HBO's The Sopranos is universally regarded among the all-time best television shows. James Gandolfini stars in his signature role as New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, who struggles to find a happy medium between his home life and unconventional career. While the series focuses primarily on Tony and other supporting characters, The Sopranos features several notable female characters who deserve more recognition.

When it comes to choosing the best, characters like Carmela Soprano and Dr. Jennifer Melfi are a shoo-in, but others are as memorable, if slightly less famous. These women added significant drama to the show, contributing to its overwhelming success and earning a place among modern television's best female characters.

10 Svetlana Kirilenko

In the episode "The Knight in Satin Armor," fans meet Irina's cousin, Svetlana Kirilenko (Alla Kliouka), who is the complete opposite of Tony's mistress. Unlike Irina, Svetlana is an unemotional, self-made woman, which isn't a common quality of women in Tony's life. Initially, Tony's intrigued by Svetlana's natural beauty, but as he gets to know her, he's drawn to her lack of vulnerability and brutal honesty.

While fans adore Svetlana for her lack of a filter, her dispute with Tony's spoiled sister, Janice (Aida Turturro), is what makes her one of the series' best female characters. Janice is used to always getting her way, and when she thinks she's backed Svetlana into a corner, she gets a rude and well-deserved awakening courtesy of a few Russian gangsters.

9 Valentina La Paz

When Tony visits Hesh Rabkin's (Jerry Adler) horse stables, he meets Ralph Cifaretto's (Joe Pantoliano) new girlfriend, Valentina La Paz (Leslie Bega), and is immediately enamored by her. Despite her relationship with Ralphie, Tony can't help himself, and the two eventually hook up, but when Valentina wants to continue seeing him, Tony back peddles.

In the season 4 episode, 'Mergers and Acquisitions,' Tony is torn between his friendship with Ralphie and the feisty Valentina, who is essentially every man's dream come true. Between her exceptional style and humorous wit, it's easy to see how anyone would have trouble resisting such a catch.

8 Annalisa Zucca

"Commendatori" is among the best Paulie episodes in The Sopranos. Tony, Paulie (Tony Sirico) and Christopher (Michael Imperioli) travel to Italy for business, expecting to meet another boss, Don Zi Vittorio (Vittorio Duse). Tony and the guys learn that Vittorio's health is declining and are shocked to learn that his daughter, Annalisa (Sofia Milos), is calling the shots.

It's hard for Tony to wrap his mind around the idea of a female boss, but he doesn't object to conducting business with Annalisa despite his opinion. She surprises Tony by driving a hard bargain and isn't intimidated by his overbearing presence and stern tone.

7 Maria Nuccia Gualtieri

Fans are introduced to Paulie's mother, Nucci (Frances Esemplare), in the season three episode, 'Army of One,' and makes several appearances throughout the series. Between trying to fit in with the ladies at her new retirement home and being the target of Ralphie's pranks, Nucci is a naive, kindhearted soul who endures more than she deserves.

In the episode, 'The Fleshy Part of the Thigh,' Paulie learns that his aunt is his biological mother and had him out of wedlock. Back then, most women in that situation would've given their child up for adoption. However, Nucci took Paulie in and raised him as her own, cementing her as one of the best female characters in The Sopranos.

6 Rosalie Aprile

Rosalie (Sharon Angela) is the wife of former acting boss Jackie Aprile Sr. (Michael Rispoli), one of the best The Sopranos characters appearing in only a few episodes. After he loses his battle with cancer, she feels out of place without a man in her life and starts dating Ralphie. When her son, Jackie (Jason Cerbone), is murdered, and Ralphie abruptly leaves her, something clicks in Rosalie's head that forces her to become the voice of reason in the circle of mob wives.

Although she suffers the tremendous losses of her husband and son, Rosalie doesn't wallow in tears. Instead, she finds strength in her immense sorrow, which is incredibly admirable. Aside from her new-found independence, Rosalie does not mince words and isn't afraid to tell someone to shove it where the sun doesn't shine.

5 Gabriella Dante

Silvio Dante's wife, Gabriella (Maureen Van Zandt), typically rolls with the punches and chooses her battles wisely. Still, if someone gets on her bad side, there's guaranteed hell to pay. Gabby's most memorable moment is, hands down, when she tells Father Phil (Paul Schulze) off in the episode, 'Mayhem,' in the show's final season.

When Gabby storms into Father Phil's office, he doesn't even have a moment to react before she starts giving him a tongue lashing, leaving him at a loss for words. Gabby might not be the one who picks fights, but when it comes to her friends and husband, she is loyal to them through and through.

4 Carmela Soprano

At the beginning of the series, Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco) is the stereotypical mobster wife who rationalizes her wealth by turning a blind eye to her husband's business dealings. While Carmela doesn't believe she's anything like Tony, she can't deny that some of his unconventional tactics of persuasion and entitlement have rubbed off on her.

Between Tony's constant infidelity and being her kids' punching bag, it's hard not to sympathize with her. Most would just accept their situation, but Carmela makes the best of the cards she's been dealt. And, while she knew what she was getting into when marrying Tony, her determination to be something more than just a homemaker and mother makes her a top-tier female character.

3 Adriana La Cerva

Adriana La Cerva (Drea de Matteo) has always been overshadowed by her boyfriend, Christopher, and his ever-changing aspirations. Most women wouldn't put up with half the stuff he pulls, but she genuinely loves the schmuck. While some may despise Adriana and label her a rat, she still forfeits her well-being to try and save Christopher from his fate.

Many will argue that she should have known better than to talk to federal agents. However, she is a deeply compelling character, considering her unwavering loyalty and support. It's also hard not to empathize with her when Christopher sides with Tony over her in "Long Term Parking," one of the saddest episodes in The Sopranos. She may not be the perfect role model, but Adriana's heart of gold and self-sacrifice are noteworthy.

2 Dr. Jennifer Melfi

Tony's psychiatrist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), is among television's best therapists. She takes on the daunting challenge of treating someone others would consider incapable of change. Most psychiatrists would refuse to see a patient like Tony, but Melfi is above judgment and views him like any other patient desperately in need of help. Even after enduring his explosive outbursts, she remains calm, cool, and collected like a true professional.

There are times when Melfi could've used her closeness to a mob boss for personal gain. After being assaulted, she could've sent Tony's wrath down her attacker. However, she bites her tongue, preferring to keep her professional integrity and remaining among the few admirable characters in The Sopranos.

1 Charmaine Bucco

While most people are in awe of Tony, Charmaine Bucco (Kathrine Narducci) is unimpressed by the larger-than-life mafioso. Charmaine and her husband, Artie (John Ventimiglia), have known Carmela and Tony since high school, and despite their friendship, she has always advised her husband to tread lightly around his friend.

Some might think Mainey's a bit of a stick in the mud, but she's the only level-headed character smart enough not to associate with Tony in any way. Mainey is unphased by Tony, and her boldly taking the wind out of Carmela's sails in the episode "Denial, Anger and Acceptance" makes her one the best female characters.

