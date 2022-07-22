HBO's The Sopranos is one of its most popular original shows and is considered one of the best dramas in television history. It bolsters a widely talented cast anchored by James Gandolfini, who plays the titular Tony Soprano. The show revolves around Tony, but the side characters are the ones that offer some of the most memorable moments and, at times, carry whole episodes.

Tony Sirico, best known for his roles as gangsters, passed away in July 2022. Sirico is best known for his role as Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri, a capo in the DiMeo Crime Family (headed by Tony). Paulie is one of the most colorful characters in the show, known for his silver winged haircut and short temper. As the show progresses, Sirico gains a more significant role; Paulie as a character gets more and more screen time and is a vital part of some of the best episodes in the series.

"Funhouse" — Season 2, Episode 13

This is quite the emotional episode for Paulie, Silvio (Steven Van Zandt), and Tony. After Tony discovers that his best friend Big Pussy (Vincent Pastore) is an informant for the FBI, he tricks him into coming onto a boat he is "thinking about buying." Paulie meets the trio at the boat, and they all go aboard.

When Puss admits he is an informant, the three others lament his betrayal. Paulie even states Puss was like a brother to him. It was a tough moment for the characters, the fans, and even the actors, as Tony Sirico himself described that moment as the angriest any of them had ever been on set because they had to say goodbye to Vincent Pastore.

"Second Opinion" — Season 3, Episode 7

Paulie often made a habit of teasing Christopher (Michael Imperioli) and making him uncomfortable, especially early on in the show. When he gets made, Paulie subjects Christopher to a random strip search at the back of the Bing, where he makes fun of his private parts.

Tensions rise even further when Christopher catches Paulie sniffing his girlfriend Adriana's (Drea de Matteo) underwear while searching their apartment for bugs. Christopher even goes to Tony to talk about it, and when word gets back to Paulie, he is furious he went over his head to the boss. This episode highlights the dynamic and rivalry that Paulie and Christopher have, as well as showing that being "made" isn't all sunshine and roses.

"Commendatori" — Season 2, Episode 1

Paulie is a riot this episode. When he, Tony, and Christopher go to Naples, Italy, to discuss business with a local crime family in Italy that is distantly related to the Sopranos. The three are greeted with the phrase "commendatori," which Paulie continues to try and use on locals throughout the episode.

Paulie slowly grows indifferent towards Italy; when he calls tomato sauce "gravy," the waiters don't know what he means, and he is paranoid they are making fun of him. As he drinks espresso, he tries to greet a group of men sitting across from him with "commendatori," only for them to ignore him completely. He feebly tries to spark conversation with an Italian sex worker about their shared connection to Naples, but she couldn't care less. The episode hammers home how out of their element the Jersey crew is; Paulie is emblematic of that isolation.

"The Strong, Silent Type" — Season 4, Episode 10

Christopher's intervention is the highlight of the episode. Tony, Silvio, Paulie, Adriana (Drea de Matteo), and others gather in Christopher's home to tell him they are concerned about his drug use. Although it is supposed to be a calm, accepting setting, the guys can't keep their cool. Paulie notes, "I don't write nothin' down," and proceeds to tell Christopher he is an embarrassment.

After Chrissy insults his mother, who is sitting right next to him, the guys jump him and get physically violent. Aside from the intervention in this episode, Paulie recovers a painting of Tony and his horse, Pie-O-My, who had died. Even though Tony wants the painting gone, Paulie not only keeps it, but he changes it, so Tony is in a Napolean-style outfit.

"Mayham" — Season 6, Episode 2

After Tony is shot by his now-dementia-afflicted Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese), he is put into a coma and hospitalized. His daughter, Meadow (Jamie Lynn-Sigler), takes Paulie to the hospital to see Tony. Immediately upon seeing him, Paulie gasps, "Oof, madone, he looks terrible!" After Paulie sits down and vents to Tony about his medical problems and visit to the urologist, Tony's heart rate continues to rise, inevitably throwing him into cardiac arrest and forcing doctors to act.

