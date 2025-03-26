When you hear “The Sopranos” and “ending” in the same sentence, it’s likely that what you're in for is some sort of discussion about the show’s ending as a whole. And that one is worth talking about, in due time, absolutely… but that one ending for the entire show shouldn’t completely overshadow all the other endings various episodes of the show had that were remarkably memorable, in one way or another.

In celebration of how well this darkly funny drama about mobsters, family, and therapy could conclude its various episodes, here’s a rundown of the very best episode endings the show ever had. Some of these are shocking, some are moving, and some are eerie, hinting at inevitable drama/conflict to come. Many are backed by memorable music, too, since The Sopranos was amazing at picking a fitting song to accompany the final scene and/or end-credit sequence for each episode.

This article contains spoilers for numerous episodes of The Sopranos.