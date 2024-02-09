James Gandolfini stars in his breakthrough role as the love-to-hate New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, in HBO's monumental series, The Sopranos, created by David Chase. Unlike other gangster series, The Sopranos takes a modern view into the world of organized crime and Tony's constant battle of finding a balance between his life as a family man and his unconventional career choice. Even though the show isn't heavy with graphic violence and a consistent string of wise guys getting clipped, that doesn't mean there aren't a few unfortunate souls who find themselves six feet under.

In the traditional Italian mafia, a boss rarely gets his hands dirty, but Tony is a different kind of leader who sometimes prefers to take matters into his own hands. From no-brainer hits such as Febby Petruilo and Matthew Bevilaqua to the heartbreaking choices of having to take out Big Pussy Bonpensiero and Tony Blundetto, these are every character Tony Soprano killed in The Sopranos.

The Sopranos Release Date January 10, 1999 Creator David Chase Cast James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio HBO

8 Febby Petrulio

"College" - Season 1, Episode 5

When Tony and his daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), go visit a few potential colleges over the weekend, they stop at a gas station where Tony recognizes a former member of the DiMeo Family, Febby Petruilo (Tony Ray Rossi), who flipped and went into the Witness Protection Program. Tony manages to confirm Febby's identity and once he drops Meadow off at her next college, he sets out to find Febby and personally executes him.

Season 1, episode 5, 'College,' is one of the series' best episodes, marking the first time audiences witness Tony actually kill someone. While it was inevitable for him to take someone out at some point, the gruesome method he chooses ultimately alters the audience's initial impression of him. Considering Febby's unforgivable offense, it should have been obvious that he wouldn't meet a quick and painless death, but the act is drawn out to feel like hours as Tony slowly strangles him in the ironically peaceful picturesque forest, leaving his body in the crushed tall grass.

7 Chucky Signore

"I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano" - Season 1, Episode 13

After Tony narrowly escapes an attempt on his life, he confirms that his uncle, Corrado "Junior" Soprano (Dominic Chianese), had ordered the hit and decides to take action against him and his crew. Instead of having the guys take care of things, Tony wants in on the action and his first target is Junior's designated zipper, Charles "Chucky" Signore (Sal Ruffino). Tony catches Chucky off guard at the marina, distracting him with a massive fish, and surprises him by removing a gun from the fish's mouth and firing several shots at him.

In season 1, episode 13, 'I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano,' Tony strategically plans out his hit on Chucky by using his boat, The Stugots, as an excuse to explain why he was there and pretending to gloat about a big catch to put Chucky at ease....for a moment. As Tony shoots an unsuspecting Chucky multiple times, Silvio Dante, played by Steven Van Zandt, is preparing to make Chucky and his boat disappear, arriving with a cement block and chain and making it more than obvious to audiences what the duo's next move will be.

6 Matthew Bevilaqua

"From Where to Eternity" - Season 2, Episode 9

With Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) still in critical condition at the hospital, Tony and the guys put the word out on the streets that they're looking for Matthew Bevliaqua (Lillo Brancato), who foolishly tried to kill Chrissy with his friend, Sean Gismonte (Chris Tardio). When Big Pussy (Vincent Pastore) learns that Matthew is hiding out at Hacklebarney State Park, they find him and question him to see if anyone else was involved in the unorganized hit. Once they have the answers they need, both Tony and Big Pussy empty their guns into Matthew, who cries out for his mother before dying.

It's an easy assumption to make that Matthew Bevilacqua was going to die in season 2, episode 9, 'From Where to Eternity,' but the scene establishes how cold Tony can be as he tries to reassure the clearly frightened kid several times that they're not going to kill him. Of course, it was a tactic to figure out if anyone else was involved, but still, they empty their barrels into him, which is serious overkill and speaks volumes about the horrific fate anyone will face if they cross Tony or his family again.

5 Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero

"Funhouse" - Season 2, Episode 13

Audiences knew for some time that Tony's best friend, Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero, had flipped and became an informant for the F.B.I. several years ago, but the thought never crossed Tony's mind until Detective Vin Makazian (John Heard) tells him that Big Pussy has been wired for sound. Initially, Tony doesn't believe him, but as the evidence piles up, Tony eventually confirms his friend's betrayal. When Tony arrives at Big Pussy's house with Silvio and Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico) unannounced, it appears that Big Pussy knows what's going to happen as he leaves with them to go look at a new boat Tony is interested in buying.

