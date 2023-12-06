The Sopranos is, first and foremost, a great drama series that also happens to blend crime and dark comedy elements while exploring some of the greatest characters in TV history. At the center of the show was Tony Soprano (played brilliantly by James Gandolfini), a middle-aged man struggling with both family and work life, further complicated by the fact his work sees him being the boss of a crime family. With such a "profession" comes not only financial/business stresses but also the very real - and consistent - threat of death just about any time or anywhere.

Because of this, The Sopranos became a show well-known for the fact that no character was safe from death, and the writers got pretty kill-happy with the main cast long before shows like The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones became notorious for doing the same. What follows are some of the most noteworthy and shocking deaths seen in the show, focusing on characters who were part of the main cast (though, naturally, not necessarily for all six seasons). These significant deaths are ranked below, starting with the fairly surprising and ending with the most devastating.

The following article contains spoilers for The Sopranos.

The Sopranos Release Date January 10, 1999 Cast James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Lorraine Bracco, Michael Imperioli, Steve Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Rating TV-MA Seasons 6

10 Jackie Aprile, Jr. in "Army of One"

Season 3, Episode 13 (2001)

Image via HBO

Of all the significant character deaths in The Sopranos, Jackie Aprile, Jr.'s was one of the least shocking. It occurred in the same season as Livia Soprano's death, but that's one character demise that can't have been too shocking, considering the character's actress, Nancy Marchand, sadly passed away between seasons 2 and 3. Jackie Jr. goes out with something of a whimper, but arguably, the nonchalant and perhaps deliberately awkward nature of the death makes it surprising in its own way.

There's a farcical nature to the way it plays out in season 3's final episode, "Army of One," and that kind of disrespect to a rather unlikeable - yet still narratively important - character does make Jackie Jr.'s death stand out. And even if Jackie Jr. kind of had it coming, there is some weight given to his death because of how it affects other more sympathetic characters, like his mother, Rosalie Aprile, and Tony's daughter, Meadow, who briefly dated Jackie Jr.

9 Tony Blundetto in "All Due Respect"

Season 5, Episode 13 (2004)

Image via HBO

Played by frequent Coen Brothers collaborator Steve Buscemi, Tony Blundetto was a welcome addition to the main cast in season 5, even if his introduction was a little abrupt and he was out of the show by the end of said season. Buscemi had directed two episodes of the show before season 5, then directed one episode for both seasons 5 and 6, but made more of a noticeable impact on the show by shaking things up in the penultimate season as Tony Soprano's cousin.

Tony B, as he's often known, is shown trying to go straight after being released from prison, yet soon falls back into a life of crime, over-extending himself by trying to catch up, in a way, to his cousin. He makes enemies with Phil Leotardo by killing his brother, with Phil himself already being a rival to Tony Soprano. Phil wants Tony B dead, and it's pretty clear the second Tony's days are numbered once he gets on the bad side of someone as fearsome as Phil. What might be surprising, however, is how he meets his demise, with Tony Soprano killing his cousin instantly with a shotgun, sparing him from the inevitably more drawn-out death Phil would've had in store.

8 Phil Leotardo in "Made in America"

Season 6, Episode 21 (2007)

Image via HBO

It might be a bit of a shock to realize there's only one on-screen death in the final episode of The Sopranos: "Made in America." Sure, there's been a certain amount of speculation over whether Tony himself dies at the very end, but Phil Leotardo is the only character who 100% definitely dies (and to the credit of "Made in America," it manages to be an emotional and memorable series finale in other ways).

Phil Leotardo's death was always likely, given he clashed with Tony and his crew so often, and even helped escalate the conflict between New Jersey and New York into an all-out war late in season 6. The fact Phil's death happened in the finale wasn't of itself shocking, but the grisliness of it leaves an impact, with Phil getting shot before falling into the path of a vehicle that slowly drove over his head... a vehicle that had his infant grandchildren inside. Out of context, it'd be disturbing, but Phil was a pretty awful guy, so depending on how dark your sense of humor is, the whole situation could be bleakly amusing.

7 Vito Spatafore in "Cold Stones"

Season 6, Episode 11 (2006)

Image via HBO

Not convinced Phil Leotardo had a messy death coming? Well, one of the worst things he was involved with before getting whacked himself was orchestrating the death of Vito Spatafore, who was a top earner in Tony Soprano's crew. In season 5, Tony B avoided getting any kind of torturous and truly nasty death at the hands of Phil, but in the first half of season 6, Vito's violent, shocking, and truly unpleasant death hints at the kind of thing that could've been in store for Tony B.

"Cold Stones" takes place after Vito's been on the run for several episodes, doing so because he's been outed as gay, and members of the mafia aren't exactly accepting of such a thing, to say the least. While Tony and his crew are working out what to do, Phil takes things into his own hands, torturing and brutally killing Vito for being both gay and a made man. The whole situation is made more shocking by the fact that it escalates conflict between Phil and Tony, leading to things being even more intense between the New Jersey and New York crews for the remainder of the final season.

6 Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in "Funhouse"

Season 2, Episode 13 (2000)

Image via HBO

Even if season 2's "Funhouse" hadn't featured the most prominent character death of the show up until that point, it would still be a hugely memorable episode thanks to its foreboding atmosphere and creepily surreal dream sequences. It follows Tony as he struggles with food poisoning and the fever dreams that come with it, and such night terrors end up ultimately convincing him that one of his closest friends, Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero, is actually an FBI informant.

