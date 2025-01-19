Do you need an introduction to The Sopranos here, or even want one? It’s The Sopranos. It helped redefine what television could be, and had cinematic qualities that put a good deal of actual cinema to shame. It revolved around a mob boss going to therapy while struggling to balance the professional and family sides of his complicated life, and could be funny, surprising, intense, and even frightening, sometimes all at once.

It was ostensibly considered a drama series, though; certain things were played for laughs, yes, but there are also tragic and game-changing sequences throughout The Sopranos in spades. The following episodes showcase this side of the show the best, standing as the most – though certainly not the only – important and status quo-disrupting episodes aired during The Sopranos’ eight years on television.

The following article contains spoilers for all six seasons of The Sopranos.

10 "College" (1999)

Season 1, Episode 5

The best way to go through all the super eventful episodes of The Sopranos is chronologically, and season 1’s “College” is a big one for several reasons. It’s an episode that features Tony killing a man in cold blood, at least by most standards. His target’s an ex-associate he recognizes as someone who became a rat and went into witness protection, but the murder is still surprising and brutal, especially for audiences and executives in the late 1990s.

Also, “College” showcases the show’s willingness to focus on just a couple of characters for an entire episode, deviating a little from the more ensemble feel of the earlier episodes. Plus, Tony’s daughter, Meadow, reveals she’s figured out that her dad is associated with the mafia, and that’s something that naturally alters family dynamics to a major extent. It might not be an episode that features a plot twist in the traditional sense or a major character death, but “College” is important for further emphasizing The Sopranos’ willingness to be bold and push boundaries.

9 "Funhouse" (2000)

Season 2, Episode 13