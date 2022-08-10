With eyes set on the upcoming Awards Season, Sony Pictures Classics has announced a slate of release dates for some of its most anticipated dramas, including Living, Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams, and The Son. The latter follows Hugh Jackman (Logan) trying to be a better father to his estranged kid. The production company has slated the movie for a November 11 premiere.

The late 2022 release date is a clear signal that Sony Pictures Classics believes in the movie’s potential to draw attention itself, and possibly snagging some awards in early 2023. The star-studded cast certainly won’t harm The Son’s chances to stand out: Aside from Jackman, who is himself an Academy Award nominee and Tony winner, the movie also features two-time Academy winner Anthony Hopkins (Thor: Ragnarok), Academy Award and Emmy winner Laura Dern (Jurassic World Dominion), and Academy Award nominee Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One).

On top of this hugely talented cast is the direction of acclaimed playwright Florian Zeller. Back in 2020, the French filmmaker made the transition from the stages to the screens by adapting his own play The Father, starring Hopkins and Olivia Colman (Heartstopper). The movie earned international acclaim for its gut-wrenching and extremely creative portrayal of dementia. Also adapted from the theater, The Son is a follow-up to The Father.

For his role in The Father, Hopkins landed the Oscar for Best Actor in 2021; as such, it will be interesting to see the actor team up with the director again. Zeller announced at the time of the actor’s casting that he just “couldn’t make another film without Anthony”. The director also revealed that Hopkins was the first to read The Son’s script because “one of its characters was written especially for him”.

Just like on The Father, The Son’s script is adapted for the big screen by two-time Academy Award winner Christopher Hampton, who has penned some highly acclaimed period dramas such as Atonement, A Dangerous Method, and Dangerous Liaisons. In theater, the stories are part of a trio of plays centered around dire family issues – which might suggest that Zeller and Hampton may soon team up once again in order to bring the acclaimed play The Mother to the big screen.

The Son premieres in theaters on November 11.

You can check out the official synopsis here:

A drama that follows a family as it struggles to reunite after falling apart, THE SON centers on Peter (Jackman), whose hectic life with his infant and new partner Emma (Kirby) is upended when his ex-wife Kate (Dern) appears with their son Nicholas, who is now a teenager. The young man has been missing from school for months and is troubled, distant, and angry. Peter strives to take care of Nicholas as he would have liked his own father to have taken care of him. While juggling work, his and Beth's new son, and the offer of his dream position in Washington, he loses sight of how to hold onto his son Nicholas in the present.