Big Pussy's death is the one that truly establishes no one is safe from being written out of the show, as even though the mob's no-tolerance policy towards informants/rats had been established, perhaps viewers in season 2 might've thought a main character would be spared such a fate. In hindsight, Big Pussy's death feels inevitable, and indeed, season finales were usually accompanied by death throughout the show's run. Still, the event here set a precedent, and was shocking insofar as it changed what the show was capable of doing to its main cast going forward.

5 Ralph Cifaretto in "Whoever Did This"

Season 4, Episode 9 (2002)

Image via HBO

"Whoever Did This" is one of the highlights of season 4, itself a slightly unusual season for The Sopranos. Its finale, "Whitecaps," is the only season finale in the show free of any major or recurring character deaths, and instead, the most noteworthy demise comes in the season's ninth episode. This is where Ralph Cifaretto, a long-running thorn in Tony's side, finally oversteps what Tony is willing to tolerate, leading to a brutal fight breaking out between the two.

Tony scrapes by with a "win," and then the rest of the episode follows Tony and a noticeably high/zoned-out Christopher disposting of Ralph's body. With Ralph's general behavior alongside particularly shocking incidents like killing Tracee and (probably) killing Pie-O-My (the horse Ralph owned and Tony cared for), him meeting his own violent end was always likely. Yet it happening at such a point in season 4, and with it and its aftermath playing out in such a visceral way, it's a death that ends up being surprisingly shocking.

4 Christopher Moltisanti in "Kennedy and Heidi"

Season 6, Episode 18 (2007)

Image via HBO

The death of Christopher Moltisanti is comparable to that of Ralph Cifaretto. Both men are associates of Tony who continually make mistakes, and then each ends up getting killed by Tony in a way that feels surprisingly sudden, all things considered. Further, Christopher also dies a little while before the end of the show itself, with a total of three Christopher-free episodes following season 6's "Kennedy and Heidi" (itself one of the show's finest hours).

After a car crash, Tony decides Christopher has made one too many mistakes, and seems especially impacted by the fact that the crash destroys a baby seat in the backseat of Christopher's vehicle. An injured Christopher is then suffocated, and perhaps most alarmingly of all, Tony seems relieved - and essentially not at all remorseful - in the wake of the event. Arguably, it was all a long time coming, but the circumstances nevertheless proved jarring in more ways than one.

3 Richie Aprile in "The Knight in White Satin Armor"

Season 2, Episode 12 (2000)

Image via HBO

Richie Aprile dies one episode before Big Pussy, and though he wasn't as prominent a character (given he joined the show during its fantastic second season, compared to Big Pussy being there since the start of season 1), his death was arguably more shocking. He'd become enough of a liability that Tony had already begun planning on how to get rid of him for good, but an argument turns violent between Richie and Janice - Tony's sister - leading to her shooting Richie dead.

Richie was essentially a villain within The Sopranos, given he was noticeably more evil and prone to cruelty than many of the already fairly evil and cruel characters, but it's unlikely anyone expected him to get wiped out in this manner. However, like Phil, he had it coming, and though some people view Janice unfavorably within the main cast, her swift (and fatal) retribution after Richie struck her during a verbal argument is kind of awesome, in a way; possibly even the character's greatest moment.

2 Adriana La Cerva in "Long Term Parking"

Season 5, Episode 12 (2004)

Image via HBO

When judging what death scene in The Sopranos was the saddest, Adriana La Cerva's is always going to be a contender. It's similarly up there as far as shocking death scenes go, too, because she was a tragic character and, ultimately, a good person who deserved so much better. Being in a relationship with Christopher Moltisanti from seasons 1 to 5, she was continually mistreated by her partner and then eventually targeted by the FBI as someone who could be an informant after Big Pussy's disappearance.

The price for being an informant is death, as viewers of The Sopranos will know by season 5, but it still feels unfair that such a rule applies to someone like Adriana, who's otherwise a good person and would've likely had a wonderful life had she not got wrapped up in the mob world. The episode teases her escaping somehow, but it all comes crashing down eventually. Though her death at the hands of Silvio is just off-screen, it still makes for one of the hardest-to-watch scenes in the entire show.

1 Bobby Baccalieri in "The Blue Comet"

Season 6, Episode 20

Image via HBO

As the second-last episode of a show with numerous characters, it's understandable that "The Blue Comet" serves as a farewell to some of them. It's the last time viewers see Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco was apparently not thrilled with her character's final scene), it's the last point in the series where Silvio is conscious (he's shot in this episode, and is in a coma during the finale), and, most notoriously, it's also the episode where fan-favorite Bobby Baccalieri gets tragically gunned down.

War breaks out between New Jersey and New York in "The Blue Comet," but it's still unexpected for such a high-profile casualty to happen in a manner that can't help but feel sudden. Bobby had his flaws, but was the most kind-hearted member of Tony's core crew, and as such, was probably the least deserving of getting gunned down during the brief climactic war between crews. It's an upsetting, stakes-raising, and surprising sequence, and quite possibly the most shocking death scene in the entire show.

The Sopranos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max

NEXT: The Worst Tony Soprano Episodes from 'The Sopranos'