David Chase's The Sopranos reigns as one of the best series of all time and ultimately redefined the traditional formula of television drama. Even decades after the final episode, The Sopranos continues to be rewatched by original fans and discovered by new generations every day, deeming it to be a timeless series that is beloved around the world. The immense success of the show was a surprise for Chase and the cast, but after an exceptional first season, The Sopranos returned with a second season that just lured audiences further into the life of James Gandolfini's iconic character, Tony Soprano.

The show's second season essentially picks up where the first season left off and while it's hard to pinpoint any episode in the season that isn't up to par as stellar entertainment, there are some such as 'Funhouse,' 'Full Leather Jacket,' and 'The Knight and Shining Armor,' that are among the most memorable episodes in the entire show. Out of all thirteen episodes, this is every episode from the second season of The Sopranos, ranked.

13 'Do Not Resuscitate'

Episode 2

Image via HBO

Season 2, Episode 2, 'Do Not Resuscitate,' continues to tie things up from season one, notably Tony and Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) finally coming face-to-face and Junior eventually being put on house arrest. While Tony deals with orchestrating a strike on Jack Massarone's construction company for his financial benefit, he and Janice (Aida Tuturro) argue over Livia having a DNR.

The whole issue of the DNR not only pits Janice and Tony against each other but also leads to some more of Livia's humorous antics, who, eventually, learns about her children's argument from Anthony Jr. (Robert Iler) and puts on a pity party for herself. While Livia brings the comedy, the episode isn't one that falls into a highly entertaining segment, but 'Do Not Resuscitate' does move a few major storylines along that are vital to the overall season.

12 'House Arrest'

Episode 11

Image via HBO

Tony starts to feel his own kind of house arrest in season 2, episode 11, 'House Arrest,' when his attorney advises him to keep a low profile and decides to spend more time at home and at Barone Sanitation. While his new routine isn't as fun as being at the Bing and Satriale's, Tony tries to find ways to entertain himself until he finally decides he can't commit to a family man 9 to 5 persona. Meanwhile, Tony learns that Richie Aprile (David Proval) and Uncle Junior have been secretly selling cocaine on their garbage routes, leading to a heated confrontation between him and Richie.

'House Arrest' is an interesting episode as it leads to Tony having too much time with his own destructive thoughts as he is bored with spending his time at home and at Barone Sanitation. The extra time doesn't help Tony's mental state of mind, and it floods over when he confronts Richie about the cocaine, leading to another panic attack. It's entertaining to see Tony try and adapt to a seemingly normal front of life, but in the end, his demons get the best of him, which, of course, leads to his excessive stress and anxiety to all return as well.

11 'Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office'

Episode 1

Image via HBO

After the explosive season one finale, the show returns with season 2, episode 1, 'Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office,' and features one of the show's best opening montage of scenes paired with Frank Sinatra's classic tune, 'It Was a Very Good Year.' The opening intricately pans between the main characters to see their current situations such as Tony still up to his usual activities, Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) seeing patients in a motel room, and Livia alive and well in the hospital with that expressionless look on her face.

Aside from the marvelous opening, the episode also marks the return of Big Pussy (Vincent Pastore), who vanished last season, but the question as to "why?" still lingers for fans. For a season opener, 'Guy Walks into a Psychiatrist's Office,' is an effective first episode that doesn't drag and essentially covers all the necessary characters and storylines to kick off a chaotic season. It also introduces fans to a few new players, most notably Tony's oldest sister, Janice, who is the epitome of their mother.

10 'Toodle-F*****g-Oo'

Episode 3

Image via HBO

As if Janice wasn't enough of a problem for Tony, season 2, episode 3, 'Toodle-F*****g-Oo' introduces fans to the sadistic hot head, Richie Aprile, who was recently released from the can. Within the first few hours of being free, Richie manages to cause issues for Tony regarding an associate, Beansie Gaeta (Paul Herman), who Richie smashes in the head with a coffee pot. Richie continues to push the envelope by demanding that Tony returns to him what was his before going away, which doesn't go over very smoothly between the two.

Richie quickly becomes a thorn in Tony's side with not only Beansie, but also when he crosses paths with his former high school sweetheart, Janice, and the two rekindle their toxic romance. Right off the bat, it's apparent that Richie is going to be the main antagonist this season and, much like Janice, has a desire to gain back his previous control and power in this thing. The episode really marks the start of the upcoming drama and frenzy of the season, which comes in as a whirlwind conjured up by both Richie and Janice.

