It’s hard to define exactly what the most deadly show in TV history is. Would it be The Leftovers, if you counted the mass disappearance that kicks off the series as a high number of deaths? Would it be Game of Thrones? And, if it was, would you count the various undead characters that died in battle during the final season as casualties? There’s also something like the Dinosaurs sitcom from the 1990s, which infamously ended with the characters accepting that an extinction-level event was imminent, so how many deaths would that have led to? Everyone on the entire planet?

Defining the most deadly show is hard for all these reasons, but it is possible to highlight shows that are up there as being pretty death-heavy. Beyond the aforementioned examples, The Sopranos might also have to be a contender, as across 86 episodes, there were 93 confirmed deaths (either on screen or explicitly alluded to), clearly adding up to an average of more than one death per episode. Taking into account the 2021 movie, The Many Saints of Newark (included below for completeness), the overall body count exceeds 100. Every season had many deaths of characters both minor and major, but some seasons of the classic HBO crime drama proved more deadly than others, as the ranking below demonstrates.

This list will contain spoilers for all six seasons of The Sopranos.

8 Season 4 (2002)

Deaths: 10

Even though season 4 of The Sopranos was a little light on death scenes (to the chagrin of some viewers watching back in 2002), patiently paced doesn’t equal bad, meaning that 2002’s "The Slowpranos" was still captivating television and better than 99% of anything else on TV. And, when it comes to deaths, 10 across 13 episodes still led to a relatively consistent string of murders, with the most abrupt and narratively significant occurring in Episode 9, “Whoever Did This,” where main character Tony Soprano finally killed the prolonged thorn in his side that was Ralph Cifaretto.

Outside Ralph, a few family members of various side characters were killed off, but otherwise, the usually high-stakes conflict was downplayed, and Ralph was the only significant character who bit the bullet. However, though it’s not a loss of life exactly, the excellent and award-winning season finale “Whitecaps” was dedicated to showing the temporary death of Tony and Carmela’s marriage, with their heightened verbal sparring matches proving almost as tough to watch as some of the show’s actual scenes of murder.

7 Season 3 (2001)

Deaths: 11

Season 2 ends with a pair of very dramatic death scenes, so perhaps season 3 wanted to ease up a little and try to re-establish some kind of status quo as best it could. That being said, real-life events got in the way of the season’s plans, and essentially forced the writers to get rid of a character who was intended to last a little longer: Tony’s hilariously overbearing and oftentimes cruel mother, Livia Soprano, the character passing away at the start of season 3 because the character’s actress, Nancy Marchand, died between the production of seasons 2 and 3.

The death was written into the show well, with the sudden passing affecting Tony the way you’d expect it to, given the complicated relationship he’d been shown to have up until that point with his mother. Other (presumably more planned) deaths of season 3 are also worth noting, like Gigi Cestone, who infamously died on the toilet, and the tragically stupid Jackie Aprile, Jr., executed because he’d made a mess out of various things, and crossed a line when he’d tried to rob a poker game that important higher-ups were taking part in.

6 Season 2 (2000)

Deaths: 12

After a fairly deadly first season, The Sopranos reduced the body count a little for its second season, but made up for that reduction by having some of the deaths in season 2 ultimately mean a great deal more than most of the deaths in season 1. The clearest way the show achieved this was by having people who felt like main characters get killed before the season was over, seen initially with Richie Aprile in the season’s penultimate episode, “The Knight in White Satin Armor,” where he’s abruptly shot in the chest by Tony’s sister, Janice.

That might make a viewer feel at ease, going into the finale, but alas… “Funhouse,” season 2’s final episode, is all about Tony realizing that his close friend and associate, Big Pussy, has been ratting on him. It’s not easy bidding farewell to an iconic and somewhat sympathetic supporting character, and it clearly bothers Tony and the other characters who knew Big Pussy well… still, such a bold narrative choice ultimately makes The Sopranos as a show all the more compelling.

5 Season 6A (2006)

Deaths: 13

When you reach the final season of The Sopranos, things get a little complicated, because the season was split into two upon its initial airing, with season 6A being aired in 2006 and season 6B – the final nine episodes – being aired in 2007. That does give the show as a whole the feeling of one that lasted 6.5 seasons, more than it did six, especially because season 6A lasted 12 episodes and 6B lasted nine episodes, and both halves had body counts that were notably high.

