The Sopranos is arguably the most influential television series of all-time, as it proved that a network like HBO was capable of creating a serialized work of art that was just as potent as the films that were released in theaters. Comparisons that were made between The Sopranos and The Godfather were not just because both focused on stories about the mafia; they were both epic tales about family, legacy, power, and the consequences of evil.

The Sopranos is one of the rare shows that was consistently great, and did not suffer any significant dips in quality throughout its entire run. However, there are certainly a few standout episodes in which the great writing by David Chase and the incredible acting from James Gandolfini reached an entirely new level of excellence. Here are the ten essential episodes of The Sopranos, ranked.

10 “Kennedy and Heidi” (2007)

Season 6, Episode 18

“Kennedy and Heidi” marked one of the most shocking plot twists in the history of The Sopranos, as it was the episode in which Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) is killed by Tony after they narrowly survive a car accident that was caused by his drunk driving. Although Christopher’s addiction issues had foreshadowed something shocking would occur at some point by the time the series was over, the abrupt nature of the accident was a crushing end to one of the show’s most tragic characters.

“Kennedy and Heidi” showed how protective Tony was over his family’s legacy, as despite the love that he felt for Chris, he knew that he was never going to be capable of leadership. The episode kickstarted a series of shocking events that turned the last season of The Sopranos into one of the greatest in TV history.

9 “Army of One” (2001)

Season 3, Episode 13

“Army of One” provided one of the most cruel character deaths in The Sopranos, as it featured Jackie Aprile Jr. (Jason Cerbone) being brutally executed on the orders of Ralphie (Joe Pantoliano). Although there was a brief instance in which it appeared that Jackie Jr could potentially become a love interest to Tony’s daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), his misdeeds and actions against the family left him little time to spare.

“Army of One” marked a shift towards Tony’s increasing brutality, as he was left to make sense of the chaos that had emerged from his family’s recent rivalries. A final sequence in which Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) sings an Italian love song at Jackie Jr.’s funeral is one of the most oddly touching moments in the entire series, as it embodies the confused manner in which many of Tony’s allies and accomplices chose to express their feelings of guilt.

8 “Whoever Did This” (2002)

Season 4, Episode 9

“Whoever Did This” is one of the most satisfying episodes of The Sopranos, as it sees Tony finally taking revenge on Ralphie by brutally killing him. Even if it was technically the murder of his prized horse, Pie-O–My, that pushed him over the edge, Tony had been looking for an excuse to kill Ralphie ever since he was involved in the brutal assault and murder of a prostitute in the third season.

“Whoever Did This” emphasized how unpredictable The Sopranos could be, as it appeared that any character could die at any moment, which made the rest of the show even more exciting. Even if Ralphie was by far one of the most hated characters within the history of the series, there would eventually be other villains who inspired the same fervent rage from viewers who were invested in Tony’s story.

7 “The Blue Comet” (2007)

Season 6, Episode 20

The penultimate episode of The Sopranos is one of the show’s most tragic, as it showed Tony at his most vulnerable as he attempted to keep his family together in a time of crisis. Tony is forced to take on additional responsibilities as a father in order to care for his son, A.J. (Robert Iller), who had previously tried to take his own life in the previous episode, “The Second Coming.”

“The Blue Comet” also marked an unexpected death when Bobby Baccalieri (Steve Schirripa) is assassinated by a pair of hitmen that are working for Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent). Bobby was an oafish, sensitive member of the family that was loyal to Tony to an absurd degree, and thus his death foreshadowed that things would get increasingly more strenuous as the show heaved on towards its exciting, dramatic conclusion.

6 “The Test Dream” (2004)

Season 5, Episode 11

“The Test Dream” is one of the most formally inventive episodes of The Sopranos, as it was one of the few instances in which Chase delved into the show’s surrealist influences. Although The Sopranos never became quite as artistically daring as shows like Twin Peaks or The Leftovers, “The Test Dream” took place within an extended dream sequence in which Tony wrestled with the decision on whether or not he should kill his cousin, Tony B. (Steve Buscemi), who had put his family through a difficult decision.

