HBO's The Sopranos is considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time and between the unforgettable writing to the string of memorable performances by a stellar cast, it's easy to see why. James Gandolfini stars in his signature role as mob boss, Tony Soprano who tries to balance his family man persona and unconventional line of work in "waste management." Despite ending over 20 years ago, The Sopranos continues to add members to its massive fan base today and remains a top go-to series among audiences.

The Sopranos has its fair share of brutal moments as well as excessive use of violence and force, but some incidents like Richie Aprile running Beansie over with his car and Tony curb stomping Coco are just blatantly savage compared to other scenes. According to the dozens of fans on Reddit, these are 10 of some of the most savage Soprano moments.

10 "Commedatori"

Season 2, Episode 4

Image via HBO

While Tony and the guys travel to Italy for business, Carmela (Edie Falco) and Rosalie (Sharon Angela) have lunch with Angie Bonpensiero (Toni Kalem) who admits that she isn't as happy about her husband's sudden homecoming as she appears to be. She later confides in Carmela about how miserable she is in her marriage and despite her religious beliefs, she reveals that she's planning to file for divorce.

RELATED: The 10 Surprisingly Creepy Episodes from 'The Sopranos'

Carmela and Angie are both unhappy in their marriages, but instead of Carmela being supportive of her friend, she does everything she can to convince Angie not to file for divorce. She rationalizes her behavior by claiming that she's playing devil's advocate but deep down, she knows that if Angie gets a divorce, she will no longer have an excuse to stay with Tony and continue to put up with him.

9 "Another Toothpick"

Season 3, Episode 5

Image via HBO

In the episode, 'Another Toothpick,' Adriana's friend, Tina (Vanessa Ferlito) gets into a heated argument with her boyfriend, Mustang Sally (Brian Tarantina), and tries to get a ride with Bryan Spatafore (Vincent J. Orofino) who is standing by his truck. Even though he tries to tell her he can't help, Sally is blinded by his rage and viciously beats Bryan with a golf club leaving him on life support.

Redditor JAFIOR thinks Sally's unprovoked attack on Bryan is one of the most brutal scenes in the series and while Sally gets his in the end from old man Bacala, it still doesn't change Bryan's condition. Most of the guys in the show reap what they sow, but Bryan was just someone who was in the wrong place at the wrong time and unfortunately, paid for it with his life.

8 "Moe n' Joe"

Season 6, Episode 10

Image via HBO

Vito (Joseph R. Gannascoli) starts to realize that he isn't wired to live a normal life and begins to miss the excitement of his former life as well as his wife and family. Unfortunately, he's still afraid to go home and turns to alcohol as a way to cope with his internal conflict. While intoxicated, he gets behind the wheel and runs into another car belonging to a man who is simply getting his mail. He tries to pay for the damages, but he panics at the mention of a 'police report' and winds up shooting the man in cold blood.

In the episode, 'Moe n' Joe,' Vito's carelessness pushes him to kill an innocent person who Redditor DayThat3197, points out had done nothing wrong except try to be an upstanding and law-abiding citizen. Vito even admits that he's at fault and doesn't even make a solid effort to get rid of the guy without violence making the senseless act extremely savage.

7 "Toodle-Fu*king-Oo"

Season 2, Episode 3

Image via HBO

In season two, Richie Aprile (David Proval) is released from prison and has a bone to pick with a former associate, Peter "Beansie" Gaeta (Paul Herman). He surprises him at his pizza shop and despite his calm demeanor, Richie quickly reveals his true colors and smashes a coffee pot upside Beansie's head. Just as Beansie thinks the smoke has cleared, Richie's terror continues as he runs Beansie down with his car ultimately paralyzing him.

RELATED: 'The Sopranos': The 10 Most Shocking Episodes, Ranked

Audiences quickly realized that Richie's not only going to be a problem for Beansie but also one for Tony and his crew. It's never entirely explained what Richie's exact beef is with Beansie, but smashing a pot of hot coffee and running the man over, not once, but TWICE, is beyond savage and just downright cruel.

6 "All Happy Families"

Season 5, Episode 4

Image via HBO

When Feech La Mana (Robert Loggia) hears that the daughter of a wealthy associate of Tony's is getting married, he steals a bunch of expensive cars from the event without running it by Tony. Tony learns about the heist and realizes that Feech will never respect him as a boss, but he doesn't want to create a potential problem and chooses not to whack him. With the help of Christopher (Michael Imperioli) and Benny (Max Casella), Tony sets Feech up to violate his parole and is sent back to prison.

