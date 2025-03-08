The Sopranos is arguably the greatest, and one of the most innovative television series of all time. It was one of the first series to portray deeply complex and morally gray characters in a way that was closer to cinema than what television was offering at the time. Few series have been able to replicate the success and quality of The Sopranos, with many taking direct inspiration from the classic series.

With a powerhouse cast delivering unforgettable performances, such as Drea De Matteo’s tragic turn as Adriana La Cerva and Nancy Marchand’s miserable portrayal of Livia Soprano, The Sopranos stands unmatched in acting excellence. This list ranks the greatest performances of the series.