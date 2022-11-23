At the 2021 Oscars, director Florian Zeller shocked everyone when his 2020 single-location movie The Father (based on his own play) won Best Adapted Screenplay and the Best Actor Award for Anthony Hopkins. In his directorial debut, Zeller proved he had what it takes to be a pillar in Hollywood. Only two years after the immense success of his first film, Zeller is back with the sequel, The Son, also based on one of his own plays. Like The Father, The Son explores themes of depression, alienation, and the enmeshing of the past with the present. With a stellar cast including the likes of Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, and Vanessa Kirby, it looks like it'll be a masterclass in acting and prestige drama.

Jackman leads the cast as the patriarch, Peter Miller, with Laura Dern playing his ex-wife Kate. Vanessa Kirby plays Peter’s new partner Beth, alongside Zen McGrath as Peter's first son Nicholas. Anthony Hopkins is also reprising his role from The Father, playing Peter's dad Anthony. Here is the official synopsis for The Son:

A couple of years after his parents’ divorce, 17-year-old Nicholas no longer feels he can stay with his mother, Kate. He moves in with his father Peter and Peter’s new partner Beth. Juggling work, his and Beth’s new baby, and the offer of his dream job in Washington, Peter tries to care for Nicholas as he wishes his own father had cared for him. But by reaching for the past to correct its mistakes, he loses sight of how to hold onto Nicholas in the present.

For anybody who can’t wait to see this intimate film, here’s everything we know about how, when, and where you can watch this new awards contender.

When Will The Son Be Released?

The Son previously premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022, and will be released in the US by Sony Pictures Classics on November 25.

Is The Son Coming to Streaming on the Same Day as Theaters?

Unfortunately, The Son will not be available for streaming on the same day as its theatrical release and there is no news on what streaming service it will end up on. However, Sony Pictures Entertainment signed a five-year deal in April 2021 that will give Netflix the exclusive US rights to Sony’s films once they leave theaters and premium video-on-demand services, so you can expect that the film will land there eventually in the coming months.

Watch the Trailer For The Son

The first trailer for The Son came out in August, followed by the full-length trailer in October 2022. The trailer opens with Peter (Jackman) looking upon his wife as she dotes after their baby. This idyllic image of family life is suddenly shattered when his ex-wife Kate knocks on the door and reveals that their son is facing a possible expulsion as well as several other psychological and behavioral issues. The more he focuses on mending the relationship with his oldest son and providing for his family, the more his new partner complains that he is ignoring his baby. The trailer highlights how each character, no matter how guilty, struggles with the same anxieties. Every parent is certain that they are failing their child. However, even with all of the fights, his own inability to express love, and his son’s resentment at being abandoned, the only thing Peter feels he cannot do is giving up on his boy.

More Movies Like The Son That You Can Watch Now

While The Son has gained praise for its observations on fatherhood, it is by no means the first film to explore this aspect of life. To help you out while you wait for your local theater to screen this brilliant stage adaptation, check out these three other films which explore the difficulties of parenting and how hard it is to break harmful familial cycles:

The Lost Daughter: Actress-turned-director Maggie Gyllenhaal made waves last awards season when she released this adaptation of the best-selling novel by reclusive and anonymous Italian author Elena Ferrante (the name being a pseudonym used by the author, whose real name is still unknown). The Lost Daughter opens with university professor Leda Caruso (Olivia Colman) on vacation in Greece. When she encounters a struggling young mother named Nina (Dakota Johnson) and her criminal extended family, she begins to have flashbacks of her early days as a mother to two toddlers. It’s a deeply psychological tale that unfolds like a gripping thriller and details how unnerving and damaging motherhood can be for some. With it, Gyllenhaal proved she might be a new director but she is no novice.

Tully: One of the best director-writer collaborations in the past century has been that of Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody. They first worked together on the hit comedy-drama Juno, the story of a pregnant teenager’s coming of age. Then they made Young Adult about an eternally adolescent 30-something who returns to her hometown. But it was with Tully that the subject of their films really matured. It follows an exhausted mother of three (Charlize Theron) who hires a night nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis) and the two form a friendship. The movie explores the realities of postpartum depression in rich and creative ways, making it one of the best films of 2018.

Beginners: Many people may be familiar with Mike Mills’ 2016 ensemble film 20th Century Women, which focused on his own relationship with his mother, but his previous film Beginners, which in turn explored his relationship with his father, is just as good. The story revolves around Oliver (Ewan McGregor) as he deals with his father (Christopher Plummer) coming out late in life as a gay man, as well as his death shortly afterward, interspersed with Oliver's own burgeoning romantic relationship. Made only five years after his father’s passing, Mills' story is extremely raw but precise in its message. It’s a sympathetic film that understands and forgives its characters for making the same mistakes their parents made, while also providing hope for a break in the cycles of alienation and repression.