9 'Bust Out'

Episode 10

Image via HBO

In season 2, episode 10, 'Bust Out,' Tony learns that there was an eyewitness who saw him after the murder of Matthew Bevilaqua (Lilo Brancato), causing his anxiety and stress to reach unbearable heights. As he tries not to think about potentially going to the can for a long time, Tony has also officially sent David Scantino (Robert Patrick) into bankruptcy after squeezing his business for every penny.

'Bust Out' is an anxiety-riddled episode that puts Tony in a tight spot, but once the witness figures out who he actually saw, he quickly recants his statement, clearing any potential arrest of Tony. The episode is one of few that shows Tony in a vulnerable situation and even though he escapes any charges, it still exposes the mobster's genuine fear and anxiety over the possibility of going away for a long time and leaving his family, making 'Bust Out' a rare and excellent episode.

8 'Big Girls Don't Cry'

Episode 5

Image via HBO

In season 2, episode 5, 'Big Girls Don't Cry,' Adriana (Drea de Matteo) enrolls Christopher (Michael Imperioli) into an acting class which uncovers some deep and emotional feelings that Christopher is not capable of handling. Meanwhile, Tony's friend from the other side, Furio (Federico Castelluccio), arrives in the United States and immediately proves his worth by roughing up the owner of a tanning saloon who owes Christopher money.

'Big Girls Don't Cry' is a solid episode that not only introduces Furio in a fuller light but also gives some emotional insight into Chrissy. The episode really harps on the fact that, out of all the guys, Chrissy is one who has some potential to be something other than a gangster, but due to his lack of self-confidence and work ethic, he resorts to this thing because, well, it's easy for him. While 'Big Girls Don't Cry' is a unique episode about Chrissy, it also ends with an epic final scene of Furio going to work which is simply a sight to behold.

7 'Commendatori'

Episode 4

Image via HBO

In season 2, episode 4, 'Commendatori,' Tony, Paulie (Tony Sirico) and Chrissy travel to Naples, Italy to meet distant relatives of Tony's to negotiate the smuggling of luxury cars into the country. When the guys sit down to meet the boss, they're shocked to discover that Don Vittorio (Vittorio Duse) is in poor health and with his son-in-law in prison, his daughter Annalisa (Sofia Milos) is the acting boss. Back home, Carmela tries to convince Angie Bonpensiero (Toni Kalem) not to divorce Big Pussy, which eventually leads to Carmela reevaluating her own marriage.

'Commendatori' is a visually stunning episode that features breathtaking views of Italy's coast and beautiful architecture, presenting a nice change of scenery for fans. Aside from bringing Furio into the fold, the episode is kind of a filler episode, but between the gorgeous shots of Naples and a quick, humorous cameo by creator David Chase, 'Commendatori' is a one-of-a-kind episode that effortlessly stands out as one of the best in the show's second season.

6 'The Happy Wanderer'

Episode 6

Image via HBO

Under the new terms between Tony and Junior, Tony gets to run the annual high-stakes Executive card game which caters to a select group of players. When Tony's former classmate and degenerate gambler, Davey Scantino, shows up to the game uninvited, he manages to convince Tony to let him in on the game and fronts him. Unfortunately, Davey takes Tony as a pushover and after becoming five boxes of zitti in the hole, Tony is forced to get rough to send his pal a message.

Season 2, episode 6, 'The Happy Wanderer', is for the most part a fun, humorous episode that features a guest appearance by Frank Sinatra Jr. as a player in the Executive game and a memorable scene of Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) losing his cool to no hilarious end. ("Don't rush me sunshine!") Even though the episode mainly revolves around the card game, the destructive dynamic between Tony and Davey (who Tony defines as the Happy Wanderer with no cares in the world) is rather fascinating and speaks to Tony's ignorant opinion of those who are outside his social circle.

5 'D-Girl'

Episode 7

Image via HBO

When Chrissy's cousin comes to town with his girlfriend, Amy (Alicia Witt), who works for Jon Favreau, his desire to get into the film industry is reignited. After meeting Favreau and getting caught up in the razzle-dazzle of the movie production, Chrissy believes that he has a shot at getting his foot in the door, but when he discovers that Amy and Favreau used stories he told them, he realizes that he's been used.

In season 2, episode 7, 'D-Girl', Chrissy gets a minor dose of how cutthroat the entertainment industry truly is, which, ironically, is just as harsh and ruthless as being the mob, which is the core appeal of this episode. The episode showcases how easily Chrissy is willing to disregard his current life as well as the only genuine support in his life, Adriana, who he, of course, cheats on with Amy without hesitation. At the end of the episode, Tony places Chrissy at a crossroads where he must choose between his film aspirations or this thing, and with nothing better on his plate and his unfortunate experience with Amy and Favreau, he again takes the easy path back to Tony.

