The Sopranos is one of the best television dramas of all time that forever changed the world of television as well as the modern gangster genre. With an array of exceptional performances by an all-star cast including James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, and Michael Imperioli, David Chase's award-winning series continues to be one of the most watched (and rewatched) shows today, which captivated audiences with its memorable characters and distinct writing that left fans desperately wanting more.

Like most stories centered around the mafia, betrayal is one thing that can be expected, and when it comes to the backstabbing and double-crossing in The Sopranos, some are simply for the ages. Out of all the moments of disloyalty and deception, including Tony giving Christopher the Cosette treatment and Livia Soprano (Nancy Marchand) manipulating Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) to do her bidding against her son, these are the ten most brutal betrayals from The Sopranos, ranked.