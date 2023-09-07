The Sopranos is easily one of the most influential creative projects in the last few decades. While the influence of The Godfather and Goodfellas certainly inspired many modern perceptions about the mafia, The Sopranos was equally as influential in showing what the criminal lifestyle looked like in a modern context. While Tony Soprano (the late great James Gandolfini) certainly owes a lot to the great gangster characters from the past, his anxieties and struggles with his family turned him into a more three-dimensional character.

Whether Tony was a villain, misguided anti-hero, or victim of childhood abuse was a question that The Sopranos fans had to struggle with every week. The best episodes of the series explored these themes to the fullest.

“College”

Season 1, Episode 5 (1999)

While later seasons would begin developing more intense storylines with menacing villains, the first season of The Sopranos did a great job of showing how Tony was forced to balance his criminal operations with the responsibilities he had to his family.

The episode “College” beautifully shows this dichotomy; while on a college tour with his daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), Tony recognizes a figure from his past that he needs to hunt down. Meadow’s joyful excitement about her future underscores her blindness to the type of violent, uncontrollable man her father really is.

“Funhouse”

Season 2, Episode 13 (2000)

The Sopranos’ second season wasn’t just more intense than its predecessor; it was also a brilliant exercise in stylistic filmmaking. In addition to the revelation that there was a traitor within Tony’s small criminal empire, showrunner David Chase began incorporating dream sequences that hinted at Tony’s increased psychological problems. “Funhouse” closed the season by paying off both story arcs.

Tony is haunted by dreams of the seaside after a case of food poisoning and considers whether he should execute his long-time ally, Salvatore Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore). Pastore’s performance is heartbreaking, as it’s evident that despite his disloyalty, he still cares for Tony like a member of his family.

“Pine Barrens”

Season 3, Episode 11 (2001)

Even though The Sopranos is often regarded as the definitive drama series, it was often funnier than a majority of the comedies on television. Chase often reflected upon the absurd situations that Tony’s operatives got themselves in, and “Pine Barrens” is the best example of a “job gone wrong.”

Tony himself takes a backseat; the episode focuses on Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and Paulie Gualtieri's (Tony Sirico) attempt to hunt down the elusive Russian gangster Valery (Vitali Baganov). Imperioli and Siricos’ chemistry is excellent, as both Christopher and Paulie grow increasingly agitated by each other as they get trapped in the freezing cold.

“Whoever Did This”

Season 4, Episode 9 (2002)

The Sopranos has a better rouge’s gallery than most shows, but few villains were as genuinely detestable as Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano). Despite appearing as a figure of comedic relief in films like Memento and The Fugitive, Pantoliano had no issue with stepping into the role of a complete psychopath.

Viewers had not forgiven Ralph since his execution of the young woman Tracee (Ariel Kiley) in the previous season, and “Whoever Did This” finally sees Tony putting an end to Ralph’s reign of terror. After discovering that Ralph was involved in the murder of his beloved horse Pie-Oh-My, Tony strangles him to death. It was easily one of the most brutal yet satisfying moments in the history of the show.

“Long Term Parking”

Season 5, Episode 12 (2004)

While The Sopranos was uniformly excellent throughout its entire run, the fifth season stands out as the series’ best. In addition to the addition of Steve Buscemi to the main cast as Tony’s cousin Blundetto, the season focused on Christopher’s girlfriend, Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo), who began informing on the Soprano family for the FBI.

There was a sense of perpetual dread whenever Adriana tried to hide her secret from the other characters, and in “Long Term Parking,” her luck finally ran out. De Matteo won the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her tear-jerking performance.

“Made in America”

Season 6, Episode 21 (2006)

Given the growing admiration for The Sopranos and the innumerable accolades placed at the show’s feet, ending the series on a satisfying note would always be a challenge. “Made in America” remains a divisive season finale, as closing such an intense season on an ambiguous note was a bold choice for Chase to make.

While individual seasons of The Sopranos focused on different villains, the final seasons showed Tony facing the consequences of his actions. Tony wants to be both a family man and the most powerful mob boss in the New Jersey area, but it’s clear that he can’t have it both ways. The ending of “Made in America” showed that no matter what, Tony would never be able to avoid the anxiety that there was a target on his back.

Even while enjoying a nice family dinner with his wife Carmela (Edie Flaco) and their children Meadow and A.J. (Robert Iller), Tony suspects an assassin lurking in the shadows waiting to take him out.