Big Pussy's getting whacked in season 2, episode 13, 'Funhouse,' is one of the most devastating deaths in The Sopranos. His betrayal hits Tony and the guys hard because, as Tony tells Paulie, it was easy to kill someone you don't care about, but when it was someone you love, it was a different feeling that never goes away. The scene tugs at the heartstrings as they all share a final drink together and reminisce for the last time before Tony, Paulie, and Silvio all shoot Big Pussy, whose final request is for them not to shoot him in the face, which is a common practice in hits against those who betray this thing of theirs.

4 Ralph Cifaretto

"Whoever Did This" - Season 4, Episode 9

In season 4, episode 9, 'Whoever Did This,' Tony is crushed by the brutal death of his racehorse, Pie-O-My, and visits Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), who originally purchased the horse, to break the news to him. When Tony arrives at Ralphie's house, he tells him there was a fire at the stables and as they start talking, Tony realizes that Ralphie is responsible for setting the fire to collect the insurance money on Pie-O-My to pay his son's medical bills. The admission sends Tony into a rage and the two get into a heated physical altercation before Tony strangles Ralphie to death with his bare hands.

Considering Ralphie had already set Jackie Jr. (Jason Cerbone) up to get killed and beat his girlfriend and Bada Bing girl, Tracee (Ariel Kiley), to death, the demise of Pie-O-My was the final straw for Tony, who had given him a string of passes on several hanging offenses. Fans knew Ralphie was headed for an early grave, but the scene is one of the series' most intense as both Tony and Ralphie scramble around the kitchen, grabbing anything they can find to use as a weapon, but even if Ralphie did find something useful, Tony physically dominates him, leaving him a very slim chance of coming out of the altercation alive.

3 Tony Blundetto

"All Due Respect" - Season 5, Episode 13

When Tony's cousin, Tony B. (Steve Buscemi) kills Phil Leotardo's (Frank Vincent) younger brother, Billy (Chris Caldovino), Phil is out for blood and becomes hell-bent on finding Tony B. The incident puts Tony in a tough situation as he must choose between his family and protecting himself and his crew from Phil's unwavering wrath. While he knows what has to happen, he doesn't want his cousin to endure a painful torturous death, so instead, he surprises Tony B. at Uncle Pat's vacated farm in upstate New York and shoots him on the spot with a shotgun.

Season 5, episode 13, 'All Due Respect,' marks another difficult hit for Tony, who already feels guilty about his cousin having to serve several decades behind bars. In Tony's defense, he did try to help his cousin but Tony B. let his emotions get the better of him and when he shot Billy Leotardo, he officially dug his own grave. The scene sneaks up on audiences as Tony B. approaches the front door and turns as Tony pulls the trigger, shattering the cheerful tone of Van Morrison's Good Tidings from New York playing in the background.

2 Willie Overall

"Remember When" - Season 6, Episode 15

When Paulie visits Tony one morning, he informs him that the F.B.I. is digging in the location where he buried the body of his first kill, Willie Overall, a bookie he shot on Labor Day in 1982. In a flashback, audiences see a man with a bloody face crumpled up on the ground as Paulie's voice can be heard off-camera telling a young Tony to pull the trigger. Paulie and Tony drive to the location and watch from afar as the agents go in and out of the seller, carrying pieces of cement before eventually uncovering Willie's remains.

Even though the series doesn't feature Willie Overall's murder, audiences get a pretty good idea of how it went down in season 6, episode 15, 'Remember When,' as Tony remembers it in precise detail. At this point, Tony is starting to become paranoid as everyone around him seems to be getting arrested and flipping to save their own necks, and even though Paulie tells him they think Larry Barese, played by Tony Darrow, has been talking, Tony begins to wonder if his long-time and loyal friend is planning on betraying him as well.

1 Christopher Moltisanti

"Kennedy and Heidi" - Season 6, Episode 18

Despite getting married and having his first child, Christopher is still struggling with his demons of addiction and tries to hide it from everyone around him. When Christopher drives Tony back home after a meeting with Phil Leotardo, Tony notices how restless and antsy Christopher is acting and as he looks closer, he realizes that he's under the influence of drugs. Christopher begins to drift into the other lane and as he swerves to avoid an oncoming car, he flips the car several times. Tony manages to exit the vehicle, but after Christopher admits that he's under the influence and can't go to jail, Tony pinches his nose shut and suffocates him.

Honestly, its amazing Christopher made it as far as he did, because everyone knows that if he weren't Tony's nephew, he would've been clipped long before season 6, episode 18, 'Kennedy and Heidi.' Tony gave Christopher, who is one of the series' most evil characters, several chances to get his act together, and, aside from being a potential liability, Tony convinces himself that Christopher could have put his wife and newborn baby at risk if they had been in the car while he was driving under the influence. It's a shocking scene that hits audiences right in the gut, not because it wasn't expected but because of the cruel way Tony chooses to kill him and then tries to play it off as if he did some noble good deed.

