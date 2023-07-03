HBO's hit series, The Sopranos, starring James Gandolfini, reigns as one of the greatest television dramas of all time and earned countless awards and praise throughout its six-season run. Created by David Chase, The Sopranos follows New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano, who lives a double life as an average middle-class family man and a ruthless gangster. The show consists of top-notch episodes like Christopher and Paulie being stranded in "Pine Barrens" and the first attempt on Tony's life, but some of the show's best are also some of the most shocking.

Unlike other gangster content, The Sopranos never relied solely on violence to shake up their fans, and even though there is a fair share of kill shots, the show also consists of intense fights and shocking events that are sometimes worse than death. Between Tony and Carmela's climatic fight in "Whitecaps" and the show's iconic series finale, "Made in America," these are 10 of the most shocking episodes from The Sopranos.

The following article contains spoilers for The Sopranos.

10 "Whitecaps" — Season 4, Episode 13

Image via HBO

While Furio's (Federico Castelluccio) sudden departure takes a toll on Carmela (Edie Falco), Tony tries to cheer her up with a new summer home by the shore for the family. The surprising gesture seems to put a spark back in Carmela, but the family's newfound bliss is quickly shattered when Tony's ex-girlfriend, Irina (Oksana Lada), calls their home to share some damaging information.

RELATED: The 15 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' Ranked According to IMDb

Emotions run high in the episode "Whitecaps," which consists of some of the finest acting in the entire series, specifically the intense scenes between Gandolfini and Falco. Of course, fans have seen the couple argue, but the explosive confrontations in "Whitecaps" are incredibly revealing and shocking, especially when Carmela finally comes clean about her feelings towards Furio.

9 "Nobody Knows Anything" — Season 1, Episode 11

Image via HBO

Tony meets with Detective Vin Makazian (the late, great John Heard), who informs him that his close friend and associate, Pussy Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore), is wearing a wire. At first, Tony refuses to believe him, but as he starts to notice certain things about Bonpensiero, he decides to try and find out if it's true or not. While Tony investigates, Makazian reaches his breaking point and jumps to his death, leaving Tony completely in the dark.

Between learning about Big Pussy's potential betrayal and Makazian's unforeseen nose dive, "Nobody Knows Anything" is a thought-provoking episode that hits the ground running with a series of shocks. The information presents an internal ordeal for Tony, who says he's looking for the truth but is clearly looking for anything that could discredit Makazian's information.

8 "Members Only" — Season 6, Episode 1

Image via HBO

When Gene (Robert Funaro) inherits two million dollars from his aunt, he asks Tony for an early retirement explaining that he and his family want to move to Florida, but his request is denied. Meanwhile, Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) has been struggling with his memory lately, and when Tony goes to check on him one night, his uncle fails to recognize him and ends up shooting him.

The Sopranos always liked mixing things up and starting the final season, "Members Only," with the potential death of the lead character, which was a bold and unusual move that left many stunned. It's a heavy and emotional episode that also takes a look into the personal life and family struggles of Gene, who, unfortunately, ends his own life in a scene that stays forever with fans.

7 "Soprano Home Movies" — Season 6, Episode 13

Image via HBO

Tony and Carmela drive to Upstate New York to stay with Janice (Aida Turturro) and Bobby (Steve Schirripa) at their cabin for the weekend and celebrate Tony's birthday. After a pleasant dinner, the couples decide to play Monopoly. While they continue to drink and joke around with each other, Tony eventually goes too far by making crude remarks about his sister that causes Bobby to finally snap.

RELATED: The 10 Best Needle Drops In 'The Sopranos'

Out of all the guys in the crew, Bobby has always been one of the most loyal and level-headed, but in "Soprano Home Movies," he reaches his breaking point with Tony and his verbal abuse. The suspense slowly builds with each insult Tony continues to throw out and Bobby's numerous warnings until finally, things erupt into a destructive fight that no one saw coming, at least not from sweet Bobby Bacala.

6 "Knight in White Satin Armor" — Season 2, Episode 12

Image via HBO

As Janice plans for her upcoming wedding, her future husband, Richie Aprile (David Proval), fails to gain support from capo Albert Barese (Richard Maldone) in making a move against Tony. That night, Richie and Janice get into an extremely heated argument, and when he punches his fiancé in the face, she catches him completely off guard with a bullet to the chest.