Additionally, Paulie and fellow capo Vito (Joseph Gannascoli) delay giving money owed to Tony's wife, Carmela (Edie Falco), if he dies. Once Tony wakes up, they rush to give her the money not to infuriate him, fearing he heard everything in his comatose state. While forking over the dough to Carmela, they have nothing but kind words for her and Tony, but Carmela catches a glimpse of their true feelings as they depart in an elevator: they're disgusted and resentful.

"From Where to Eternity" — Season 2, Episode 9

After Christopher is shot and in the hospital, he wakes up and tells Tony and Paulie he was in Hell, and he saw his father dying over and over again. He also gives Tony and Paulie a message from Mikey Palmice (Al Sapienza), a soldier that he and Paulie whacked in the season 1 finale: "3 o'clock." Paulie gets completely paranoid; he tries to explain to Chrissy he wasn't in Hell; he was in Purgatory, insisting if he didn't see anyone with horns on their head or if it wasn't hot, it couldn't have been Hell.

Paulie also goes to see a psychic in a group session, where the psychic looks in his direction and reminds Paulie of his many murders; Paulie is visibly freaked out. "Satanic black magic," he calls it. Before he exits, Paulie flings a chair into the walls, hilariously screaming profanities at the spirits.

"Watching Too Much Television" — Season 4, Episode 7

While in jail, Paulie got close to Johnny Sacrimoni (Vincent Curalota), the underboss of New York's Lupretazzi crime family, and is resentful of Tony for not reaching out to him while he was locked up. Paulie gets a party thrown for him at the Bing, where he arrives with a triumphant, "Whaddya hear? Whaddya say?"

Paulie informs Tony he is upset, and Tony goes against him, noting that he just gave him an envelope of cash and had jobs lined up for him. Paulie then apologizes, but later, he has dinner with Johnny Sac. Paulie tells Johnny about Tony's newest scam, feeding him confidential Soprano family information since he feels slighted by Tony.

"The Fleshy Part of the Thigh" — Season 6, Episode 4

While on her deathbed, Paulie's aunt, Dottie (Judith Malina), a nun, confesses she is actually his mother, and the woman who raised him, Nucci (Frances Ensemplare), is his aunt. Paulie is enraged; he goes through an identity crisis, doesn't go to Dottie's funeral, and cuts Nucci out of his life.

After telling Tony, he essentially calls Paulie a big baby (which he is) and to make things right with Nucci because it doesn't matter who she is biologically, but she raised him and helped him out of several situations. Paulie also extorts Jason Barone (Chris Diamantopoulos), the heir to the Barone Sanitation company, for a cut to pay for Nucci's retirement home because, to him, that is what a loving son does.

"Remember When" — Season 6, Episode 15

When the FBI uncovers Tony's first murder, Tony takes Paulie down to Florida to lie low. Tony questions Paulie about how Johnny Sac heard about capo Ralphie's (Joe Pantoliano) joke regarding Johnny's wife; Paulie denies any knowledge, even though he's the one that told Johnny. Several times Paulie tells stories from the past, angering Tony because "'remember when' is the lowest form of conversation."

Tony then rents a boat to celebrate with Paulie after the murder investigation passes. Tensions rise, as this is the same situation Big Pussy went through. Tony questions Paulie again about the Johnny Sac joke, which he denies again. Throughout the episode, Tony questions Paulie's competence and usefulness in the family, and it's clear he even thinks about offing him while on the boat, but he does not.

"Pine Barrens" — Season 3, Episode 11

Not only the best Paulie Walnuts episode but maybe the best episode in the entire series. It is iconic, quotable, and downright hilarious. Paulie and Christopher get stuck in the woods after a fight with Valery (Vitali Baganov), a Russian associate of Tony. They try to collect money from him, but Paulie instigates a fight: they believe he's killed and try to bury him in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, but he's, in fact, alive and escapes the duo's clutches.

They wander the woods together, with tempers flaring between Paulie and Christopher once again, with the former threatening to choke the latter in his sleep. After eating ketchup packets and avoiding freezing to death, Paulie and Chris are rescued by Tony and fellow soldier Bobby (Steve Schirripa).

