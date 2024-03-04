HBO's award-winning series, The Sopranos, is, without a doubt, one of the greatest shows in television history and essentially modernized the traditional gangster genre. The show stars James Gandolfini as New Jersey boss, Tony Soprano, who struggles to find a happy medium between his family life and his unconventional line of work in organized crime. With over 20 Emmy Awards, The Sopranos is still recognized today for its epic performances, sublime writing, and memorable characters.

Out of all the phenomenal, well-structured characters, there are some, such as Paulie Walnuts, Ralph Cifaretto, and Johnny Sacrimoni, who stand out throughout the show's six seasons more than others. Like any other epic series, there are a few obvious characters who steal the spotlight, but in The Sopranos, there are a handful of major players as well as supporting side characters who steal an entire season even from the lead. From the main man himself, Tony Soprano, to the unassuming Bobby Baccalieri, these are the best characters in every season of The Sopranos!

7 Season 1 - Tony Soprano

Played by James Gandolfini

When the show originally premiered, no one ever expected it to be such a hit and James Gandolfini's portrayal of Tony Soprano was obviously the main allure. Audiences couldn't help but be drawn into Tony's day-to-day life as a family man/ gangster, and his secret struggle with depression and fainting spells added an unusual (but understandable) quality that had never been seen in any other mafioso, setting him apart from the traditional gangster archetype. Between his love of history and classic movies and appearing to be a devoted son to his pain-in-the-ass mother (Nancy Marchand), audiences almost can't help but sympathize with Tony and find him to be a rather likable guy... until he got his hands dirty.

In season 1, episode 5, 'College,' Tony takes Meadow to visit a few potential colleges and, while at a gas station, Tony spots a former DiMeo associate, Febby Petrulio (Tony Ray Rossi) who flipped and became an F.B.I. informant. This episode reveals Tony's true priorities in his life and, instead of accompanying his daughter on her visits and spending time with her, he spends the majority of the time tracking down Febby. The episode also marked the first time audiences witnessed Tony kill someone, shattering their initial impression of the misunderstood gangster who chooses a rather brutal method of execution. Of course, Tony isn't a great guy, but his slow burn reveal of his true colors makes him the best character in the show's first season.

6 Season 2 - Richie Aprile

Played by David Proval

David Proval's character, Richie Aprile, is the older brother of former acting boss, Jackie (Michael Rispoli), and has recently been paroled from prison. In his first appearance in season 2, episode 3, 'Toodle-Fu*king- Oo,' Richie immediately shakes things up when he visits his friend, Beansie Gaeta (Paul Herman) who makes the poor mistake of trying to stand up to the old-school gangster. When Richie smashes a pot of coffee across Beansie's face, fans knew that Richie was going to be a major thorn in Tony Soprano's side, but no one was prepared for the sh*t storm Richie would eventually rain down on him and his crew.

Not only does Richie become an issue for Tony's business, he rekindles his relationship with Tony's older sister, Janice (Aida Turturro), who decides she wants to live out her hidden agenda of being a mafia wife and meticulously plants seeds of deception into Richie's mind about her brother. While Richie is a cold-hearted, scheming scumbag, he's also one of those characters who audiences just love to hate. Richie also stirs the pot and makes the second season interesting with his unpredictable temper and way over-inflated ego, which deems him the best character in season two.

5 Season 3 - Paulie 'Walnuts' Gualtieri

Played by Tony Sirico

Paulie Walnuts is played by former real-life wiseguy, Tony Sirico, who is best known for his minor roles in classic gangster movies such as Goodfellas, Cop Land, and Gotti. Paulie was an immediate fan favorite character who cracked sarcastic jokes and lightened some rather intense moments, but there's no question that he is the best character in The Sopranos' third season, notably because of season 3, episode 11, 'Pine Barrens,' which many fans consider to be one if not the best episodes out of the entire series.

At the beginning of the season, Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) finally gets his button, but despite his new status, he still has to kick up to Paulie, who gives Chrissy a rightfully deserved reality check. Since Chrissy is Tony's nephew, he always got to cut corners a bit, which didn't always sit well with the guys. Without Tony there to protect him, Paulie treats Chrissy like any other young soldier, but at some point, the power goes a bit to his head. There are several signature Paulie moments, but when he and Chrissy are stranded in the snow-covered Pine Barrens, it shows exactly how far Paulie's willing to go to survive and results in some of the funniest scenes in the entire series. (The guy was an interior decorator!")

