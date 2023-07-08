The Sopranos is, first and foremost, classifiable as a crime/drama show. It follows Tony Soprano, detailing his tumultuous lifestyle as a father and husband and the head of a New Jersey-based crime family. It's a show that can be oddly funny at times, with early seasons in particular sometimes having the feel of a particularly dark sitcom. However, it's certainly less commonly praised for how surprisingly scary it can get during certain episodes.

Admittedly, it's not creepy often enough for The Sopranos to be described as a show that fits within the horror genre by any means. But the infrequent nature of its surreal, sometimes even vaguely supernatural moments can make them even more effective because they're more likely to catch viewers off guard. The following episodes rank among some of the show's most unsettling, more so because of the strange dreamlike imagery or unsettling, hard-to-explain sights they depict, rather than for the violent deaths they may depict.

10 "Calling All Cars" (2002)

The Sopranos is a show that gives viewers deep insight into Tony Soprano's mind, usually through his sessions with psychiatrist Dr. Melfi and sometimes through viewers being shown his dreams. Season 4's "Calling All Cars" was neither the first nor last dream-heavy episode of The Sopranos, but it contains arguably the most unnerving sight of them all.

One of Tony's dreams involves going into an isolated house and seeing a silhouetted figure slowly walk down a staircase toward him. The face is never seen, but the shadowy figure does resemble Tony's overbearing mother, Livia, who is shown here to essentially haunt his dreams, even after her sudden death in season 3. It's an incredibly eerie and jarring moment that feels straight out of a particularly intense horror movie.

9 "Proshai, Livushka" (2001)

Speaking of Tony's mother dying, Season 3's second episode, "Proshai, Livushka," is where the event happens. Actress Nancy Marchand sadly passed away between Seasons 2 and 3, leading to her character being one of many Sopranos characters to get killed off, with Livia Soprano's funeral and wake being the focus of this episode.

The wake is home to a couple of unnerving moments, with a mysterious, out-of-focus man being briefly seen on a staircase behind Tony at one point, perhaps foreshadowing the figure in "Calling All Cars." Just as brief and just as haunting is the split-second shot of what could be the ghost of Tony's friend, Big Pussy, who Tony had murdered at the end of Season 2, where he's glimpsed in the reflection of a mirror, staring at an unknowing Tony.

8 "Pine Barrens" (2001)

Season 3's "Pine Barrens" is often regarded as one of the best episodes of The Sopranos, thanks to its unique plot and added emphasis on dark humor. Much of the episode revolves around Christopher and Paulie failing to execute a highly-trained Russian commando named Valery and subsequently getting lost in the titular Pine Barrens.

Though Paulie and Christopher getting lost and almost freezing to death is kind of funny (it's hard to feel too bad about two terrible people), the premise and setting can be unsettling. Adding to the underlying eeriness is the fact that Valery vanishes without a trace and is never seen again, being one of the show's most well-known "mysteries" that fans still like to discuss to this day.

7 "Join the Club" (2006)

The second episode of the show's final season picks up right after Tony is shot by Uncle Junior, who'd been progressively succumbing to dementia over the previous couple of seasons. While doctors aim to keep him from dying, Tony falls into a deep coma dream, and it ends up lasting for two episodes.

The dreams in "Join the Club" aren't among the show's most terrifying, but they are vaguely unsettling, with Tony expressing confusion about his new (dream) world, his apparent new identity, and a sense of distance between him and anyone he knows in real life. Additionally, the scenes following the fight to save Tony's life are unsettling in a whole other way, feeling intense, realistic, and remarkably emotional.

6 "Mayham" (2006)

"Mayham" picks up right where "Join the Club" left off, being another episode that Tony spends almost entirely within a comatose dream. He's mistaken for a man named Kevin Finnerty and ends up driving to a strange, secluded house and is set to enter it before his daughter's voice from the real world takes him out of his unconscious state.

The entire sequence with the house is unsettling and oddly haunting, with another sighting of a silhouetted figure who vaguely resembles Livia and an unnamed doorman who resembles Tony's cousin, Tony B., who died in the prior season's finale. It's subtly creepy, perhaps implying Tony was in some sort of afterlife and ultimately showing how dangerously close he came to death, implying that entering the house would have marked the end of Tony's life.

5 "Made in America" (2007)

The Sopranos gets progressively darker and more frequently shocking as it goes along, so it's fitting that its series finale — Season 6's "Made in America" — is a remarkably bleak episode. There are few main characters left in the cast by this point, and the visuals have scarcely been darker and more wintry, making for a disquieting ending to the show.

The entire episode is dark, but it's the show's infamous cut-to-black ending that proves to be most shocking. It could be interpreted as Tony being killed in front of his family, or it could reflect something else entirely. However it's analyzed, it's an ending that's undeniably uncomfortable, provocative, jarring, and even unsettling.

4 "The Ride" (2006)

"The Ride" functions like a fairly normal episode of The Sopranos, for the most part. It's not one of the show's most acclaimed hours by any means, sitting in the middle of Season 6 and giving the impression of an episode that's spinning the wheels a little, with its main storylines focusing on Christopher relapsing and Paulie finding himself responsible for an accident caused by cost-cutting.

One moment that stands out, though, relates to Paulie's storyline. It's something of a jump scare involving an apparition of a floating Virgin Mary appearing before Paulie momentarily on stage at the Bada Bing. Just as quickly as it appears, it vanishes, leaving Paulie and the audience supremely unsettled and confused.

3 "Funhouse" (2000)

The finale of The Sopranos' second season, "Funhouse," manages to be equal parts sad and nightmarish. The plot centers on Tony having a series of nightmares after suffering from food poisoning, with his strange dreams eventually making it apparent to him that his friend, Big Pussy, has become an informant for the FBI and, as such, needs to be "whacked."

Talking fish, strange sound effects, and an Uncle Junior jump scare are among the unusual things Tony experiences in his dreams, with the audience being shown them all. It would be an unsettling episode even if it didn't all build up to a major character death, but the queasy, tragic end to Big Pussy's time on the show ultimately complements the nightmarish imagery of the dream sequences uncomfortably well.

2 "Do Not Resuscitate" (2000)

Tony's sister, Janice, briefly has a vision of her mother, Livia, falling down a flight of stairs, emphasized by a bizarre visual of Livia's face pasted over a sign concerning stairs used for a fire escape. It might be comedic to some, but its suddenness and bizarreness are likely to make it one of the series' more frightening moments to others.

1 "The Test Dream" (2004)

"The Test Dream" is a Season 5 episode that serves a similar function to "Funhouse" from Season 2, with much of the episode taking place in Tony's dreams, showing his subconscious processing the various stresses in his life. Unlike "Funhouse," however, the dreams here are more obscure and unusual and lack the directness of Tony's "Funhouse" dreams regarding Big Pussy's status as an informant.

The dream scenes aren't overly confronting with horror imagery, either, but it's the length of the dreams — and the general unreality of them all — that eventually makes the episode as a whole feel kind of creepy. Its vagueness and lack of easy answers make it one of the show's oddest episodes and, by extension, one of its most unsettling.

