HBO's The Sopranos is a timeless series that, even today, continues to gain fans and is universally recognized as one of the greatest dramas of all time. Created by David Chase, the series centers around New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, played by the legendary James Gandolfini, who tries to live a double life as a criminal and an all-American family man without ending up behind bars or in an early grave. The Sopranos are noted for a variety of epic elements, such as phenomenal performances by an all-star cast and incredible writing, but the show would be nothing without its unforgettable ensemble of characters.

There are several major players in The Sopranos, but a fan favorite is easily Tony's right-hand man, Silvio Dante, who is played by musician and member of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Steven Van Zandt. From his impeccable style and witty one-liners, Zandt's character is the epitome of the classic gangster, but with a fitting modern twist that could have never been pulled off by anyone else. With iconic quotes such as "You're only as good as your last envelope," to humorous remarks like "I'm losing my balls over here!" these are the 10 best Silvio Dante quotes, ranked.

The Sopranos Release Date January 10, 1999 Creator David Chase Cast James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio HBO

10 "Some people are better at being number twos."

"Long Term Parking" - Season 5, Episode 12

While at the Bada Bing with the guys, Tony is informed that Carmine Lupertazzi Jr. (Ray Abruzzo) and Johnny Sack (Vincent Curatola) have come to an agreement and Johnny is taking over as the New York boss. Unfortunately, the promotion has gone to Johnny's head and the once reasonable underboss is now on an arrogant power trip. As Tony and the guys discuss the situation, Silvio sums up Johnny in one simple, but accurate line.

In the season's best episode, season 5, episode 12, 'Long Term Parking,' Silvio's quote about Johnny essentially being better as an underboss than a boss speaks to what everyone in the room is thinking. Instead of insulting or using harsh language, Sil shows class and respect with a legitimate statement, making it one of the character's best quotes in the series.

9 "I genuinely don't think there's anything to gain by keeping him around."

"The Knight in White Satin Armor" - Season 2, Episode 12

When Tony is tipped off that his future brother-in-law, Richie Aprile (David Proval), is planning to make a move against him, he discusses it with Silvio at the Bing. Of course, this doesn't go over very well with Silvio, who is more than willing to make arrangements to get rid of Aprile, who has been a pain in everyone's side since he's been released from prison.

Silvio's quote in one of the most shocking Sopranos episodes, season 2, episode 12, 'The Knight in White Satin Armor,' is a safe way of him telling Tony that he agrees with getting rid of Aprile and understands what Tony wants him to do. Sil always has a knack for summing his thoughts up in a way without incriminating himself in case the authorities have bugged the place, which is a classic mobster move.

8 "I don't know that we need to be that overstated."

"The Weight" - Season 4, Episode 4

Since Johnny Sack won't let the insensitive joke about his wife go, Carmine Lupertazzi hints to Tony to put a hit out on him. Tony gives the job to Silvio and Christopher (Michael Imperioli), who visit old-time hitmen, known as the Atwell Avenue boys, who were recommended by Uncle Junior, who is played by The Godfather: Part II star, Dominic Chianese. When Sil and Chrissy arrive, the brothers offer to brutally kill Johnny, which isn't exactly what they had in mind.

In season 4, episode 4, 'The Weight,' Sil's response is an attempt at not insulting the men, who seem to get their kicks out of whacking people more than anyone should. The moment clearly catches Sil and Chrissy off guard, but Sil keeps his composure and to avoid creating an awkward moment even worse, he quickly finds the words to basically say "thanks, but no thanks," making it one of the character's best quotes in the series.

7 "Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in!"

"46 Long" - Season 1, Episode 2

While Tony and the guys are hanging out at the Bing, they're watching a news program about the current state of organized crime in the United States. One of the guests is a former associate who made good and explains how the mafia is near its final days. Eventually, his comments and valid points put a damper on Tony and the guys' mood and to lift their spirits, Tony tells Silvio to "cheer me up, babe!" Sil takes his cue and begins to do his impression of Al Pacino from The Godfather: Part III.

Even though Sil's line in season 1, episode 2, '46 Long,' is from The Godfather: Part III, it's still one of his funniest lines, plus the overplayed impression just solidifies its spot on the list. This is one of many references to Francis Ford Coppola's The Godfather trilogy in the series. Sil also impersonates Pacino in one of Tony's dreams, which later plays a key role when Tony tries to figure out who the rat is in his crew.

6 "I'm losing my balls over here!"

"The Happy Wanderer" - Season 2, Episode 6

With Uncle Junior on house arrest, Tony takes over the Executive game, which features an array of high rollers including Frank Sinatra Jr. While some players are doing better than others, Silvio is starting to show his frustration and, to make matters worse, Tony decides to have some fun at his expense and tells Matthew Bevilaqua (Lillo Brancato) to go clean up around Sil, which results in a hilarious outburst.

Out of all the guys, Sil is the one who is almost always calm, cool, and collected, but in season 2, episode 6, 'The Happy Wanderer,' he erupts into one of his most comical rants, which is simply for Tony's personal amusement. Sil says several ridiculous lines during this scene, but his emphasis on how badly he's losing plus Matthew playing Hazel at one of the worst possible times makes this one of his top-tier quotes.

5 "I usually do sit with my ass. Why don't you sit with yours?"

"I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano" - Season 1, Episode 13

After his uncle and mother discover that he's been seeing a psychiatrist, Tony sits all the guys down and tells them the truth, which doesn't seem to bother anyone except Christopher. Later, Silvio and Paulie (Tony Sirico) are having dinner together at Vesuvios when Tony and his family walk in and sit at a nearby table. This prompts Paulie to bring up the recent news about The Skip seeing Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), which Sil quickly puts to rest.

Paulie is known to be a bit of a gossip and in the season one finale, 'I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano,' he tries to bait Silvio into talking about Tony, hoping he might admit that he actually isn't okay with it. Instead, Sil sums up his answer in a comical one-liner that is not only one of his best quotes but also showcases his respect and loyalty to Tony. Sil understands Tony's situation and the immense pressure he is under, so if going to therapy helps him, he trusts him to be discreet about their business.

4 "If we don't kill this prick, we should put him to work."

"Denial, Anger, and Acceptance" - Season 1, Episode 3

Tony makes a deal with a Hadistic Jewish man, Shlomo Teittleman (Chuck Low) to get his son-in-law, Hillel (Sig Libowitz), to agree to give his daughter a divorce in exchange for a portion of the profits from his family's motel. Paulie and Silvio try to intimidate Hillel at the motel, but when he refuses to cave, they resort to more drastic measures, which, unfortunately, are just as useless.

Sil's remark in season 1, episode 3, 'Denial, Anger, and Acceptance,' is definitely one of the character's funniest quotes, which shows Sil's admiration for those who are determined to get what they're owed. His comment provides a bit of comic relief to the rather intense scene and even though their efforts do not affect Hillel and his opinion, Sil can't help but admit that he would go far in their line of work.

3 "Timeline got f***ed up."

"No Show" - Season 4, Episode 2

After Paulie is sent to the can on a trumped-up gun charge, Tony appoints Christopher, who is one of the most evil characters, as acting capo, passing over Patsy Parisi (Dan Grimaldi) who has been a made man longer than Chrissy. When Chrissy visits the construction site, he learns that there are valuable fiber optic cables they could steal. Tony reprimands Chrissy for this, explaining it could create unwanted attention, but in retaliation for Tony always giving his nephew special treatment, Sil gives Patsy the go-ahead, which causes an issue between Sil and Tony.

In season 4, episode 2, 'No Show,' Sil meets with Tony in his basement to discuss the fiber optic cables incident and while it's obvious that Sil went against Tony's orders, he provides one of the funniest excuses, which makes it one of his best quotes. Sil has known Tony since they were kids and knows how to get a message across to Tony, so even though he deliberately disobeyed his boss, Tony has no room to be upset with him when he basically broke the rules by passing over Patsy.

2 "Go ahead, last year I made bail so fast, my soup was still warm when I got home."

"Army of One" - Season 3, Episode 13

As everyone is gathering in the cemetery for Jackie Jr.'s funeral, several detectives arrive and arrest Silvio and Christopher for illegal gambling. As they're put in handcuffs, Silvio seems to be used to the whole circus of a routine and doesn't appear to be bothered by the situation as he loudly mocks the detectives, proclaiming that he won't be behind bars for very long with one of the best responses.

Silvio's reaction to being arrested in one of the series' best episodes, season 3, episode 13, 'Army of One,' is one of his wittiest (and hysterical) lines that makes him an absolute favorite among fans. While others may have argued or fought with the authorities, Sil knows how to pick and choose his battles, and chooses to go quietly (even if the charges are bullsh*t), but not without first cracking a joke or two at the detectives' expense.

1 "You're only as good as your last envelope."

"Eloise" - Season 4, Episode 12

At the Bing, Paulie confides in Silvio about how he feels like Tony has been treating him differently lately, hoping maybe to get some insight or support from his friend. Sil gives it straight to Paulie about how his earnings have recently been low and that Tony has been doubting his loyalty lately, which, of course, upsets Paulie. As Paulie tries to defend himself by pointing out how long he has known Tony, Sil reminds him that this isn't personal, it's business.

Without a doubt, Silvio's best quote is his response to Paulie in season 4, episode 12, 'Eloise,' which is also considered to be one of the most iconic quotes out of the entire Sopranos series. Even though Paulie thinks Sil's words are harsh, he's simply being honest and transparent about the situation, which is what makes him one of the best characters in the show. Most of the guys might have lied or played dumb with Paulie, but Sil is never one to beat around the bush and if someone comes to him with concerns, he's not going to sugar-coat anything.

The Sopranos can be streamed on Max in the U.S.

