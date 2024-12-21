It's practically a mandate for any television series, comedy or drama, to feature a Christmas/holiday-themed episode. This was even the case for a show about organized crime in The Sopranos. As a show about a Christian, Italian-American family clinging on to tradition in an ever-changing world, Christmas is unexpectedly a cherished time for both Soprano families, the blood relatives, and the family made up of captains and soldiers. Considering that Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), the imposing mafia boss who reluctantly looks after his ailing mental health, felt the weight of the world on his shoulders throughout each episode of David Chase's acclaimed drama, his stress would only be compounded during Christmastime in the Season 3 Episode, "To Save Us All From Satan's Power." Given the moniker "Stress-mas" by Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), the festivities unearthed a troubling realization for Tony upon reflecting on the past involving remorse over his disgraced fellow wise guy and friend.

Tony Sees a Visit From a Ghost of Christmas Past in 'The Sopranos' Christmas Episode

Image via HBO

The archetypal Christmas episode is primarily associated with sitcoms, as it's impossible to think of a single one without an episode dedicated to its principal characters converging to celebrate the holidays. These episodes bring home the sentimentality, reminding its audience that the cast of characters is one big happy family. Dramas, on the other hand, underscore the more repressed but just as omnipresent aspects of Christmas, such as the transient anxiety that comes with rushing for gifts, ruminating over the end of another year, and for the less fortunate, loneliness amid a period of embracing family values.

No matter the season, Tony often experiences the holiday blues in The Sopranos, but his emotional turmoil increases upon encountering his own Ghost of Christmas Past. In "To Save Us All From Satan's Power," we see a flashback to Christmas 1995, specifically, a meeting between Tony, the late former boss Jackie Aprile Sr. (Michael Rispoli), and Sal "Pussy" Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore). Standing along a boardwalk in the present day, Tony realizes that this was the exact moment when Pussy flipped and began cooperating with the FBI, a decision that led to his demise at the end of Season 2. The spirit of their old friend and colleague haunts the family during preparation for their annual Christmas party and children's charity, which usually features Pussy dressing up as Santa. Tony beating himself up for not spotting Pussy as a "rat" soon enough adds to his stress over shopping for Carmela (Edie Falco) and A.J. (Robert Iler).

The Relentless Stress of Christmas Season Portrayed in 'The Sopranos'

Close

"I was looking forward to Christmas this year," Tony says to Dr. Melfi in therapy after experiencing a mild panic attack in bed. We somehow fall into the same trap every year, expecting to unabashedly enjoy the holiday season without ever considering the inherent stresses that always arise. Attempting to dismiss any emotional trauma is Tony in a nutshell, but the haunting memory of Pussy is unshakable. Perhaps because it is the holidays, a time that inspires more outward sentimentality, Tony becomes deeply reflective of his departed friend, despite Paulie's (Tony Sirico) insistence to erase the family traitor from his memory. Throughout the episode, Tony is visibly annoyed whenever Paulie speaks callously of Pussy, who holds no regrets about leaving him at the bottom of the ocean and would gladly pull the trigger again.

Between the constant Christmas music and ubiquitous decorations, the season forces itself upon the public to act and behave a certain way, and that unrelenting push for cheery festivity wears down on those suffering from holiday blues. Lying in bed, Tony yells, "Enough already!" upon seeing It's a Wonderful Life on TV. This hilarious moment displays Tony's Scrooge mentality and our shared disdain for the oversaturation of Christmas-related content. In "This Thing of Ours," you're not supposed to reminisce about an FBI informant, even if that traitor was a deeply close friend and a beacon of joy during the holidays. Unable to carry his "strong, silent type" disposition, Tony begins reflecting on Pussy's situation as an unforsaken tragedy, one that his other friends shouldn't be so glib about. He may have been a rat, but Pussy's absence was evident at the present-day Christmas party, as Bobby Bacala (Steve Schirripa) is ordered to wear the red suit and white beard. The chronically shy Bobby barks at the children with a Grinch-like attitude and reminds everyone of the festive void left in Pussy's wake.

For those suffering from intensified gloominess during the holidays, Christmas iconography represents a melancholic relic of the past. For the Soprano gang, the Santa attire is now cursed, and when Tony is recruited to play the role of St. Nick, he lashes out. On Christmas morning, Meadow (Jamie Lynn-Sigler), gifts her dad a novelty item in the singing Big Mouth Billy Bass, an item which evokes an old dream Tony had about Pussy, causing him to recoil. Because family gatherings and personal reflections were integral to The Sopranos, Christmastime, a time when these sentiments are heightened, provided some of the show's most dramatic undertakings. Although the season has felt like an all-encompassing pressure cooker between the shopping and unsettling memories, these reflections underline Tony's sentimentality. While he'll never admit it out loud, Tony is shown to be remorseful for executing Pussy, despite his grave sin.

Christmastime Complements Themes of Family and Reflection in 'The Sopranos'

Image via HBO

Beyond its merit as an episode