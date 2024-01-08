The Big Picture The Sopranos was a ground-breaking TV series that revolutionized television and set HBO on the path to success.

The series stood out by exploring the complexities of its characters, including tough guy Tony Soprano's struggles with panic attacks and therapy.

Twenty-five years ago, audiences met The Sopranos for the first time and now Max is pulling out all the stops to celebrate it. The ground-breaking HBO series that helped put the network on the map has continued to excite, delight, entertain, and rank as one of the best TV series of all time all these years later, and the streamer won’t let the milestone go unhonored. Fans will be treated with never-before-seen footage, fan screenings, pop-ups, and more!

The Sopranos followed the late James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano, the head of a New Jersey-based crime family, as he struggled to maintain a balance between his family life and illegal activities. But this series wasn’t some typical mob story fair. The Sopranos set itself apart by centering stories around tough guy Tony having panic attacks and going to therapy, allowing its main characters to truly be villains and not just anti-heroes, and so much more that no other show was doing at the time.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary, Max has enough plans to get any fan to shake with excitement. Already available on the streamer are never-before-seen deleted footage and behind-the-scenes content in the new “Sopranos 25th Anniversary collection.” Additionally, fans won’t have to celebrate alone as Max is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse for special fan screenings of the series. New York and Los Angeles-based fans will also get the chance to eat like their favorite characters with special The Sopranos-themed restaurant pop-ups.

'The Sopranos' Legacy Continues To This Day

It would be tough to overstate the effect The Sopranos had on the landscape of television following it. It helped establish HBO as a home for quality programming, giving way for the network to make hit series like Six Feet Under, The Wire, Game of Thrones, and so much more. The series has also been listed as an inspiration for other acclaimed series outside of HBO like Breaking Bad. Zach Enterlin, Executive Vice President, Brand, Content & Creative, Streaming Marketing, HBO and Max, said as much when announcing the celebrations, saying:

“'The Sopranos' left an indelible imprint on the global entertainment culture and was instrumental in defining HBO as the destination for groundbreaking, award-winning programming. The many ways we will honor this 25-year milestone will allow fans to celebrate the Soprano legacy and pay tribute to the characters that have had such an enduring impact.”

The Sopranos is currently available to stream in the U.S. on Max. Check out all the ways fans can celebrate the anniversary below:

Starting today, Max will launch The Sopranos: 25th Anniversary collection, which includes 15 deleted scenes, three of which have never been released. It will also include over five hours of behind-the-scenes featurette content. Additionally, every season of the hit series is currently available to stream on Max, The One To Watch for all things HBO. Max is reuniting the cast for a private, invitation-only Family Dinner. For this special occasion, the venue will transform into a Sopranos-themed setting, complete with series references throughout the venue and a curated menu inspired by the show. From January 11 through February 4 at Da Nico, a renowned Italian restaurant in New York City, guests can savor a delectable special menu featuring Sopranos-inspired dishes, such as Carmela's Baked Ziti and Satriale’s Special Caprese, for an authentic taste of the Soprano family's world. For one day only, on January 10, fans in New York and Los Angeles can savor the official Satriale’s pop-up, bringing an authentic Sopranos-inspired Italian sandwich from Ggiata in LA and Regina's in NYC, right to their door, available exclusively through the delivery app, Postmates. Max is partnering with Alamo Drafthouse to host “Family Reunion” fan screenings in New York and Los Angeles on January 10, marking the official anniversary of "The Sopranos" premiere. These special screenings will showcase the pilot episode, allowing fans to revisit the show's beginnings. Max will enhance the experience with special guest appearances, including "Sopranos" actress Sharon Angela hosting the L.A. screening, alongside Sopranos-themed concessions, trivia sessions, photo opportunities, and swag giveaways. Episodes of “The Sopranos” will be available to sample through select cable partner's free on-demand platforms. Episodes one and two from Season One will also be accessible on Max’s YouTube channel. Additionally, @TheSopranos will launch on TikTok, where fans can relish in Sopranos in :25, to relive each episode in 25 seconds. Max is partnering with Robert Iler and Jamie-Lynn Sigler for a special 25th Anniversary edition of their podcast, Not Today, Pal. They'll reminisce about their roles as Meadow and AJ on The Sopranos and answer questions from fans. The full episode will be available on January 18 via the HBO YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms. The festivities continue when the HBO Shop and New York ‘Escapewear’ brand Tombolo, partner to offer various special-edition products for the 25th anniversary. Select merchandise is now available with new items being introduced throughout 2024.