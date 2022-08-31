The Sopranos is one of the most highly regarded shows on television for a reason. It has a loyal fan base, has had a new resurgence due to streaming culture, and now the convention has found a home in Los Angeles. Far from the home ground of Tony Soprano's New Jersey-based empire. But now, the convention will take place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from December 17-18, 2022, and what a line-up they have!

The creator, writer, and producer of The Sopranos David Chase will be joined by cast members Edie Falco (who played Carmela Soprano), Dominic Chianese (who played Junior Soprano), Robert Iler (who played AJ Soprano), and more to share the love for the hit HBO series. And honestly? This is a great group of stars to kick off the convention!

The series told the story of Tony Soprano, a mob boss who found himself overcome with his own anxiety and forced into a situation where he had to talk to a therapist about everything going on in his life. It gave us characters like Christopher Moltisanti (played by Michael Imperioli) and Adriana La Cerva (played by Drea de Matteo) and was a show that many flocked to every Sunday night when it aired. So having a convention for it? A delight.

Erin Ferries, Senior VP of Creation Entertainment said, “The Sopranos has long been my favorite TV show and it is a pleasure to see its enormous popularity today. The opportunity to bring our brand of live fan convention entertainment to this project is a dream come true for our company and we can’t wait to mob it up with our fellow fans this December.”

The convention will include Q&As with the cast, panels, autographs, and more! And it's perfect for fans of the series to come and relive the magic that the series held for so many of us.

Here is some more information on the convention: