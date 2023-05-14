Calling the iconic crime/drama series The Sopranos one of the greatest shows of all time is far from a controversial opinion. It's arguably not even an interesting one anymore because, by now, everyone is well aware of how it excels. It was a huge hit during its run between 1999 and 2007, helping to define HBO as the powerhouse network/production company it still is to this day. Since its initial airing, it's maintained a level of popularity and cultural relevance, whether watched on physical media or streaming services.

Its greatness means that trying to rank all six seasons (or seven, considering the final season ran for 21 episodes instead of the usual 13 and was split into two: 6A and 6B) is a surprisingly difficult task. It should be noted that every season of The Sopranos is fantastic, and the show at its worst is still better than most others at their best. What follows is a ranking of all seasons — counting 6A and 6B as separate from each other — starting with the great and ending with the masterful.

7 Season 6A (2006)

Members only

Sorry, Season 6A, but one season of The Sopranos has to be considered the weakest. This is still excellent television, in any event, kicking off the final (and very dramatic) season of the show in style. This collection of 12 episodes is at its best towards the beginning, with the opening episode featuring a shocking event that puts ruthless protagonist Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) in jeopardy. He spends the next two episodes stuck in a series of surreal coma dreams while his family and associates come to terms with the fact he may not pull through.

Once this particular storyline is resolved, the rest of GA does occasionally feel a little directionless. The subsequent nine episodes may just suffer in comparison to the superior first three episodes and the excellent 6B, which aired one year later because, otherwise, they still make for compelling television. There's probably no other multi-season show out there that has a "worst" season this good, so in no way should this low ranking suggest that 6A is bad or even skippable. It's still great TV. It's just that the other seasons are even greater.

6 Season 1 (1999)

A hit is a hit

Naturally, Season 1 is where it all began for The Sopranos. While numerous characters came and went throughout the show, thanks to the frequent and often surprising deaths, plenty of them make a great first impression in season 1 and stick around until the show's conclusion. Right away, The Sopranos makes it clear that the people who audiences will get to know aren't exactly the nicest or most heroic out there.

Season 1 introduces Tony's family life and sees him beginning therapy, which he continues on and off throughout the show. The main conflict is between Tony and Junior (Dominic Chianese), his uncle, as both want to be the new boss of the DiMeo crime family after the previous boss, Jackie Aprile (Michael Rispoli), passes away. Season 1 has a more comedic tone than later seasons, and while those aren't without humor, they don't lean quite as heavily into near-sitcom territory. It's an incredibly strong foundation for future seasons to build on, and despite being largely brilliant, newcomers to the series should know that the best is yet to come.

5 Season 4 (2002)

Watching too much television

Season 4 is notable for somewhat slowing the pace of The Sopranos. Initially, it might feel like this makes it a little less exciting or interesting than earlier seasons, but its willingness to be more of a slow-burn ultimately makes it stand out from the other seasons of the show. Season 4 of The Sopranos feels more grounded and melancholic than the more explosive first three seasons. In fact, some may find they have to finish the show and let the memory of it all marinate for a while before properly appreciating its fourth season.

While many seasons involve Tony Soprano clashing with a central antagonist who's similar to him but more ruthless, Season 4's central storyline is the disintegration of his marriage to Carmela (Edie Falco). Still, for numerous episodes, Ralph (Joe Pantoliano) does a good job of being a more traditional thorn in Tony's side. The season peaks with its finale, "Whitecaps," which focuses on the family drama side of The Sopranos in a more visceral and devastating way than any episode before or since. The mafia business takes something of a backseat to the familial drama, but season 4's destination more than justifies the occasionally slow-paced journey there.

4 Season 3 (2001)

Proshai, Livushka

in many ways, Season 3 of The Sopranos is comparable to Season 4, though perhaps it's a little more eventful. It lacks an episode quite as devastating as "Whitecaps" or the final episode of the second season, "Funhouse," but is remarkable for its consistency. Season 3 can seem like a large blur, but when the episodes are as great as they are, it's obviously a good consistency.

Well, there is one standout episode that ultimately gives Season 3 a slight edge over the also excellent Season 4: "Pine Barrens," perhaps the show's most famous episode. Its plot and overall feel make it reminiscent of a great Coen Brothers movie, but with characters who viewers are already familiar with. Paulie (Tony Sirico) and Christopher's (Michael Imperioli) chaotic and darkly comedic failed execution of Russian mobster Valery (Vitali Baganov), one of The Sopranos' most memorable guests, is the stuff of legends and the highlight of a still remarkably strong television season. Season 3 also features the death of the infamous Livia Soprano, a pivotal point in Tony's journey.

3 Season 5 (2004)

Irregular around the margins

For as fantastic as Season 5 of The Sopranos is, it should be noted that it gets off to a slightly rough start. The beginning of the season sees various mobsters released from prison, attempting to re-enter their lives of crime and throwing Tony's crew's routines out of balance. Chief among these new characters are Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent), a major antagonist throughout Seasons 5 and 6, and Tony Blundetto (Steve Buscemi), Tony Soprano's cousin.

For a while, all the new characters feel a tad overwhelming; considering Blundetto is supposed to be Tony's cousin, it's weird that he never got mentioned in the first four seasons. However, it doesn't take long for Season 5 to find its feet, representing the show at its very best. The final stretch is especially incredible, especially the final two emotional episodes, including the now-iconic "Long Term Parking." Season 5 expertly paves the way for the conflict that ends up playing out during the extended final season, making it crucial and highly rewarding despite the devastation it brings.

2 Season 6B (2007)

Made in America

If season 6A had fans a little worried about the final season's ability to conclude The Sopranos, season 6B surely put those fears to rest. Season 6B is an essentially perfect final nine episodes for the show, featuring an escalating conflict between the DiMeo crime family and the rival New York crew that results in an eventual all-out war and numerous shocking casualties on both sides.

6B represents the show at its most dramatic and surprising, which is fitting, considering it's the show's ending and obviously had to conclude on a high note. Season 6B also can't be brought up without mentioning the show's infamous finale, "Made in America." It was not what people were expecting, and the show's final moments were undoubtedly controversial. However, viewers who sit with it for a while and think about it will surely come to terms with the conclusion and realize that it's genuinely great. If not, they'll at least agree it's unforgettable and bold, and at the end of the day, that at least has to count for something.

1 Season 2 (2000)

The knight in white satin armor

The second season of The Sopranos saw Tony at last established as boss of the DiMeo crime family, a position he'd retain for the remainder of the show. However, Season 2 was where the show established that it's not always great to be king because Tony's struggles exceeded those he grappled with in the first season. Continued family drama, a chaotic new antagonist in the form of Richie Aprile, and the slow realization that one of his closest friends may be ratting on him to the FBI all made Tony's existence a living hell.

Although bleaker than its predecessor, season 2 still retained a level of dark comedy when needed. It feels remarkably well-balanced and is consistently well-paced, building to a great penultimate episode and an even greater final episode, "Funhouse," a turning point for The Sopranos and quite possibly one of the greatest TV episodes ever. From front to back, Season 2 represents The Sopranos at its best, and seeing as the show as a whole represents television at its best, season 2 can easily be regarded as one of the best TV seasons of all time.