Fans knew Janice would retaliate in "Knight in White Satin Armor," but most did not expect her course of action to escalate to cold-blooded murder. It was clear that Richie would most likely be bumped off sometime soon, and while he respectfully got what he deserved, Janice's lack of hesitation to kill him just weeks before their wedding is hard for some to wrap their head around.

5 "College" — Season 1, Episode 5

Image via HBO

Tony takes Meadow (Jamie Lynn-Sigler) to visit a few schools in Maine. When they stop at a gas station, he spots a former member of the DiMeo family, Febby Petrulio, who, after turning in state's evidence, went into witness protection. He carries on as the devoted father, but throughout the trip, he secretly works on tracking Petrulio down to kill him.

The brutal murder of Febby in the episode "College" was the first time fans saw Tony physically killing someone; unfortunately, it isn't quick. Of course, anyone who goes against the family is guaranteed to meet a horrific death, but considering Tony's circumstances, it's simply stunning to see him go from slowly strangling Febby to moments later, picking Meadow up like everything's all hunky-dory.

4 "Long Term Parking" — Season 5, Episode 12

Image via HBO

When the FBI threatens felony charges against Adriana (Drea De Matteo), she decides to tell Christopher (Michael Imperioli) about everything, hoping that she can convince him to cooperate with authorities. Even though the news sends Christopher into an emotional rage, he agrees to leave with her, but Adriana soon realizes that her fiancé has sold her out for Tony.

It was inevitable that something would happen to Adriana, but Christopher sealing her fate in "Long Term Parking" was a shocking and low blow. To make matters worse, the moment is painfully dragged out, and when Adriana figures out what's happening, audiences are forced to the edge of their seat, watching as she frantically panics like an animal caught in a trap searching for any way out.

3 "University" — Season 3, Episode 6

Image via HBO

A new Bada Bing girl, Tracee (Ariel Kiley), has been seeing Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), who gets away with treating her like his personal doormat. When Tracee becomes pregnant with Ralphie's baby, she asks Tony for advice, and despite his concerns, he tries to stay out of it, but he quickly regrets his decision after Ralphie beats Tracee to death.

RELATED: The 10 Saddest Deaths in HBO Shows, Ranked

Ralphie was genuinely one twisted mobster, but Tracee's heinous murder in "University" was simply jaw-dropping and something most fans didn't see coming, at least not in that manner. He's never been on Tony's good side, and when he casually tells the guys what happened, Tony's violent reaction heightens the shock value.

2 "Employee of the Month" — Season 3, Episode 4

Image via HBO

Dr. Melfi (played by Martin Scorcese alum Lorraine Bracco) and her ex-husband have recently reconciled, but they continue to have opposing views about Tony benefiting from cognitive therapy. After discussing the option with Tony, Melfi leaves the office, and while she's walking through the parking garage, she's attacked from behind and brutally raped in the stairwell. Despite catching the police catching the perpetrator, a technical error forces them to let him go causing Melfi to debate telling Tony what happened.

Melfi's sexual assault in "Employee of the Month" came out of nowhere and is one of the show's most stunning moments, which shook audiences to their core. Almost everyone anxiously waited for the good doctor to tell Tony the truth about her injuries. When the opportunity presents itself at the end of the episode, she bites her tongue, knowing that if she crossed that line, there would be no going back.

1 "Made in America" — Season 6, Episode 21

Image via HBO

While Tony tries to make peace with the Leotardo family, his problems only get worse after Carlo (Arthur J. Nascarella) flips to save his son from drug charges. Tony mentally prepares for potential prison time, and when he breaks the news to his family at dinner, he's unaware that he isn't out of the woods just yet.

Let's be honest, the series finale, "Made in America," is without a doubt the show's most shocking episode. Its abrupt cut to black left the fate of Tony up for debate and continues to be discussed among fans today. While Chase has never officially confirmed the details of how or what exactly happened to Tony, allowing fans to make their own interpretation is one of the reasons why The Sopranos is such as iconic series.

KEEP READING: Every Season of 'The Sopranos,' Ranked From Worst to Best