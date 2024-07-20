The Big Picture John Wayne and Dean Martin portray estranged brothers seeking redemption in the nostalgic Western classic, The Sons of Katie Elder.

Dean Martin's portrayal of Tom Elder showcases his dramatic depth, while John Wayne reaffirms his iconic status in the Western genre.

Henry Hathaway's direction builds tension through psychological and physical violence, elevating the film to a nuanced narrative of justice and redemption.

When you think of a John Wayne and Dean Martin on-screen meet-up, most likely it's Howard Hawks' 1959 Western Rio Bravo that pops into your head. In the film, it was John Wayne's character, Sheriff John T. Chance, who rehabilitated Dude. The film's premise, and particularly the camaraderie between the characters of these two icons, inspired other movies, including Hawks' "no story, just characters" remake El Dorado and a rather hilarious parody, Mel Brooks' 1974 comedy Blazing Saddles. In 1965, Wayne and Martin would collaborate once more, this time reuniting nostalgically as brothers out for revenge in director Henry Hathaway's overlooked, violent Western The Sons of Katie Elder.

John Wayne and Dean Martin are Prodigal Sons Seeking Redemption in 'The Sons of Katie Elder'

John Wayne and Dean Martin play two of Katie Elder's sons who return to their hometown of Clearwater, Texas, not in triumph but in regret. Three of the four sons, the professional gunslinger John (Wayne), the gambler Tom (Dean Martin), and the hardware dealer Matt (Michael Anderson Jr.) have been away, unsuccessfully chasing their dreams and desires. Their mother Katie suffered in silence while catering to their kid brother Bud (Earl Holliman). Their homecoming echoes the story of the prodigal son, this time returning in a somber mood to bury their recently deceased poor mother. The beloved Katie Elder had high hopes for her sons, and despite their desertion, she never stopped loving them. Now, filled with guilt, they yearn for redemption.

As they reunite, they learn the disturbing truth about their family’s misfortunes. Their father was killed under suspicious circumstances, and their mother was swindled out of the family ranch by the unscrupulous Hastings family, led by the cruel Morgan Hastings (James Gregory), who has also tagged along his cowardly son, Dave Hastings (Dennis Hopper). As the Elders wrestle with what to do with the overwhelming revelations, they prioritize honoring Katie's final wish to have their kid brother Bud go to college and make something for himself while uplifting the family's name. Their resolve to seal a financial deal their mother initiated to raise the required school fees sets them on a collision course with the Hastings.

With grief, anger, and a deep sense of duty driving them, Wayne's John and Martin's Tom lead their brothers in seeking revenge. The quest to avenge their father's suspected murder and reclaim their family's name becomes a personal journey of self-redemption for the brothers. John, with his granite-like determination, and Tom, with his hot-headed charm, bring to life the struggle to reconcile their past failures with their mother's last wish. Their journey is not only about confronting the Hastings family, but also about confronting their own shortcomings, including facing their disunity. Like the eccentric brothers in Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, they are forced to work on themselves, often indulging in friendly, child-like fights, and silly games that remind them of their blood ties. Through the Elders' trials, The Sons of Katie Elder explores themes of family loyalty, the weight of guilt, and redemption in the harsh, unforgiving world of the Old West.

John Wayne and Dean Martin Were Not the First Choices for 'The Sons of Katie Elder'

Image via Paramount Pictures

The journey to the making of The Sons of Katie Elder was a long, winding one, according to Scott Eyman's novel John Wayne: The Life and Legend, lasting a decade and seeing significant reshuffles in the team that brought the film to life. In 1955, Paramount purchased the script for the movie, and cast Alan Ladd (Shane), who owed them a film based on their contract. Director John Sturges was initially meant to be at the helm of the film but dropped out after Ladd bought his way out of the contract. Burt Lancaster was brought in as Ladd's replacement, but he too pulled out.

Both James Stewart and Charlton Heston were considered for the lead, but it never materialized. For Dean Martin's character in the film, the producers were looking for someone who could bring both charm and grit to the role. Martin, fresh off his success in Rio Bravo and known for his charismatic screen presence, fit the bill, and in 1959, his casting was secured. Finally, it was decided that John Wayne would join him, taking up the lead, with Martha Hyer, Earl Holliman, James Gregory, and Dennis Hopper, among others, joining the ensemble cast, while Henry Hathaway would see the project through as director.

