuing to fall into a downward spiral.

It would be one thing if The Son felt like an earnest, yet ultimately unsuccessful attempt to contemplate these complex issues if it had tried to show empathy to those in need. However, the lack of agency given to Nicholas and the hackneyed nature of the drama feel like Zeller is dramatizing the extent of his condition to the point of shocking the audience. Not only is it an amateurish storytelling technique, but an insulting and frankly dangerous message to send to real victims. Zeller replaces the authenticity of The Father with an aura of plasticity in The Son that goes horribly awry in its depiction of depression.

Nicholas Isn't Fleshed Out as a Character

The issues with the film can be traced back to its focus; Nicholas is not the main character. Instead, the film is told through the perspective of Peter, and only examines Nicholas’ illness by showing the direct effect that it has on Peter, his wife, and his family. The vagueness surrounding Nicholas may have been intended to show how he feels removed from joy and passion, but it only makes him feel less like a character, and more like a prop. Nicholas isn’t given any defining characteristics beyond the fact that he has depression, which makes him even harder to relate to on a personal level.

Instead, The Son seemingly suggests that the audience should sympathize with Peter, who himself has had personal issues that he rarely talks about. Peter had an incredibly difficult relationship with his own father, Anthony (played by Anthony Hopkins in a brief scene), who was absent and often malicious during Peter’s childhood. Rather than going to therapy and grappling with how his father’s mistreatment affected him, Peter has essentially buried this aspect of his life and barely speaks about it with Beth, Kate, or anyone else that he is close with. By showing that Peter has seemingly “moved on” from this moment in his past, Zeller is subtly enforcing the idea that not discussing mental illness makes you a “success story.”

Nicholas Is Seen as a Burden by Peter and Beth

This disregard for the therapeutic process continues in the way that Peter and Beth communicate with Nicholas. The film essentially paints Nicholas as a destructive force in their seemingly “normal lives,” and treats him like a burden that they have to endure. Peter’s time spent with Nicholas prevents him from having personal moments with Beth, which drives them further apart as a couple. In one instance, Peter attempts to teach Nicholas how to dance, which initially creates a humorous moment when they all bond with Beth. However, this is immediately subverted as Nicholas begins to feel hopeless, and it's shown as if he is “ruining” a nice moment of intimacy between husband and wife.

Beth has reservations about keeping Nicholas in their apartment; this would have been a great opportunity to flesh out her fear for him and emphasize her sense of concern. Instead, her stigma against Nicholas is derived from her commitment to raising the child she had with Peter, as Nicholas is not “her child,” and thus should not be her responsibility. This is another dangerous message to send that’s made even worse considering Beth is intended to be a sympathetic character.

'The Son' Makes Suicide Into a Melodrama

By focusing squarely on Peter and Beth, the film cuts out any time that could be spent exploring the process of therapy, medical treatment, and healing through the professional guidance of others. After Peter finally decides to put Nicholas in a facility (in a sequence that focuses on how challenging this is for Peter to contemplate), the film doesn’t show anything within the interior of the medical office. Instead, it focuses on Peter’s life without Nicholas and suggests that “there’s nothing he could have done;” this would only have been effective in practice if this was true.

The film’s ending is particularly manipulative and only separates it from reality even further. After Peter and Beth take Nicholas home from the treatment facility, they seem to think that he is doing better based on his more upbeat attitude, which only signifies how little they actually know about him. After they spend an initially charming moment together, Nicholas suddenly walks out of the room and shoots himself. While the film is at least respectful enough to not show the actual death in graphic detail, the way that it unravels as a “twist” seeks to make a melodrama out of a real issue. This disrespect for the process only continues in absurdly regressive moments when Peter imagines what his life would have looked like if Nicholas was still alive.

While many audiences seek out films purely for the sake of personal enjoyment, it’s often that a great movie about an important subject can breach a greater understanding of the discussed issues and inform the audience about their gravity. In recent years, films like Silver Linings Playbook and The Perks of Being A Wallflower have been praised for their respectful and constructive depictions of mental health disorders in a way that invites conversation. Unfortunately, The Son only emphasizes outdated stereotypes about depression that do not progress the conversation in a meaningful way.