4 Season 4 - Ralph Cifaretto

Played by Joe Pantoliano

Ralphie Cifaretto is one of the show's most evil characters and has a twisted sense of humor and sadistic tendencies that make season four an emotional rollercoaster for fans. Even though he's initially introduced in the third season, Ralphie takes full center stage in the fourth season, mainly when he buys a racehorse, Pie-O-My, which Tony ends up investing in, and the drama regarding the joke he told the guys about Johnny Sack's wife, Ginny. While Ralphie is a sick S.O.B., there's no denying that he has some pretty hilarious moments that make him an essential character in season four.

Against Tony's better judgment, Ralphie is finally made captain, which only opens the door for him to cause more issues that eventually pushes Tony over the edge. The character creates an internal dilemma for Tony, who realizes, on one hand, Ralphie's an excellent earner who gets things done, but on the other, he's a loose cannon who could easily become a major liability. Ralphie is the classic definition of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and one of the reasons that makes him such a fascinating and erratic character who fans simply can't take their eyes off of in season four.

3 Season 5 - Tony Blundetto

Played by Steve Buscemi

Before appearing on-screen as Tony's cousin, Tony Blundetto, Steve Buscemi directed a few episodes, including season 3, episode 11, 'Pine Barrens,' and season 4, episode 6, 'Everybody Hurts.' Buscemi's character is one of several members of the Soprano and Luppertazzi families who are paroled and known as the class of '04. While he's exceptional behind the camera, his role as Tony B. is considered to be one of his finest and provides a different perspective to the series, which makes him the best character in season five.

Unlike the others, Tony B. wants to lead a straight life and start his own massage parlor, but as he keeps one foot in his past criminal life and the other in his potential future, it proves to be too much for him, and he eventually resorts to his old ways. Buscemi's character brings an unexpected quality to the series that no other character possesses and even though he disrespects Tony and creates a huge problem between him and Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent) fans can't help but admire his determination and resilience that could have taken him far in life if he had thought more with his head than his heart.

2 Season 6 (Part I) - Johnny Sacrimoni

Played by Vincent Curatola

At the end of season five, New York boss, Johnny Sack, is arrested and charged with a series of hefty felonies that land him behind bars. It's true that Johnny has always been a top-tier character, but in season six, he proves his undying loyalty to this thing, making him the best character in the first half of the show's final season. A lot of the characters in the show are based on real-life mafia figures, and it's no secret that Johnny is partially based on The Dapper Don, John Gotti. With his high-quality suits, silver tongue, and no-nonsense attitude, Johnny is the epitome of a classic gangster.

In season six, Johnny refuses to flip and rat on his associates, which comes at the high price of being locked away from his family and adapting to prison life which is far from his usual life of luxury. Most guys wouldn't be able to handle such a transition, but when he's diagnosed with lung cancer and transferred to the prison hospital in season 6, episode 14, 'Stage 5,' he soon accepts his tragic fate with grace and dignity. No fan enjoys watching one of their favorite characters get killed and even though it's an inevitable end for those who choose this life, there's something heartbreaking about Johnny Sack's death that resonates with fans more than any other character.

1 Season 6 (Part II) - Bobby Baccalieri

Played by Steve Schirripa

Bobby Baccalleri has gone through the wringer with the Soprano family, specifically Tony and his constant ball-busting and marrying Janice, but by season six, he's officially done with being their doormat and puts his foot down, making him the absolute best character in the second half of the show's sixth season. Known for his unwavering loyalty and obedience, Bobby was never one to rock the boat or ask for more than he deserved, but his submissive personality made him the perfect punching bag for Tony, who eventually goes too far with his brother-in-law.

In season 6, episode 13, 'Sopranos Home Movies,' Tony and Carmela go up to Bobby's family cabin to celebrate Tony's birthday, and what starts as a fun evening of Monopoly and drinking soon turns sour when Tony continues to make inappropriate remarks about Janice and results in an all-out brawl between him and Bobby. In the end, Bobby gets the better of Tony in the fight, which is a major blow to Tony's already fragile ego and, while it comes with consequences, Bobby still proves to be a force to be reckoned with and finally gives Tony exactly what he deserves.