“The Test Dream” allowed the audience to feel the same pressure and anxiety that Tony did, and helped to visualize some of the mental health issues he had been dealing with for the entire show. It also featured an excellent performance by Buscemi, who left his mark on the fifth season by being one of the greatest guest stars in the series’ history.

5 “College” (1999)

Season 1, Episode 5

“College” was the first episode that showed that The Sopranos was truly something special, as it emphasized the fact that Tony was saddled with both the responsibilities of leading a powerful mafia family and having to be a caring parent to his children. Although Tony appears to be a supportive father as he takes Meadow on a trip to potential colleges that she might want to attend, he becomes aware that they are being tracked down by a potential assassin.

“College” confronted the audience regarding their feelings on Tony, as showing his brutality in such gruesome detail emphasized the fact that he was no hero. It also marked a key revelation on the part of Meadow, who began to make the realization as to what her father actually did for a living. Meadow’s attempts, at subsequent failures, to distance herself would become a key theme of the show.

4 “Made in America” (2007)

Season 6, Episode 21

“Made in America” is by far one of the greatest television finales in history, even if it was initially fairly divisive among fans that watched it in real time. The episode ends with one of the most famous open-ended moments in the history of the medium; while Tony and his family were able to take out Phil and escape to a restaurant, it was clear that they would never be able to let go of the anxiety that someone was watching them.

“Made in America” was able to bring each character’s arc to a compelling conclusion, as both A.J. and Meadow end up being complacent in their father’s action. “Don’t Stop Believin’” is now a song that will forever be linked to The Sopranos, as fans will forever be swept up in a debate regarding whether Tony managed to survive his family dinner.

3 “Pine Barrens” (2001)

Season 3, Episode 11

“Pine Barrens” is one of the most surprisingly hilarious episodes of The Sopranos, even though Tony himself only ends up being a supporting character. The episode focuses on Christopher and Paulie (Tony Cicero) trying to hunt down the Russian known as “Valery” (Vitali Baganov), who leads them into a wild chase into the wilderness, where they soon become stranded. The fact that the chase ends up leading them into further chaos is one of the episode’s most brilliant decisions.

The chemistry between Imperioli and Cicero is simply excellent, as the two characters are forced to rely upon each other, despite frequently being at odds because they both seek Tony’s favor. The episode was notably directed by Steve Buscemi, who, in addition to being one of the show’s best guest stars, is also a very accomplished feature film director behind underrated gems like Animal Factory and Trees Lounge.

2 “Long Term Parking” (2004)

Season 5, Episode 12

“Long Term Parking” is by far the most upsetting and tragic episodes of The Sopranos, as it involved Adriana (Drea de Matteo) finally being executed by Silvio (Steven Van Zandt) after it is revealed that she was secretly an informant for the FBI. Beyond the fact that Adriana was by far one of the most likable characters within the entire series, the fact that she had nearly convinced Christopher to run away with her and join witness protection made the cruel ending of the episode even more heartbreaking.

“Long Term Parking” was able to extend the moments leading up to Adriana’s death, which made the tension even more palpable as it became clear what was going to happen. When coupled with the tragic fate of Tony B., the fifth season of The Sopranos became its darkest, and potentially the best installment to date.

1 “Funhouse” (2000)

Season 2, Episode 13

“Funhouse” is the episode that changed The Sopranos forever, as it indicated what the true price would be for anyone that betrayed Tony and his family. Despite the fact that Pussy (Vincent Pastore) was one of Tony’s best friends, and even served as a mentor to A.J., his betrayal of the family meant that he would be executed during one of the show’s most ruthless moments.

“Funhouse” also did a great job at exploring Tony’s mental state, as it featured several interesting dream sequences that examined how he dealt with the impending decision of whether or not to kill Pussy. The episode walked a very fine line, as it was able to humanize Tony and his mental health issues, but did not in any way try to offer an excuse for all of the cruel and malicious actions he had taken.