Feech may have crossed the line a few times and most likely would have never seen Tony as anything more than the Boy King, but sending a man of his age back behind bars is ice-cold. If Feech were a bit younger or hadn't already served a 20-year sentence, maybe it wouldn't be so bad, but he will likely spend the rest of his life in a four-by-four cell, which is no kind of life for anyone to endure.

5 "Bust Out"

Season 2, Episode 10

Image via HBO

While Tony worries about a potential eyewitness, he continues to collect on Davey Scatino's (Robert Patrick) massive debt by draining his sporting goods store. One night, Tony discovers that Davey has been sleeping at his store in a tent and when Davey finally asks him about his situation, Tony reveals to him the cold hard truth that he will eventually have to file for bankruptcy.

It's hard to sympathize with Davey and his situation but despite his gambling problem, Tony knew exactly what he was doing from the moment he let him join the Executive Game. Davey should have known better than to get mixed up with Tony but when Tony nonchalantly tells his childhood friend why he let him in on the card game, it's brutal to watch how unmoved Tony is by basically telling Davey that his life is essentially ruined.

4 "Full Leather Jacket"

Season 2, Episode 8

Image via HBO

In an attempt to make peace, Richie gives Tony a leather jacket that he happily boasts he took from the toughest guy in New Jersey, Rocco DiMaeo. The jacket is clearly not Tony's style and tries to politely refuse the gift, but Richie fails to take the hint and insists he takes his prized possession. When Richie visits Carmela one afternoon, he notices that Lilliana's husband, Statius, is wearing DiMaeo's jacket realizing that Tony had given it away.

RELATED: The 15 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' Ranked According to IMDb

Reddit user, eaglerabbit89, thinks Tony giving away the jacket was savage, but Richie's reaction made it even more of a savage (and slightly hilarious) moment. Richie was definitely not a well-liked character, but he was genuinely proud of that jacket and even though Tony had no intention of wearing it, he should have just kept it tucked away in the closet and left it at that.

3 "Two Tonys"

Season 5, Episode 1

Image via HBO

After Christopher argues about always picking up the tab, Paulie (Tony Sirico) tries to get back at him by over-ordering at dinner the following night. From shrimp cocktails to sending bottles to women, Paulie's antics start to get to Christopher and causes him to lash out. As they argue in the alley, their waiter approaches them upset about not receiving a tip and as he tries to walk away, Christopher hits him with a brick and is shot by Paulie.

According to Redditor DayThat3197, Paulie and Christopher killing the waiter is the single most cynical act of evil in the series. Paulie and Christopher have zero empathy for the waiter's situation and instead of just letting him return to his job, they let their overinflated egos get the better of them and put him down like he's nothing more than an injured animal.

2 "Watching Too Much Television"

Season 4, Episode 7

Image via HBO

When Tony meets with Assemblyman Ronald Zellman (Peter Riegert) to discuss the HUD scam, Zellman foolishly informs Tony that he has been seeing his former girlfriend, Irina, for some time and admits that things are starting to get serious. Initially, Tony tells him it's okay, but after he sees her with him at his home, Tony starts to have second thoughts and resorts to violently beating Zellman with his belt.

Zellman should have known that dating Irina was a very bad idea, but he didn't deserve to be humiliated and viciously whipped with a belt. According to Riegert, he was originally supposed to be completely nude for the scene and was incredibly uncomfortable about being completely exposed during the beating. Gandolfini could see that Riegert was in a tough spot and with his unyielding support and pursuit, the writers eventually agreed to edit the scene.

1 "The Second Coming"

Season 6, Episode 19

Image via HBO

In the episode 'The Second Coming,' Tony continues to try and repair the rift with New York but despite his best efforts, some have no interest in making peace. When Meadow is out on a date, she's approached by Coco Cogliano (Armen Garo) who makes an inappropriate remark to her that, of course, gets back to Tony. Enraged and blinded by his anger, Tony pays Coco a visit and beats him to a bloody pulp.

Coco knew that Tony wouldn't take his encounter with Meadow well, but he definitely didn't expect to receive such a savage beat down for it. Several Redditors mention this particular scene as one of the most savage and even satisfying scenes in the entire series noting that Coco got what he deserved as a man's family is always off-limits.

NEXT: Every Season of 'The Sopranos,' Ranked From Worst to Best