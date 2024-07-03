HBO's The Sopranos defied the world of television and, even decades later, is still considered to be one if not the greatest television dramas of all time. Created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini, who struggles to find a healthy balance between his unconventional career choice in "waste management" and his life as an all-American family man. Today, the series is celebrated for its phenomenal performances, intricate writing, and, of course, its array of eccentric, unforgettable characters.

While the series is packed full of memorable characters, such as Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and Corrado "Junior" Soprano (Dominic Chianese), there are also many who are unfortunately overshadowed through no fault of their own. Whether it is due to limited screen time or getting whacked sooner than later, The Sopranos features characters like Mikey Palmice (Al Sapienza) and Hugh DeAngelis (Tom Aldredge), who each bring something unique to the table and are often overlooked by fans.

10 Gigi Cestone

Played by John Fiore

Gigi Cestone was a soldier in Uncle Junior's crew who made his first appearance in season 2, episode 1, 'Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office.' Right off the bat, viewers see Cestone in action as he whacks Junior's acting boss, Philly "Spoons" Parisi (Dan Grimaldi) after he talks about Tony trying to kill his mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand). Cestone is a straight shooter (no pun intended) who typically keeps to himself. Eventually, he's bumped up to captain, mainly to keep an eye on the Aprile crew, but he's still a fair capo who tries to do right by his men.

Most fans remember Cestone because of his unexpected death in season 3, episode 8, 'He is Risen,' but he is a loyal and respectable capo with immense patience, especially when it comes to the insufferable Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano) who takes any opportunity to bust his balls. Even though Cestone's time was unfairly cut short, he was an upstanding family man who kept his head down and tried to be as fair as possible in a rather tense arrangement.

9 Maria Annunciata "Nucci" Gualtieri

Played by Frances Esemplare

In season 3, episode 13, 'Army of One,' fans meet Paulie Gaultieri's (Tony Sirico) mother, Nucci, who is essentially her son's entire world. Nucci has a good heart, but she has a few immature tendencies like tattling and excessive crying, which also shed a bit of light on some of Paulie's occasional quirks. In season 6, episode 4, 'The Fleshy Part of the Thigh,' Paulie learns that Nucci isn't his biological mother and, instead, was born out of wedlock by his Aunt Dottie (Judith Malina). While Paulie has every right to be upset, he fails to see the incredible choice Nucci made for him as well as her sister.

Nucci didn't have to raise Paulie as her own child and anyone who makes this choice truly has a heart of gold. Initially, Paulie doesn't take the information well, but eventually, he realizes Nucci is his mother, biological or not, and despite the horrible things he said to her, she is understanding and empathetic towards him. Even though Nucci has needy tendencies and childlike quirks, her choice to take Paulie in and refuse to abandon him proves her boundless love towards him and her family.

8 Hugh DeAngelis

Played by Tom Aldredge

Carmela Soprano's (Edie Falco) father, Hugh DeAngelis, is one of few characters who doesn't say much, but when he does, he really spews the truth. While he's constantly shushed and overshadowed by his domineering wife, Mary (Suzanne Shepherd), DeAngelis rarely rocks the boat, but in one of the most rewatchable episodes, season 3, episode 2, 'Proshai, Livushka,' he begins to rant and rave during a "remembrance" of Tony's mother. Out of all the people in the room, DeAngelis takes everyone by surprise as he says exactly what everyone else is thinking with zero hesitation.

It's rather difficult to get a rise out of DeAngelis and even when Junior purposely spoils his upcoming surprise party in season 5, episode 8, 'Marco Polo,' he simply laughs it off, refusing to let it ruin things. He's also one character who defends Tony against his wife's constant criticism and tries his best to downplay her tendency to be overly critical. Between putting up with his wife (he is truly a saint) and his calm, laid-back attitude, DeAngelis is easily one of the series' most underrated characters who doesn't get enough recognition.

7 Furio Giunta

Played by Frederico Castelluccio

In season 2, episode 4, 'Commendatori,' fans meet the no-nonsense Italian mobster, Furio Giunta, who is the genuine article and is eventually brought over to the States to work for Tony. When it comes to violence, Giunta has very little to no reservations and doesn't discriminate against any, which fans see firsthand in season 2, episode 5, 'Big Girls Don't Cry.' What's interesting about Giunta is, that despite his obvious mean streak and intimidating presence, he does have a soft side and isn't completely heartless.

Even though Tony and the guys are in organized crime, Giunta serves as a representation of the traditional mafia and obediently abides by the rules of this thing that Tony and the guys tend to bend or choose to ignore in certain situations. Giunta also brings a bit of culture to the series and, while many people don't fully appreciate it, he never attempts to refrain from being who he truly is as a person. Even though a lot of fans consider Giunta to be a top-notch character, he still doesn't earn enough credit for his character's purpose, serving as a tactical contrast between the Americanized and traditional Italian mafia.

6 Angie Bonpensiero

Played by Toni Kalem

Out of all the wives in the series, Angie Bonpenserio is dealt the worst hand, but towards the end of the series, she spins her tragedy into an impressive golden web, becoming a successful businesswoman. Angie's marriage to her husband, Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpenserio (Vincent Pastore), was essentially doomed and headed for a divorce, but once Big Pussy is bumped off, she essentially has to fend for herself. Of course, Tony makes sure that she's taken care of and even though she initially takes advantage of his gesture, she's still shunned by the other wives and has to deal with the whispers and rumors surrounding her husband's sudden disappearance.

By season 6, Angie returns and starts coming out of her shell, exhibiting her strong will and independence that Carmela begins to kind of envy. Angie may have started out as a mobster's wife, but by the end of the show, she demonstrates a few things she picked up from her husband, proving that she is more than capable of playing with the big boys. In the beginning, Angie is portrayed as a sob story, but she transforms into her own person and even though she engages in some illegal activities, she still deserves praise for turning her life around.

