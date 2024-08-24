HBO's The Sopranos is still regarded as one of the greatest television dramas of all time and is also one of the most rewatchable shows to date. Created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, played by the irreplaceable James Gandolfini, who tries to balance his unconventional work in "waste management" and his personal life as a family man without ending up behind bars or six feet under.

Gandolfini is joined by an impressive supporting cast including Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, and Dominic Chianese, who all play unforgettable characters in this iconic series. While most of the characters in The Sopranos aren't meant to be a likable and lovable bunch, fans still gravitate towards them and their unique qualities, which essentially provide the show's allure. Even though the show features an array of top-notch characters, there are some, such as Silvio Dante, Paulie Walnuts, and Johnny Sack, who reign as the best in the series.

10 Ralph Cifaretto

Played by Joe Pantoliano

Image via HBO

Let's face it, every fan loves to hate Ralph Cifaretto, who typically gets his kicks out of stirring the pot with his dark and twisted behavior. While Ralphie is behind several unfortunate events, he is one of Tony's best earners and his wicked sense of humor brings an element of shock and awe to the show. Played by Joe Pantoliano, Ralphie made his initial appearance in the show in Season 3, episode 2, "Proshai Livushka," where he expresses his sympathies to Tony about the loss of his mother.

While Ralphie doesn't make much of a fuss in the beginning, he soon becomes the source of all of Tony's problems, ranging from the senseless murder of a Bada Bing girl, Tracee (Ariel Kiley), to telling an insensitive joke about Johnny Sack's (Vincent Curatola) wife. Even though Ralphie is a borderline sociopath, there's no denying the character brought a certain dramatic quality and sarcastic humor to the show which ultimately makes him one of the all-time best villains in The Sopranos.

9 Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpenserio

Played by Vincent Pastore

Image via HBO

First things first, yes, Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpenserio was a rat, but by the end of the show, it's revealed that almost everyone in Tony's crew was talking to the Feds. Of course, fans were disappointed by Big Pussy's betrayal, but it also brought the organized crime element of the show to a realistic point. It was also the first major turning point in the series for Tony, who drives himself crazy trying to figure out whether his best friend is an FBI informant.

Vincent Pastore gives a beyond compelling performance as a man who genuinely loves his family and friends and, while he's torn between his oath and his freedom, deep down, he knows whatever he chooses, it will end up costing him his life. Aside from flipping, Puss was also a humorous and jolly guy who brought comic relief to intense scenarios, specifically in Season 1, episode 2, "46 Long," when he and Paulie are trying to track down AJ's science teacher's car. There's something to be said about Pastore's character and, while he did the worst possible thing a gangster could do, he was still a crucial character who essentially raised the stakes of the show to a new dramatic height.

8 Christopher Moltisanti

Played by Michael Imperioli

Image via HBO

Christopher Moltisanti is one character who fans, half the time, absolutely loath and, the other half, feel sorry for, but at the end of the day, he is one of the show's most complex characters who never ceases to shock viewers. Despite also being one of the most evil characters in The Sopranos, Chrissy symbolizes the new generation of young gangsters who genuinely believe that their lives are meant to play out like a mobster movie.

The complexity of the character stems from his unrealistic expectations of life as well as his constant search for validation from others that he can never achieve. Besides his flaws and negative qualities, Christopher does have a humorous wit and a secret sense of vulnerability that keeps audiences fully invested in him. As stated before, none of these characters are meant to be admired or idolized, and while Chrissy is responsible for some of the most deplorable acts in the series, his well-constructed arc and Michael Imperioli's emotionally driven performance is what makes him a top-tier character.

7 Herman "Hesh" Rabkin

Played by Jerry Adler

Image via HBO

Prominent loan shark and savvy businessman, Hesh Rabkin, is one of The Sopranos' most underrated characters who doesn't take crap from anyone and has a confident, straightforward attitude that makes him one of the best. Played by Jerry Alder, Hesh made his first appearance in the show's pilot episode and was a former friend and associate of Tony's father, Johnny, who now serves as an outside mentor of sorts for Tony.

Between his insightful wisdom and unwavering loyalty, Hesh is one of Tony's most valuable assets, which he eventually takes for granted. As the show progressed, Hesh's appearances started to dwindle, but compared to other minor players, he still played a solid role in the episodes he appeared in, most notably in Season 1, episode 10, "A Hit is a Hit." Even though he wasn't a main character, Hesh was one fans could always could on for a good laugh or a spout of wisdom, cementing him as one of the best characters in The Sopranos.

6 Bobby Baccalieri

Played by Steve Schirripa

Image via HBO

Even though Bobby Baccala is the target of Tony's relentless insults and verbal abuse, he is one of the few characters who remains entirely loyal to Tony and this thing, which is what essentially earns him a spot on the list. Bobby made his initial appearance in Season 2, episode 2, "Do Not Resuscitate," and was primarily responsible for taking care of Tony's uncle, Junior Soprano (Dominic Chianese).

