The ultimate piece of memorabilia–or at least the most seaworthy–from The Sopranos could be yours, for a mere $299,900. Tony Soprano's boat, dubbed "The Stugots" on the series, is up for sale.

As reported by People Magazine, the 47-foot Cape Fear yacht from the groundbreaking HBO series is now up for sale in Stamford, Connecticut, by United Yacht Sales. According to United Yacht Sales broker Paul Ouimette, the boat's notorious place in pop culture has proved something of a hindrance to selling it: "A lot of people want to just come and see it just to come and see it, not even prospective buyers. We're trying to weed through all that and get a legitimate buyer seriously interested in the boat." However, he goes on to offer its place in pop culture as a selling point, saying "I think that show just had a really big cult following. I think there's a lot of people out there that would love to own that boat, knowing that boat was featured in the show; it was Tony Soprano's boat."

What Was "The Stugots?"

Named after an Italian slang term for male genitalia, the boat was one of the New Jersey mobster's most prized possessions, and a massive, tangible expression of his materialism and greed. It was used to reflect the multiple sides of the antiheroic character; in the series pilot, Tony (the late James Gandolfini) entertains his mistress (Siberia M. Federico) on the yacht, but in the next season's "Bust Out", it serves as a bonding opportunity for Tony and his teenage son AJ (Robert Iler), as they use the boat to capsize some unfortunate canoers. In the fourth season finale, "Whitecaps", it was even used to further Tony's interests; stymied by the owners of a waterfront house he nearly purchased, he had his associates achor "The Stugots" nearby and blast them with Dean Martin music until they agreed to return his deposit.

Later in the series, Tony upgraded to an even bigger yacht, the Stugots II, as a reflection of his increased power and status in his crime family with the death and incapacitation of his former superiors. Boats often played a pivotal role in the series; in the second-season finale, "Funhouse", Tony takes his longtime friend and associate Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero (Vincent Pastore) out on a test drive of a boat he claims to be planning to buy. In fact, the trip was a cover for Bonpensiero's assassination, as he'd begun informing on the Mob to the FBI, and Bonpensiero's weighted corpse ends up dumped overboard.

Premiering in 1999, The Sopranos ran for six seasons and 86 episodes, culminating in 2007 with one of the most talked-about series finales in television history. Created by David Chase, the series kicked off the so-called "Prestige TV" era, and made HBO into a network famous for big-budget, high-quality TV series. In 2021, Chase wrote and produced a prequel to the series, The Many Saints of Newark.

Going for $299,900, you can check out "The Stugots" here. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch Chase talk about The Many Saints of Newark below.