David Chase Wrote a New ‘Sopranos’ Scene Set in Quarantine

The dead speak! A bunch of dead characters from The Sopranos is what I’m referring to, obviously. Over at the Talking Sopranos podcast, former castmembers and co-hosts Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa revealed brand new bits of dialogue written by series creator David Chase, setting Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), his family, and his various consiglieres in COVID quarantine. “It’s the first time [Chase has] written them since 2007,” Schirripa said on the podcast, “and he was nice enough to let us read that.”

We’re just gonna’ have to assume this entire thing takes place in an alternate Sopranos timeline, seeing as how a handful of these characters bit the bullet before the finale. That’s maybe including Tony himself, depending on where you fall on the series’ controversial cut-to-black ending. (The best TV ending of all time, but that’s a conversation for another day.)

Check out a snippet of the scene below, and head over to Vulture for the full transcription. For more on The Sopranos, here is the latest on Chase’s prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark.