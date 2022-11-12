The rarely-seen Romanian animated sci-fi film, The Son of the Stars (Fiul Stelelor/ Ultima Misiune) is set to be released in the United States. Deaf Crocodile Films announced that the Călin Cazan and late Mircea Toia-directed film will be restored in 4K UHD.

The Son of the Stars, also called Fiul Stelelor/ Ultima Misiune, is an animated sci-fi film set in the year 6470. After his parents set out to rescue a missing astronaut who had been lost for decades, Dan finds his ship crash-landing on a mysterious planet full of oddities, including floating purple tentacles, giant disembodied eyeballs, and a sword-wielding medieval Space Knight. The animated film is described as a mash-up of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Alien (1979), and Edgar Rice Burroughs’Tarzan. The original film’s 35mm camera negatives and soundtrack have been newly scanned in 4K with the help of the Romanian Film Archive and the Romanian Film Centre, with restoration undertaken by Deaf Crocodile’s Co-Founder and in-house restoration expert, Craig Rogers. The movie will be in Romanian with English subtitles, with a score by synth-rock pioneer Ștefan Elefteriu.

The 1987 Romanian sci-fi animation is set to be released in the US in early 2023 in a special edition Blu-ray, with Deaf Crocodile’s Dennis Bartok praising the fun involved with restoring the film. “We had such a wonderful time working with Călin on the release of Delta Space Mission,” Bartok, Deaf Crocodile’s Co-Founder and Head of Acquisitions and Distribution, said. “And then we discovered that he and Mircea Toia had directed another feature right after, just as surreal and psychedelic—and if anything, even more criminally unknown here in the U.S.” The company is also in charge of restoring Delta Space Mission, Cazan and Toia’s 1984 animated film about a spaceship created to aid in dialogue between intergalactic civilizations. “Their ingenuity, working behind the Iron Curtain in the mid-1980s, incorporating elements of Western sci-fi and Japanese anime with Eastern European music and mythology and even politics, was just astonishing,” Bartok said, adding that he wished “they’d been able to make a dozen more features” whilst expressing the feeling of honor in being able to restore the two films.

Related: J.D. Dillard's ‘Star Wars’ Movie No Longer Happening

When announcing the distribution rights for home release, Cazan reflected on what inspired him to make the movie. “The discussion about doing another film started at the end of the production of the DELTA SPACE MISSION movie,” Cazan said. “Any director, even in short films, when they get into post-production (editing, mixing), starts thinking about the next project. We had a team behind us that depended on us.”

In the same announcement, Cazan also reflected on his relationship with his collaborator Toia, who passed away in the early 1990s. “Mircea was an inventor,” Cazan said, recalling his co-creator’s prowess with imagery. “In the script, I was pretty much on the same level. But in mastering the image, the frame, he was better. And as a friend, he was very patient with me—he was about fifteen years older and I was at the beginning of my career.”

The Son of the Stars will be released on Blu-ray in early 2023. In the meantime, check out the restoration trailer for Delta Space Mission below: