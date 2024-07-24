To say that The Sopranos is one of the greatest drama shows of all time would be a significant understatement. In addition to continuing the legacy of great mafia movies like The Godfather and Goodfellas, David Chase’s groundbreaking series proved that HBO was the network to go to when it came to premium drama content. Of course, any discussion about The Sopranos would be ridiculous if it didn’t mention the all-time great performance by James Gandolfini, whose role as Tony Soprano became one of the greatest anti-heroes of all time.

The Sopranos became known for including shocking twists and killing off major characters, often at moments that the viewers didn’t expect. While some of these deaths were tragic, there were more than a few that viewers may have been satisfied with. Here are the ten most satisfying deaths in The Sopranos, ranked.

10 Adriana La Cerva – “Long Term Parking” (2004)

Played by Drea de Matteo

In easily one of the most upsetting character exits in the history of the show, Adriana La Cerva (Drea De Matteo) is ruthlessly executed by Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) after it is revealed that she has secretly been informing on Tony’s family to the FBI. It’s the culmination of a season-long arc in which Adriana tries to hide her secret from everyone she cares about, and even briefly manages to get her boyfriend Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) to consider joining her.

Adriana’s death in The Sopranos is satisfying because it finally puts her suffering to an end, as there was no way that she was going to be able to have a happy life with Christopher. The episode confirmed that betraying Tony was a crime that anyone would have to pay for with their life, regardless of whether or not they had a previously existing relationship.

9 Jackie Aprile Jr. – “Army Of One” (2001)

Played by Jason Cerbone

Jackie Aprile Jr. (Jason Cerbone) was one of the more fascinating characters on The Sopranos, as it was suggested that he was hardly as villainous as he claimed to be. Fans of The Sopranos had more than enough reason to hate Jackie Jr., as he cheated on Tony’s daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) in the midst of a serious relationship. Tony is ultimately forced to kill Jackie Jr., despite the respect that he has for his father.

Jackie Jr. was simply an irritating character whose absence came as a relief to fans who felt like he was taking up too much screen time. Nonetheless, the wedge that Jackie Jr.’s death drives between Tony and Meadow is fairly significant, as they begin to question each others’ loyalties later on in the series when the war between the families gets more hectic.

8 Bobby Baccalieri – “The Blue Comet” (2007)

Played by Steve R. Schirripa

In one of the saddest episodes of The Sopranos, Bobby Baccalieri (Steve R. Schirripa) loses his life when Tony’s enemies stage a surprise attack. Bobby is best known as the husband of Tony’s sister, Janice (Aida Turturro), and a loving father to their children. Nonetheless, Bobby proved to be a burden on Tony who was unwilling to live up to the responsibilities of his new position of leadership. He even took it upon himself to question his new brother-in-law’s authority when he and Tony got into a fight in “Sopranos Home Movies.”

Bobby’s death was satisfying because he ultimately served no greater purpose in the story, and needed to be killed in order to escalate the stakes. As a result, The Sopranos’ final season felt more intense, because it felt like any recognizable character could perish at any given moment without prior warning.

7 Tony Blundetto – “All Due Respect” (2004)

Played by Steve Buscemi

In addition to being one of the most underrated actors of all time, Steve Buscemi added some serious dramatic heft to the fifth season of The Sopranos with his role as Tony Blundetto, a cousin of Tony’s who has recently been released from prison. Despite attempting to put his criminal past behind him by finding a respectable job, Tony B. is once again drawn into the ways of violence, forcing Tony to kill him off.

Tony B.’s erratic activity had become too much of a burden on Tony, so killing him took a weight off of everyone’s shoulders. While it was unfortunate to see a great actor of Buscemi’s caliber exit the series after only one season, it was necessary for Tony B. to die in order to smooth out tensions between the rival crime families in New Jersey.

6 Johnny Sack – “Stage Five” (2007)

Played by Vincent Curatola

Thanks to a brilliant performance by Vincent Curatola, Johnny Sack became one of the most hated and dangerous villains in the entire history of The Sopranos. Unlike the other rival mob bosses that Tony had been forced to deal with, Johnny was fiercely intelligent and was not willing to suffer any fools. While the war between the families gets more intense in The Sopranos’ final (and arguably best) season, Johnny becomes a casualty in the episode “Stage Five.”

