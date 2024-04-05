The Big Picture The Sopranos set a new standard for TV in its first two seasons with an authentic family drama and a vulnerable anti-hero.

A chaotic casting call for aspiring actors for bit parts on The Sopranos attracted over 15,000 attendees.

The show influenced HBO to invest more in productions and explore non-traditional casting processes for authenticity.

Ironically, The Sopranos wasn't the first ambitious television program on HBO at the time of its airing. In the decade prior, The Larry Sanders Show had epitomized the network’s desire for high-quality, formula-breaking content, and the underrated prison series Oz raised the bar for the type of graphic and sexual content that was allowed to be shown on-screen. However, The Sopranos quickly proved to be an elevation of the medium that could be equal in quality to a film; with its epic narrative about the rise and fall of a mafia family, The Sopranos quickly earned its place alongside all-time crime movie classics like The Godfather and Goodfellas. It was a popular culture phenomenon that many aspiring actors wanted to be a part of, and police were even called in when a Sopranos casting session became a little too popular.

‘The Sopranos’ Changed Television in Its First Two Seasons

Although some great shows take a few seasons to strike the right tonal balance, The Sopranos emerged with confidence in its narrative direction from its inception. Set in modern-day New Jersey, the series centered on the Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he attempts to satisfy his personal and professional obligations. Although Tony is certainly a “family man,” he struggles to be entirely honest with his wife, Carmine (Edie Falco); their two children, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and A.J. (Robert ller), remain entirely in the dark about the violent realities of his profession. This authentic sense of family drama, as well as the show’s occasionally humorous moments, made The Sopranos a fresh take on a well-known genre.

Although the series had a cast that ranks among the best in television history, Tony’s sensitivity and vulnerability created an entirely different type of television protagonist. After suffering from a series of panic attacks, Tony begins speaking with psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) in order to cope with his mental health issues. By showing how even the most ruthless characters can be waging a silent battle of their own, The Sopranos indicated that it was interested in delving deeper into the prototypical mafia story. Tony was the rare anti-hero whom the audience couldn’t help but invest in; it’s easy to see how he inspired characters like Bryan Cranston’s Walter White on Breaking Bad or Jon Hamm’s Don Draper on Mad Men.

Season 1 did a great job of laying out the scale and scope of the show’s narrative, but The Sopranos heightened in intensity in Season 2. As Tony rises in the ranks within the DiMeo family, he begins to suspect that both his mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand), and his Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) are conspiring against him when he learns ambitious government agents are tracking the family. The gripping season finale, “Funhouse,” sees Tony turning against his longtime ally Pussy Bonpensiero, (Vincent Pastore), who has secretly been informing on him to the FBI. The brutal nature of Tony’s decision, as well as the episode’s incorporation of more surrealist themes, took the show to a new level of quality that indicated immense anticipation for Season 2.

One ‘Sopranos’ Casting Session Got Dangerous

Given the intense hype surrounding the third season of The Sopranos, many aspiring actors grew interested in joining the cast. The Sopranos has a somewhat eclectic cast compared to other drama shows; in addition to employing many actors from Goodfellas, the series also employed many real-life mafia figures and celebrities like Jon Favreau, who appeared as themselves. In an effort to expand the show’s cast by finding aspiring actors for bit parts, The Sopranos held an open casting call in New Jersey that attracted over 15,000 attendees. The prospect of appearing on an Emmy Award-winning series was enough to convince nearly every aspiring actor in the region to take their best shot at an audition.

Unfortunately, HBO may have underestimated just how popular The Sopranos was, as the rather straightforward casting process soon became quite chaotic. Although an open call for “Italian-American” looking extras was intended to be held between 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., the untenable number of prospective actors forced the casting call to be shut down. Police arrived at the audition site once the huge group of extras caused traffic disruptions, leading to shutdowns on Frank E. Rodgers Blvd. Only around 5,000 actors actually managed to land an audition, with over 7,000 headshots collected; unfortunately, a majority of the actors that showed up never had any real shot at joining the cast of The Sopranos for a bit part.

The event was met with criticism by the acting community, which argued that HBO hadn’t accounted for the high level of interest in The Sopranos casting session. Nonetheless, the chaotic pre-production cycle didn’t affect the quality of The Sopranos’ third season, which is often ranked among the show’s best. In addition to giving a touching farewell to Marchand, who passed away shortly before production began, Season 3 features the classic episode “Pine Barrens,” which sees Tony’s heir apparent Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) and right-hand man Paulie Gualtieri (Tony Sirico) venturing deep within the woods to track down the Russian mobster Valery (Vitali Baganov).

‘The Sopranos’ Changed HBO’s Casting Process

While it was more moderately budgeted than its successors, The Sopranos inspired HBO to invest more heavily in their productions, allowing for more non-traditional casting processes. Authenticity was the key to The Sopranos’ success, and it was a trait that HBO was keen to replicate. Fellow crime series The Wire was hailed for the authenticity of its cast, as it brought in many real-life public and political figures from Baltimore to play themselves.

Although opening up a casting call for the network’s most popular show at the time may have been a recipe for disaster, HBO would eventually need to hire a similar number of extras during the production of epic genre shows like Game of Thrones. The network had to hire thousands of trained professionals in order to pull off some of the most epic large-scale action sequences within the history of the fantasy show.

The Sopranos is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