'The Sons of Katie Elder' Revisits Classic Collaborations

Close

The Sons of Katie Elder offered John Wayne and Dean Martin a nostalgic opportunity to showcase their on-screen chemistry once more, this time as estranged brothers. Dean Martin used the role in the film to show his versatility as an actor. As Tom Elder, a man struggling with his own demons and guilt, Martin is more impulsive and emotionally volatile. In their previous outing with Wayne in Rio Bravo, Wayne's Sheriff John T. Chance had provided stability while Martin's Dude offered a redemptive arc in their relationship. In The Sons of Katie Elder, this dynamic evolves into something more complex and fraught with tension. Though bound by brotherhood, their paths occasionally diverge.

The film also offered Dean Martin an opportunity to demonstrate his range. Known as "The King of Cool" primarily for his suave, laid-back persona in both his music career and many of his film roles, he brings a lighter, more charismatic touch to the otherwise intense and somber narrative in The Sons of Katie Elder. While less comedic compared to his drunken role in Rio Bravo, as Tom Elder, Dean Martin displays a dramatic depth that audiences were less familiar with, revealing his capability to handle more serious and emotionally driven performances.

The film also marked a significant comeback for John Wayne. He was diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery, beating it, which made audiences wonder if he could keep doing the tough roles he was known for. His strong will and dedication to his acting craft shone through as he played the calm and focused eldest son of the Elder brothers. With his resolute performance, he reaffirmed his fans and critics alike of his status as a towering figure in the Western genre.

For Dennis Hopper, the film was a crucial step towards rebuilding his reputation in Hollywood. Hopper had been blackballed for being difficult to work with. Ironically, the notorious dispute that got him this reputation had been his tumultuous collaboration with Henry Hathaway on the set of From Hell to Texas. The Sons of Katie Elder gave Hopper a shot to show his work ethic and dedication to acting. As the weak-willed, tragic figure Dave Hastings, Hopper portrayed his role with new control and attention, proving his skill and promise as an actor. Like his character in the film, Hopper embraced the chance, redeeming himself, which paved the way for his future success.

'The Sons of Katie Elder' Is a Suspenseful Classic Western With Gritty Violence

Henry Hathaway's The Sons of Katie Elder is loaded with all the elements of a classic Western: rugged landscapes, moral dilemmas, good versus evil. However, beneath its surface lies a simmering pot of suspense and violence. In fact, The Sons of Katie Elder feeds on the idea that this simmering pot could boil over at any given moment. As the story unfolds, the threat of violence becomes intense, slow-burning through lingering smoldering confrontations, threats, and a constant sense of unease. From the very beginning, we are put on high alert for the inevitable when we learn that the Hastings have hired the best gunslinger to counter Wayne's John Elder, who is also described as the fastest draw. Both sides tread with caution. Henry Hathaway builds this tension through loaded silences and the ever-present threat of violence hanging in the air. When it finally does explode, it is as gritty as it promises, breaking a few hearts while at it.

While the film does show classic Western physical violence, it goes a step further, turning into a quasi-psychological thriller. The characters involved in the stand-off are all on high alert. Hopper's Dave Hastings panics every time he hears the mention of Wayne's John, while Wayne himself is always watching over his shoulder, fearing an ambush. This mixed focus on both the psychological and physical violence that the characters experience elevates the film from a mere revenge tale to a nuanced narrative about justice, guilt, and redemption.

Hathaway's Keen Eye Captures the Tensions in 'The Sons of Katie Elder'

Image via Paramaount Pictures

For tension, Henry Hathaway uses his signature intense, character-driven approach that is seen in his works such as the star-studded How the West Was Won and his later Oscar-winning collaboration with Wayne on True Grit. His dialogues are lengthy and loaded with revealing information that helps audiences dissect characters' motivations, fears, and desires. In The Sons of Katie Elder, we get to know everything about the unseen Katie Elder — her secrets, love, kindness, generosity — through conversations between other characters. In addition to the dialogue, Hathaway's camerawork complements this approach. In the film, the Elders are often displayed against rough landscapes in wide shots to show the reality of their hardship. The Sons of Katie Elder provide the lens through which we see Hathaway's talent for balancing grand visuals with nuanced characters.

With the increasing urbanization and globalization, the themes that The Sons of Katie Elder explores, particularly with long-distance family ties, are perhaps even more profound in modern times. John Wayne and Dean Martin’s performances offer a compelling study of an increasingly more familiar guilt, redemption, and human kinship. If you treasure the hidden layers of classic Westerns with themes that are as relevant today as they were on the frontier, The Sons of Katie Elder, with its captivating Wayne and Martin's dynamic duo, will prove a worthy film that begs to be revisited and cherished.

The Sons of Katie Elder is available to stream on PlutoTV in the U.S.

Watch on Pluto