Johnny may have had many memorable quotes, but he wasn’t a character that any The Sopranos fans had much sympathy for. Considering that Tony is forced to be humbled by various events throughout the final stretch of episodes, seeing him finally get a “win” by taking out one of his most hated enemies was certainly one of the show’s most satisfying moments.

5 Phil Leotardo – “Made In America” (2007)

Played by Frank Vincent

Frank Vincent is a legend of the crime genre thanks to his iconic role in Goodfellas, but he was able to turn The Sopranos’ new capo, Phil Leotardo, into one of the most despicable characters in the show’s history. Phil is a ruthless leader who causes significant headaches for Tony by ordering several hits on members of his crew. If that wasn’t bad enough, Phil is also a serious misogynist, bigot, and pest who manages to offend everyone in his company.

Phil’s death made the series finale of The Sopranos even more exciting, as it wouldn’t have been nearly as intense if he had been killed off at an earlier date. Longtime fans of the show may have been divided on whether they felt that “Made in America” was a good ending, but seeing Phil perish in a barrage of gunfire is certainly a great moment that everyone could agree on.

4 Christopher Moltisanti – “Kennedy and Heidi” (2007)

Played by Michael Imperioli

It’s possible that Christopher is the most tragic character in all of The Sopranos, as no amount of wisdom is enough to save him from his dark fate. Despite showing signs that he could take on Tony’s position of power and serve as his heir, Christopher is constantly haunted by his addiction to drugs and desire to be a Hollywood screenwriter. After he and Tony get into a violent car accident in the episode “Kennedy and Heidi,” Christopher is smothered to death.

Christopher’s death was important, as it was clear that he never had the moral backbone and courage to accept any form of leadership, and would not serve Tony well if called into action. In truth, Christopher had been a shadow of himself ever since Adriana’s death in the fifth season, so seeing him perish in the final set of episodes just felt right.

3 Sal Bonpensiero – “Funhouse” (2000)

Played by Vincent Pastore

In an episode that changed The Sopranos forever, Sal Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore) is killed by Tony, Silvio, and Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico) in the episode “Funhouse.” Sal’s death was because he was secretly informing on Tony’s gang to the FBI, and could potentially put all of his friends behind bars. Tony often unleashes his anger, but there is truly nothing that upsets him more than being betrayed by a close friend.

Sal’s death allowed The Sopranos to trek into more experimental territory, as it is preceded by Tony having dreams about the decisions that he has made throughout his life. While Pastore had been an interesting presence on the show that added a different dynamic to Tony’s inner circle, Sal would not have been able to continue on the series after lying to the people he claimed to be loyal to.

2 Richie Aprile – “The Knight in White Satin Armor” (2000)

Played by David Proval

Richie Aprile (David Proval) became a surprising new addition to The Sopranos’ family tree in the second season when he decided to marry Janice after being released from prison. Richie is a cold and calculating villain who shows disrespect to Tony in public, creating a rift in the family that causes significant damage. Janice may have been one of the most hated characters on The Sopranos, but it was hard not to root for her a little bit when she gunned down Richie after their wedding.

Having Janice kill Richie in a surprising moment showed that The Sopranos had a dark sense of humor, particularly when it came to the fate of its biggest villains. While it would have been interesting to see how Richie interacted with other characters moving forward, his death allowed the series to introduce bigger and badder villains in its subsequent seasons.

1 Ralph Cifaretto – “Whoever Did This” (2002)

Played by Joe Pantoliano

There’s no character on The Sopranos who is more purely evil than Ralphie Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), a character so violent that he actually caused some serious controversy. Viewers had been waiting with bated breath for Tony to finally kill Ralph, as he had been a thorn in his side ever since he was first introduced. While there are many things that Ralph does that make Tony upset, it's the revelation that he killed his prized horse in order to gain a cash sum that finally forces him to lash out.

Ralph’s death is one of the few episodes where Tony’s actions feel completely justified, as he needed to take out a dangerous threat to society. Ralph killed many people and tortured others, so seeing him get ruthlessly beaten to death by a particularly incentivized Tony simply felt like justice was being served.