5 Gabriella Dante

Played by Maureen Van Zandt

When it comes to the ideal mob wife, Silvio Dante's (Steven Van Zandt) wife, Gabriella Dante, takes the cake. Fans first meet Gabriella in season 2, episode 4, 'Commendatori,' and even though she appears only in a handful of episodes, she leaves a lasting impression. One of the best qualities about Silvio and Gabriella Dante is that they are also real-life husband and wife, adding genuine chemistry and hilarious banter that sets them apart from other couples. Gabriella has no qualms about her husband's line of work and is essentially the most understanding wife out of the bunch.

Much like her husband, Gabriella says very little, but when she does, she doesn't refrain from telling someone the honest truth, no matter how painful or hard it might be for the person to hear. She is as authentic as they come and more than willing to stand up to others, especially when it comes to defending her friends. In season 4, episode 3, 'Christopher,' fans witness Gabriella's wrath as she sticks it to Father Intintola (Paul Schulze) about his choice of a guest speaker who clearly insults her and her friends, showcasing her inability to let others walk all over her. Considering her unwavering sense of loyalty to those around her and being beyond supportive of her husband, Gabriella is by far one of the most marginalized characters in the entire series.

4 Charmaine Bucco

Played by Kathrine Narducci

Artie Bucco's (John Ventimiglia) wife and one of the show's best female characters, Charmaine Bucco, serves as the outsider's perspective in the show and while some fans might not like her, she is an essential character who also on occasion knocks Tony and others down a peg. Unlike her husband, Charmaine is not impressed with Tony and tries her best to keep her husband from getting mixed up with him in business ventures, knowing that his lifestyle isn't like the movies. She might be hard-nosed and a bit of a pain in the ass, but Artie would be lost without someone like her to keep him in line.

Compared to the other wives, Charmaine clearly wears the pants in her marriage and is more than capable of taking care of herself and her family, with or without Artie. This is one quality that intrigues Tony the most about her as well as her inability to be swayed by his power and dominance. In season 3, episode 10, 'To Save Us All from Satan's Power,' Charmaine has a bit of fun at Tony and the guy's expense when she lies about the two men sitting at the table next to them possibly being federal agents. No one else in their right mind would ever think of pulling a stunt like that with Tony, let alone get away with it, but Charmaine can see clearly through Tony's facade, making her a vital and highly underrated character.

3 Mikey Palmice

Played by Al Sapienza

Junior's right-hand man, Mikey Palmice, is one character many fans wish had stuck around in the show a bit longer. Palmice is first introduced in season 1, episode 2, '46 Long,' and makes it clear that he is ride or die for Junior and his crew. It's also obvious that he and Tony don't exactly get along, as each of their interactions involves them flying insults back and forth at one another without skipping a beat. While he respects Junior and is also his muscle, he can be a bit impetuous, jumping at any chance to use violence or force against someone.

Palmice has his moments of being strategic and tactful, but a majority of the time his overinflated ego gets the better of him which can also alter his perception of the bigger picture. Most of the guys keep their wives uninformed about their business, but in season 1, episode 13, 'I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano,' Palmice tells his wife, Jojo (Michele Santopietro), in so many words, that Tony is about to be whacked. This demonstrates his frequent tendency to be careless and easily give in to the temptation to gloat without realizing the potential consequences his big mouth might cause.

2 Hesh Rabkin

Played by Jerry Alder

Hesh Rabkin is an associate and former friend of Tony's father, Johnny Boy, who did occasional business together and continues to work with Tony, who is considered to be a bit of a father figure. Rabkin is first introduced in the pilot episode and quickly becomes a fan favorite due to his witty comments and insightful wisdom that serves Tony well. Aside from being the one person Tony can genuinely confide in about personal matters, Rabkin is also an experienced businessman who, even though he has the potential to make money, picks and chooses his battles wisely.

In season 1, episode 10, 'A Hit is a Hit,' Rabkin has a sitdown with a famous rapper, Massive Genius (Bokeem Woodbine), who threatens to sue him for past due royalties to a widow of one of his former artists. After thinking it over, Rabkin refuses to pay up and points out that he could countersue for Genius sampling a song he has the right to. Rabkin strives to come to a verbal agreement or compromise in any situation, but anyone who tries to shake him down or take advantage of him, he isn't afraid to show his teeth. It's a shame Rabkin didn't have more screen time, but considering the episodes he did appear in, he was always a delight for fans to see.

1 Patsy Parisi

Played by Dan Grimadi

In season 2, episode 1, 'Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office,' unfortunate circumstances introduce fans to one of Junior's former soldiers, Patsy Parisi, who was Spoons' identical twin brother and recently brought over to the Soprano crew. While there's no proof as to who ordered the hit on Spoons, Parisi has a pretty good idea that Tony is responsible. Despite Parisi's grief and tragic loss, he still proves that he is trustworthy with his undying loyalty to this thing as well as Tony and his crew. Parisi is a solid earner who doesn't ruffle any feathers and is considered to be one of the most reliable members of Tony's crew.

He rarely makes waves and even when he's been dealt an unfair hand, he still refuses to ruffle any feathers without at least some support. In season 4, episode 2, 'No-Show,' Christopher is made acting capo while Paulie is in the can, ultimately passing over Parisi, who has been a made guy much longer than Tony's nephew. Most would think someone would make an objection, but Parisi just turns the other cheek, knowing that Silvio Dante will take care of things. Even though Parisi isn't one of the leading wiseguys, he's still a key character who, aside from Furio, follows the rules of this thing in the book and never lets his emotions get the best of him, solidifying him as the most underrated character in The Sopranos.