Season 6A was a little slower compared to most seasons, potentially in a way that makes it feel like something of a lesser season. Still, the war between the New Jersey and New York crews was building up throughout this half of the sixth and final season, and that ultimately resulted in casualties, the most high-profile of which was probably Vito Spatafore, a member of Tony’s crew who received perhaps one of the more violent and horrifying demises in the entire history of the show.

4 'The Many Saints of Newark' (2021)

Deaths: 14

Does it feel unfair to count The Many Saints of Newark - a prequel crime/drama movie - as the equivalent of a season, when discussing body counts throughout the duration of The Sopranos? Perhaps, if you’re of the view that the prequel movie was inferior and not worthy of being compared to the superior original six seasons. However, if you’d prefer a ranking to get as close to 10 entries as possible, slotting in The Many Saints of Newark is a good way to add a little more by way of discussion, context, and the all-important word count.

It does have to be acknowledged straight away that The Many Saints of Newark does not, by any means, reach the same heights as the original show, though it has some entertaining scenes and isn’t completely useless in filling in some things backstory-wise for certain characters. It’s also, just like the rest of the show, pretty keen to get kill-crazy, with a total of 14 deaths shown throughout the movie, including that of Christopher’s father, Dickie Moltisanti (a character whose death was discussed at several points throughout the original six seasons of The Sopranos).

3 Season 6B (2007)

Deaths: 14

Season 6A was fairly happy to kill off minor and supporting characters, but it has nothing on season 6B. The final nine episodes of The Sopranos are absolutely brutal, and all but guarantee that you’ll see at least one of your favorite characters bite the dust by the end of it. Gang warfare explodes between New Jersey and New York toward the end of the season, resulting in casualties – both deliberate and accidental – on both sides before one definitive murder puts an end to it all.

Even before the very eventful gang war kicks off, Tony suffocates Christopher for all the various misdeeds he did throughout the show, and after a car crash where Tony notices Christopher’s infant daughter would’ve died, had she been there. Then poor old Bobby Baccalieri is executed at the start of the war, Silvio Dante is placed into a coma he may never wake up from, and then New York higher-up Phil Leotardo is whacked messily in front of family members, bringing an end (seemingly) to the conflict. But Tony is clearly shown to be fearful for his life in the final scene of the series and, if you believe the final scene represents Tony getting unceremoniously shot in the face, then that would take season 6B’s total body count to 15, rather than 14.

2 Season 1 (1999)

Deaths: 15

The first season of The Sopranos certainly wasn’t without its death scenes, by any means, as it did ultimately contain a fairly impressive 15 of them. However, while season 1 had it going on in terms of the number of deaths, it did lack a little when it came to impactful and/or main character deaths. Honestly, that’s understandable, though, given season 1 was just the first 13 episodes of the show, and it takes a little longer to make most characters feel important or worth caring for enough so that their exits from a show would mean something.

What season 1 did succeed in doing, at least, was show that the lifestyle Tony and his gang were involved in was dangerous, and that Tony’s quest to become head of a mafia family would, in all likelihood, lead to even worse things happening in time. Main characters are threatened (especially Tony himself, as well as Uncle Junior, given his continually building rivalry with his aforementioned nephew), but the casualties here tend to be for more minor characters, like the series’ first official “rat,” Jimmy Altieri, and one of Junior’s main associates, Mikey Palmice, Sr.

1 Season 5 (2004)

Deaths: 18

A TV show can be a great drama without containing a great deal of death, sure, but when it comes to The Sopranos, season 5 represents the show at both its best and deadliest. Like another one of the show’s best seasons, season 2, season 5 is ultimately defined by having two devastating and surprising deaths occur in its final two episodes: the long-suffering and tragically mistreated Adriana is killed (mercifully off-screen) in season 5’s penultimate episode, and then in the finale, Tony himself is forced to execute a cousin of his, Tony B, to save him from a worse fate at the hands of the New York crew.

Beyond those two main character deaths, there are also a host of minor characters who bite the bullet in season 5, mainly thanks to this season being the one where the war between New York and New Jersey really kicks off. What gives season 5 the edge when it comes to most deaths in a season of The Sopranos, however, is the episode “In Camelot,” which sees Uncle Junior trying to escape house arrest again and again by attending a series of funerals for recently deceased people he only knew in some limited capacity. There are five in total, and they are named/recently deceased at the time, meaning they contribute to the body count and ultimately establish season 5 as being the objectively deadliest season of The Sopranos.