4 'Full Leather Jacket'

Episode 8

Image via HBO

After permanently putting Beansie in a wheelchair, Tony has Silvio and Paulie pressure Richie to try and make things right by building a ramp at Beansie's home and renovating his house to be wheelchair accessible. When Beansie's wife refuses to accept anything from Richie, he tries to make a peace offering to Tony by giving him a leather jacket he boasted about taking off the toughest guy in Jersey, Rocco DiMeo ("It's the jaaaacket!"). After being fed up with being treated like errand boys, Matt and Sean decide to make a move against Christopher that doesn't go entirely as they planned.

Richie's random gesture in season 2, episode 8, 'Full Leather Jacket', is one of the funniest moments in the entire second season. Not only is it really the only time fans see Richie express genuine joy, it's also just unusual and the look on Tony's face is priceless. The episode is a bit of an emotional rollercoaster as the situation with the jacket is comedy gold, but the laughter quickly diminishes when Chrissy is ambushed, leaving his fate up in the air. 'Full Metal Jacket' starts off with a humorous tone but ends on a somber note that the writers blend together surprisingly well.

3 'From Where to Eternity'

Episode 9

Image via HBO

After Chrissy goes into cardiac arrest, he miraculously pulls through but while he was dead for a short period, he tells Tony and Paulie that he went to hell. While Tony brushes Christopher's warning off, Paulie can't shake the so-called message from Mikey Palmice (Al Sapienza) and the thought of going to hell. When he goes to see a medium, he's spooked even more when the medium informs him that the spirits of the guys he's killed are following him.

Season 2, episode 9, 'From Where to Eternity,' is a close call for Christopher, but Paulie's antics and dramatics are the heart of this unforgettable episode. Not only does he hilariously try to rationalize that Chrissy was in purgatory and not hell, his reaction to the medium is one of the character's best quotes ("Satanic black magic!) The episode is one of few that includes a paranormal element that adds to the overall depth of the show and considering Paulie's ridiculous behavior, 'Where to Eternity' is one of the all-time best episodes in season two.

2 'The Knight in Shining Armor'

Episode 12

Image via HBO

In season 2, episode 12, 'The Knight in Satin Armor,' Uncle Junior informs Tony that Richie is planning on making a move against him. Tony informs Sil to take care of him, but unforeseen events soon take care of Tony's problem before Sil has the chance to do anything. As Janice and Richie argue about their up-coming wedding, Janice strikes a nerve with Richie about his son, and he reacts by punching her in the face. Shocked and in disbelief, Janice retaliates by grabbing a gun and, without hesitation, shoots and kills Richie.

Janice killing Richie in 'The Knight in Satin Armor' is one of the best plot twists in The Sopranos that leaves audiences completely floored. Writers, Robin Green and Mitchell Burgess, do an excellent job at deflecting any hint of Janice's actions and while everyone was expecting Richie to get whacked, they never expected it would be Janice who put him into an early grave. The episode is known for Richie's shocking exit, but it's also one of few instances where fans witness a genuine concern and sentiment between Tony and Janice, exposing their sibling bond that does exist deep down behind their constant bickering and spite.

1 'Funhouse'

Episode 13

Image via HBO

After Tony confirms that Big Pussy has become an FBI informant, he and Silvio lure him out under the pretense that they're going to look at a boat that Tony is interested in buying. Once they arrive, Paulie is there waiting for them and as they go down below, the guys finally confront Pussy about his unforgivable betrayal. In some sense, Pussy knew it was coming, and the overall scene is one of the most brutal and heartbreaking, as everyone, including the audience, all knew what had to happen.

Season 2, episode 13, 'Funhouse' is one episode of The Sopranos that is perfect from start to finish and features Vincent Pastore in one of his finest performances as Big Puss. Pussy's death is easily one of the most devastating in the show, but it was also one that everyone was prepared for, but still, as they all share a final drink together, reality hits them all that one of their own actually flipped. This revelation confirms one of Tony's biggest fears and concerns. If his best friend was willing to flip to avoid the can, who else in his crew is capable of becoming a rat? 'Funhouse' is a bittersweet finale to the show's second season and while everyone knew Puss was eventually going to, it doesn't make his unfortunate departure any easier.

Keep Reading: Every Episode From Season 1 of ‘The Sopranos,’ Ranked