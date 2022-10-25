Get the tissues ready, because a new trailer for the upcoming Florian Zeller film has just been released. The trailer gives us a look at Zeller's follow-up to The Father. The film also serves as a prequel to the 2020 film. The Son will prove to be yet another heartbreaking portrait of familial discord, giving more depth to The Father, and expanding on themes of generational trauma. The film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 7, 2022. The Son is set to be released to theaters on November 25, 2022.

The film stars Hugh Jackman as Peter, a father struggling to reconnect with his son following a contentious divorce. Split between his hectic new life with his new wife, played by Vanessa Kirby, and infant child, and his teenage son Nicholas, Peter will soon have to face the impact of his actions and his previous attempt to start fresh following his divorce. Once assured that his split from his ex-wife Katie, played by Laura Dern, would prove to be a fresh start, Peter now finds himself caught in the fallout of his divorce after his son begins exhibiting behavioral issues and skipping school. It soon becomes apparent to Peter that his actions have hurt the person he loves the most, his son. In an attempt to reconcile his own relationship with his son, Peter will have to dive into his own past.

The new trailer gives us a heartbreaking new look at the star-studded film, showing the dual struggle of both Nicholas, played by Zen MacGrath, and Peter, and how pain and trauma unfold across generations, despite effort and love. The trailer showcases Jackman's raw and vulnerable performance and gives us a glimpse at Anthony Hopkins' second collaboration with Zeller. Hopkins reprises his role from The Father in The Son.

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

RELATED: 'The Son' Trailer Shows Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern & Vanessa Kirby's Complicated Family

The Son features an original score from Oscar and Grammy award-winner Hans Zimmer. The film is written and directed by Florian Zeller. It is based on Zeller's stage play of the same name. The stage play was one part of a trilogy by Zeller, which includes The Father. The third play in the trilogy is The Mother.

The Son will be released to theaters on November 25, 2022. Until then, however, you can watch the new trailer for the film below. You can also catch up on the trilogy by streaming, renting, or purchasing The Father.