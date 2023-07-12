HBO's iconic show, The Sopranos, inevitably changed the formula of primetime television forever, and today is considered one of the best drama series ever. The modern gangster series stars James Gandolfini in his breakthrough role as the notorious New Jersey boss, Tony Soprano, and consists of an all-star supporting cast including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, and Lorraine Bracco.

Aside from the carefully crafted characters and various iconic performances, The Sopranos is also praised for its phenomenal writing and dialogue that lives rent-free in most Soprano fans' heads. Of course, there are obvious top-notch quotes, including "Those who want respect, give respect," but lines from episodes like "The Happy Wanderer" and "Whoever Did This," feature some of The Sopranos' greatest quotes.

10 "If You Can Quote The Rules, You Can Obey Them."

As tensions continue to rise between Tony and Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantolino), he finally crosses the line after he makes a crass prank phone call to Paulie's mother, Nucci (Francis Ensemplare). When a heated Paulie (Tony Sirico) confronts Tony about the incident, Tony sternly reprimands him by throwing the rule book back in his face.

In the episode "Whoever Did This," from Season 4, Tony's intense reminder to Paulie ranks as one of the show's best quotes and one of the few moments where Tony upholds this thing of theirs. Of course, in the end, Tony winds up ignoring his own advice, but lines like this are one of the many reasons why Tony is such an intriguing character.

9 "More Is Lost By Indecision Than Wrong Decision."

When Tony plans to buy a house by the shore, Carmela (Edie Falco) isn't immediately sold on the idea, but she begins to come around as she thinks about it. She advises Tony to make the final decision soon, but unfortunately, her happiness is shattered after Tony's ex-girlfriend confirms his infidelity, causing her to leave him.

Carmela's right about not waiting too long to make a decision, and at the end of the episode "Whitecaps," she takes her own advice without hesitation. The quote also foreshadows the problem in the next season involving Tony's cousin, Tony B. (Steve Buscemi) and Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent). In Season 5, Tony's inability to make choice results in senseless bloodshed, and while he knows it's the wrong choice, he knows it's the only one that will save him and his crew.

8 "If There Are Any Flies On You, They're Paying Rent."

Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) has already managed to ruffle a few feathers as boss of the family and even goes as far as to putting a tax on Hesh Rabkin (Jerry Alder). Hesh doesn't fight the action, but he does challenge the amount and asks for a sit-down. New York underboss Johnny Sacrimoni (Vincent Curtola) serves as a mediator between Hesh and Junior, keeping the discussion classy and civil.

In the episode "Pax Soprano," Johnny Sack's condescending remark to Junior is very old school and a compelling quality that fans find appealing about the traditional NY mobster. Johnny has a solid poker face and a way with words that fools many of the guys, including Paulie, who he plays like a fiddle through flattery and white lies.

7 "Whatever Happened to Gary Cooper? The Strong, Silent Type?"

In the pilot episode, Tony meets with Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) for the first time to discuss his recent panic attack, and after a few moments of silence, it's evident that he isn't exactly the sharing type. As Melfi tries to explain the benefits of therapy to him, Tony deflects her attempts with sarcasm and a now-iconic reference to classic movie star Gary Cooper.

Tony's line about Cooper is hands down one of the show's most famous quotes and serves as the cornerstone of Tony's mindset. The signature line is also featured in the last scene of the episode "Christopher," which turns into an unexpected but hilarious exchange between Tony and a few of the guys that solidifies its spot on the list.

6 "Whaddya Hear, Whaddya Say?"

Paulie Walnuts first said his trademark line in the season one episode, "The Happy Wanderer," but most fans usually remember it from the episode "Watching Too Much Television." After beating a gun charge, Paulie is released from jail, and when he arrives at the Bada Bing to see the guys, he announces his arrival with his signature greeting that never fails to get a laugh.

Paulie has a dozen of memorable quotes, but his essential catchphrase is one of the show's best. Former wise guy and Goodfellas star Tony Sirico, brings an authentic style to The Sopranos with his custom-made suits, animated mannerisms, and cheeky one-liners that make him a more than convincing Mafioso without oversaturating the character.

5 "You Steer The Ship The Best You Know. Sometimes It's Smooth. Sometimes You Hit The Rocks. In The Meantime, You Find Your Pleasures Where You Can."

After being passed over as captain, Ralphie creates friction between Tony and the rest of the Aprile crew, causing Tony to second-guess his decision of putting Gigi (John Fiore) in instead. He isn't sure about the best course of action and seeks advice from Uncle Junior, who gives his nephew some sound advice about life as a boss.

In the episode "Whoever Did This," Junior talks out the problem about Ralphie with Tony and leaves him with some surprisingly insightful advice. It's evident that being the boss of the family isn't always all it's cracked up to be, but Junior's quote is a comforting notion that someone is only capable of doing the best they can.

4 'You're Only As Good As Your Last Envelope."

Ever since he lost the money from Valery A.K.A. The Russian, Paulie, has noticed a change in Tony's behavior towards him and confides in Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) about it at the Bing. Sil, who is never one to beat around the bush, admits that Tony and the guys have recently been questioning his loyalty, and while the truth hurts, Sil is just being honest.

Silvio's a man of few words, and his friendly reminder to Paulie in the episode "Eloise," is one of the character's best lines as well as a favorite among Soprano fans. It's rare to see Sil fight with anyone, especially Paulie, but in true Silvio style, he remains collected and respectfully points out to his friend that he could know Tony for five years or five weeks, but at the end of the day, this is still a business.

3 'A Don Doesn't Wear Shorts.'

Tony and some of the guys throw a party at a hotel suite where they also meet with New York boss Carmine Lupertazzi (Tony Lip) and Johnny Sack. During the festivities, Carmine and Tony discuss the success of the Esplanade. After a bit of small talk about Junior's case and Tony's mental health, Carmine leaves him with some unusual line about wearing shorts at a cookout.

Carmine's line in the episode "For All Debts Public and Private" is a classic Sopranos quote with a rather unsettling backstory. According to Michael Imperioli, Gandolfini received a phone call late one night from an anonymous person who told him, "A don doesn't wear shorts," referring to Tony's attire in the pilot episode, and hung up. The call left the actor a bit rattled, but creator, David Chase, worked the recommendation in, and throughout the rest of the show, Tony never wears shorts.

2 'Some People Are So Far Behind In The Race That They Actually Believe They're Leading.'

When Tony meets Junior at his doctor's office, they discuss Tony taking over the executive poker game and his uncle's cut of the pot as well as future financial expenses. By the end of the conversation, Tony thinks he finally has the upper hand over his uncle, but Junior boldly reminds his little nephew that he's smarter than he thinks.

In the episode "The Happy Wander," Tony may think he has everything under control, but so does Junior despite his house arrest. Junior has some of the best quotes, but this is one of his finest one-liners that captures the character's sharp wit and skillful tact that many, including Tony, often make the mistake of underestimating.

1 'Those Who Want Respect, Give Respect.'

With a couple of capos in the can, Tony tries to divide things up accordingly between the crews, but Richie Aprile (David Proval) isn't satisfied with his cut and is being penalized for selling drugs on his garbage routes. His nephew, Jackie Jr. (Jason Cerbone), oversteps his place and attempts to strengthen his uncle's defense by piping in on the conversation but fails miserably.

Tony's response to Jackie Jr. in "The Knight in White Satin Armor" is one of the series's best quotes and one of Tony's most ruthless lines. Instead of raising his voice or choosing harsh words, Tony sums up everything he needs to say with this short and sweet quote that, as Richie points out, is just a nice way of saying to go fu*k yourself.