Compared to the rest of the guys, Bobby is a unique player who has a sensitive, gentle demeanor and, even though he doesn't fit the traditional tough mafioso, he is still capable of violence and being aggressive when pushed to a certain point. In Season 6, episode 13, "Soprano Home Movies," Tony finally goes too far with Bobby after insulting his sister (and Bobby's wife) Janice, and the two get into a brutal brawl with Bobby coming out as the victor. Considering everything Bobby puts up between Tony and Janice, Bobby has immense patience and self-control that makes him a one-of-a-kind character.

5 Corrado "Junior" Soprano

Played by Dominic Chianese

Credit: HBO

Corrado "Junior" Soprano is the classic old-school gangster who is never short of clever quips and one-liners, which makes him one of the greatest characters in the entire series. Played by The Godfather: Part II actor Dominic Chianese, Uncle Junior serves as a symbol of the fading traditional gangster who, unlike his nephew, doesn't draw attention to himself with a big house and extravagant lifestyle. Of course, he likes a few of the finer things in life, but who doesn't? He's still a man of modest taste.

While most of the time Junior is cracking jokes or giving sarcastic remarks, there are times when he can be incredibly helpful, which is why Tony will often seek out his advice on professional issues. One of the most noteworthy moments is in Season 3, episode 8, "He is Risen," when tensions between Ralphie and Tony continue to escalate. Junior gives some solid advice that is actually quite useful and also speaks volumes about his abilities as an effective leader. Aside from his constant joking and ball-bustin', there is much more to Junior than meets the eye, which not only makes him a vital player in this thing but also by far a solid character in the series.

4 Johnny Sacrimoni

Played by Vincent Curatola

Image via HBO

New York underboss turned boss, Johnny Sack, played by Vincent Curatola, is the epitome of the traditional gangster who was partially inspired by the Dapper Don, John Gotti. Between his stylish suits and no-nonsense attitude, Johnny is a hell of a force to be reckoned with and a master manipulator who knows exactly how to play both sides against each other without facing any consequences.

While Johnny is the definition of a classic mafioso, he's also a family man who refuses to turn state's witness and takes his punishment like a champ, solidifying him as one of the best characters in The Sopranos. At a time when most guys were flipping left and right to avoid lengthy sentences, it's hard not to admire Johnny for his adamant decision to do his time and sacrifice his family to uphold his oath, which isn't that surprising from a man of Johnny's caliber. Despite facing a bittersweet ending, Johnny leaves viewers with an unforgettable impression of pride and loyalty that cements him as one of the show's finest characters.

3 Silvio Dante

Played by Steven Van Zandt

Image via HBO

Between his hilarious Al Pacino impressions and his bold, unfiltered opinion, Silvio Dante is hands down one of the best characters in The Sopranos. Played by the eccentric Steven Van Zandt, Sil is one of Tony's best friends and right-hand man who he can always count on to give him a straight answer about anything. Sil knows exactly what it takes to be an effective consigliere and even though he is a man of few words, he doesn't sugarcoat any of them for anyone.

Sil and Tony go way back and Sil is the last person who would ever disobey or disrespect Tony, but there are some moments where he needs to put him in his place, such as in The Sopranos Season 4, episode 2, "No Show," when Tony passes over Patsy Parisi and makes Chrissy acting-capo. The confrontation between Tony and Sil at the end of the episode reveals the core of their relationship and while Sil says he made a mistake, his friend eventually takes the hint, avoiding any fallout between them. Despite being reserved and keeping his emotions in check, Sil can be animated and outspoken when he needs to be, which is why he is without question one of the best (and most unpredictable) characters in The Sopranos.

2 Tony Soprano

Played by James Gandolfini

Image via HBO

Gandolfini's portrayal of Tony Soprano is definitely one of the greatest performances in television history, and while no one is supposed to genuinely like the character, it's hard not to be a fan of the love-to-hate mobster. Tony is the modern-day Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, which is what makes him such an alluring and fascinating character. The fact that he's also a gangster who goes to therapy doesn't hurt his appeal either and is essentially what draws viewers into the character.

Tony isn't one of the best characters just because he is the show's main focus, but because Gandolfini gives such immense depth and complexity to the character that it's simply a sight to see. It's like driving by a car crash, it's horrible and horrific, but you can't turn away from the sight and are eager to see what will happen next. The character of Tony Soprano redefined the classic anti-hero and while he has his moments of being insufferable and cruel, he is the heart and soul of the show and one of the all-time best characters.

1 Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri

Played by Tony Sirico

Image via HBO

Whaddya hear?! Whaddya say?! Paulie Walnuts is undoubtedly the best character in the show who captured the hearts of fans with his obscene humor and self-indulgent antics that made him a favorite among many. Played by former wise guy, Tony Sirico, Paulie always keeps things interesting with his ridiculous banter or absurd drama that never fails to entertain viewers.

Paulie does have the tendency to be a bit of a gossip and has some high-maintenance qualities, but those are all key characteristics that make him such a unique character. According to Sirico, his signature character was inspired by his personal love of classic gangster movies and stars, specifically James Cagney, and considering his real-life experience in the world of organized crime, it's no wonder he manifested one of the most unforgettable and thoroughly defined characters in television history.

