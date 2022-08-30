After his critically acclaimed film The Father, the trailer for director Florian Zeller's newest film, The Son, starring Hugh Jackman, has been released and teases a familial drama at the center of its story. The trailer was uploaded on Twitter by Jackman himself in a tweet in which he states he is honored to present, before receiving a wide release.

The trailer showcases the acting talents of the actor as his character Peter must adjust to his estranged son Nicholas' (Zen McGrath) staying with him after being dropped off from his mother Kate (Laura Dern). Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hawkins, re-teaming with the film's director, also appears in the trailer in conflict with Peter, though the specific reason remains unknown. However, while Nicholas' stay may not seem so bad, tension will likely begin to escalate between the characters as the trailer teases the conflict between Nicholas and Beth, Peter's current partner, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Dern's acting is also in full display as she is capable of expressing the regret her character is facing through her performance. The trailer does an effective job of teasing what the main sense of conflict will be between Peter and his son, Nicholas. This is especially shown in the scene where Peter says everything is fine at home as it contrasts with him yelling out of anger. The trailer also teases some potential flashback scenes which are depicted in a positive light, which could serve as a stark contrast to the present situation the characters are facing as they reminisce about the past through the lens of nostalgia.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

The Son is directed by Zeller and is co-written by him and Christopher Hampton. Zeller previously directed The Father which was released to critical acclaim and managed to achieve various accolades including an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture. The film also starred Hopkins and won him an Academy Award for Best Actor. With a new film from the acclaimed filmmaker that teases a familial drama at the heart of its story, The Son could be a potentially gut-wrenching film for audiences to look forward to when it releases in theaters later this year.

The Son will premiere at this year's Venice International Film Festival on September 7. The film will then have a limited theatrical release on November 11 before expanding into more theaters. Check out the official trailer and synopsis for the film below: