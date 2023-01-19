After the overwhelming critical success of The Father, film fans were anxiously anticipating whatever playwright turned writer/director Florian Zeller was going to be working on next. Zeller had managed to avoid the issues that many playwrights had in adapting their own work for the screen in The Father by using inventive techniques in perspective and cleverly doctoring his own work to make it flow as a narrative feature; the film earned him an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. Zeller’s new film, The Son, is also based on one of his own plays and deals with serious health issues in an intimate manner. Hugh Jackman’s performance was earmarked early on as a potential contender in this year’s Best Actor race; should Jackman win, he would rank among the few “EGOTs” in the industry.. However, reviews for The Son have been incredibly mixed since it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival in September, with some critics taking issue with how Zeller chooses to tackle the issue of depression in the film’s final moments.

What Is 'The Son' About?

The Son follows the successful political consultant Peter Miller (Jackman), who has moved in with his new partner Beth (Vanessa Kirby) to a luxurious new apartment with their infant son. Amidst his professional success, Peter is notified by his ex-wife, Kate (Laura Dern), that their 17-year-old son Nicholas (Zen McGrath) has not been attending school and has chosen to leave his mother in an act of defiance. Despite accepting his dream job in Washington D.C. and caring for a young baby, Peter decides to take Nicholas in and provide him with the support that he clearly needs.

Similar to The Father, The Son features a divisive ending that may split moviegoers down the middle; while it could be moving for some audiences, others may find it disrespectful or manipulative. Here is how The Son ends, explained.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Is Peter a Bad Father to Nicholas?

Although Peter attempts to bond with his son, he clearly knows very little about him, and Nicholas isn’t that keen on opening up. Given Peter’s hardworking attitude at work and commitment to raising a family, he’s constantly busy and is not able to devote his entire day to looking after Nicholas. His conflicting goals put a strain on his relationship with Beth; she feels uncomfortable around Nicholas and irritated that Peter cancels social engagements in an attempt to bond with him.

Trouble begins to arise as Peter becomes aware of Nicholas’ issues with depression, and his history of threatening self-harm. Many of Peter’s attempts at bonding with Nicholas prove that he’s not adept at raising a teenager; after he tries to teach Nicholas how to dance, he subsequently ignores him to spend more time with Beth. Beth also has conflicts with Nicholas after he hears her proclamation that she doesn’t want him looking after her infant child.

RELATED: Hugh Jackman in ‘Bad Education’ Makes Me Wish He'd Stop Playing Wolverine

Is Anthony Hopkins in 'The Son'?

Sir Anthony Hopkins won his second Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Father, and Zeller subsequently cast him in his follow-up. Hopkins has a brief role as Peter’s father, Anthony, who has been suffering from dementia and is now retired. Due to the similarities, some theater analysts have taken this to mean that The Son is a prequel to The Father; the two plays were originally part of a spiritual trilogy that Zeller wrote that also included 2015’s The Mother. There are some allusions that suggest that Hopkins is playing the same character and that The Son takes place before Anthony’s dementia gets more extreme in The Father.

Early on, Peter alludes to his father’s mental condition in a brief conversation with a coworker and indicates that they are not close. When Peter comes to visit Anthony, they end up arguing about his similarly irresponsible parenting style. Anthony was not attentive or caring to Peter when he was a child, and Peter feels that this has made him similarly ignorant about being a parent. However, Anthony only lashes out in anger, and Peter leaves him on bad terms.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

Does Nicholas Kill Himself?

Peter becomes aware that Nicholas has not been attending school as he promised, and instead takes long walks in the park alone. They get into a terse argument; Peter accuses Nicholas of not working hard enough, and in turn, Nicholas accuses him of being an irresponsible father. As tensions rise between the two, Nicholas attempts to take his own life and is rushed to the hospital. A stern medical expert at the facility tells Peter that Nicholas has to stay under professional care, as he is likely to make a similar attempt on his life if he is not monitored. Nicholas violently reacts to the possibility of staying in an isolated location and receiving help, but Peter and Beth decide that for his safety, he must reside in the facility.

Later, Peter and Beth decide to take Nicholas home after they feel that he will have more progress if he is staying with them. Initially, it appears that Nicholas is in much better spirits, as he actively participates in conversations and gives an extended monologue about his appreciation for his family. After the reunited family sits down together back at their apartment, Nicholas goes to move back into the room that he had been staying in. A gunshot is heard, but before Nicholas’ fate is confirmed the film cuts to a scene several years later.

Is Peter Dreaming at the End?

Peter is still living in the same apartment, but he receives a surprise visit from Nicholas, who has moved from New York City to Toronto. Nicholas appears to be doing great and shares a pleasant conversation with Peter; he even mentions that he is in a romantic relationship. He gifts his father with a book that he’s written that recounts his struggles with depression, and how his father helped him recover. Peter is overjoyed to see that Nicholas has dedicated the book to him.

However, it is clear from the next moment that Peter is imagining a potential dream scenario, and that Nicholas is dead. The final moments include flashbacks to a happy memory he has of teaching Nicholas to swim on a family vacation when he was younger. He is interrupted from his daze by Beth.