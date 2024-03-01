HBO's signature series, The Sopranos, is considered to be one of the greatest television shows of all time and, even though it ended over two decades ago, the series continues to recruit new fans around the world every day. James Gandolfini stars in his breakthrough role as everyone's favorite New Jersey mob boss, Tony Soprano, who tries to raise a family and lead a normal, all-American life while working in an unconventional line of work. Out of all the memorable characters, Tony is one of the most complex and intriguing characters, who has his fair share of comical and jaw-dropping moments.

Tony Soprano is easily one of the best characters in any television series and his dialogue is no exception. From hilarious one-liners such as "even a broken clock is right twice a day" from season 1, episode 6, 'Pax Soprana," to badass remarks like "those who want respect, give respect" in the shocking episode, season 2, episode 12, 'The Knight in White Satin Armor,' these are 10 of the best Tony Soprano quotes from The Sopranos.

10 "Everything we see and experience is not all there is."

"The Second Coming" - Season 6, Episode 19

After a trip to Las Vegas, Tony returns home to try and repair the rift between New Jersey and New York, but after a sit-down goes south, things continue to get worse. While Tony tries to figure out his next move, his professional conflict takes a backseat after AJ (Robert Iler) attempts suicide and is committed to the hospital. He discusses the incident as well as his trip to Vegas with Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) and reveals that while he was in Sin City, he did peyote, but admits that it wasn't what he expected.

During his discussion with Melfi in one of the most savage Soprano episodes, season 6, episode 19, 'The Second Coming,' Tony mentions his slight disappointment about his drug experience, but this, plus his son's recent attempt at ending his life, causes him to come to the profound realization that there is much more beyond what people say and do in life than what meets the eye. This is one of Tony's best quotes as it provides him with a somewhat new, unexpected outlook on his life as well as those around him, especially AJ, who has been enduring an internal battle with himself and depression similar to Tony's experience at the beginning of the series.

9 "But lately, I'm getting the feeling that I came in at the end. The best is over."

"Pilot" - Season 1, Episode 1

Fans initially meet Tony during his first appointment with Dr. Melfi, who was recommended to him by his neighbor and physician, Dr. Cusamano (Robert LuPone), after experiencing a fainting spell. While the concept of a gangster talking to a therapist is unlikely, Tony doesn't appear to be anything more than an average family man as he tells Melfi about his family and recalls the moments that led up to the incident in question. Melfi is well aware of what her patient does for a living, but despite that, she treats him like anyone else, which is one thing that puts Tony at ease.

For someone who isn't too keen about talking to a psychiatrist, Tony starts by being surprisingly honest about how he's feeling in general, revealing a rather vulnerable side that one wouldn't expect from a mobster. Many viewers can relate to this quote and, as Melfi points out, many do feel as though the so-called American Dream doesn't exist anymore, but for Tony, he's obviously referring to the mob. This is one of Tony's most memorable moments as it not only provides an insight into the character's mindset but also sets the stage and tone of the series right off the bat.

8 "You don't have to love me, but you will respect me!"

"Amour Fou" - Season 3, Episode 12

When Jackie Aprile Jr. (Jason Cerbone) and his friends decide to rob a connected card game, Christopher is ready to take action but considering Aprile is the son of Tony's late best friend and former acting boss, Jackie Aprile (Michael Rispoli), Tony's put in a difficult spot. Christopher calls Tony on his crap, pointing out that if it were anyone else, Tony wouldn't even hesitate to put out a hit on them. The conversation takes a heated turn when Christopher confesses his disappointment with Tony, who gives Chrissy a quick reality check.

In season 3, episode 12, 'Amour Fou,' Christopher does make a valid point about Tony being a hypocrite and not holding Jackie Jr. to the same standards as everyone else, but Chrissy definitely crosses the line when he goes off on Tony. Despite Chrissy being right, that doesn't give him permission to disrespect Tony, who quickly puts him back in his place with what many fans consider to be one of Tony's best lines.

7 "Someday soon, you're gonna have families of your own and, if you're lucky, you'll remember the little moments like this that were good."

"I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano" - Season 1, Episode 13

Shortly after confronting his mother (Nancy Marchand) about the attempt on his life, Tony and his family are caught in a severe thunderstorm and go to Artie's (John Ventimiglia) restaurant to wait it out. Even though Tony is still reeling from his mother's heartbreaking betrayal and the conflict he now faces with her and Uncle Junior, played by The Godfather Part II star, Dominic Chianese, he tries to put on a positive face for his family and while they're sitting around the candle-lit table, he gives an impromptu speech about the importance of family.

Season 1, episode 13, 'I Dream of Jeannie Cusamano,' is the show's first season finale and ends on a surprisingly heartfelt note with Tony's minor remark about appreciating the little moments. Considering what Tony had recently endured with his mother and uncle, he doesn't want it to impact his immediate family and tries to look to the future with a rather positive perspective. Even though he's speaking directly to his kids, Tony is in some way reminding himself that, despite what has happened, he should still be grateful for the simple, meaningful times that he has been lucky enough to experience.

6 "Even a broken clock is right twice a day."

"Pax Soprana" - Season 1, Episode 6

Ever since Uncle Junior was made boss, he's been taking extreme liberties with his position of power, which hasn't gone over well with Tony's capos. When Tony meets with them, they point out how Junior has stepped out of line by whacking one of Larry Barese's (Tony Darrow) biggest earners without asking for permission and having one of the show's most evil characters, Mikey Palmce (Al Sapienza) knock Sammy Grigio around for running a card game protected by Jimmy Altieri (Joe Badalucco).

In season 1, episode 6, 'Pax Soprana,' Tony slightly defends his uncle's actions about the card game with a hilarious metaphor that is also considered to be one of the character's best one-liners in the series. Tony's stern but comical remark is a classic mafioso-style attempt to lighten the rather tense tone of the room while also not coming across as defensive or downplaying the guys' genuine concerns.

5 "If you can quote the rules, then you can obey them."

"Whoever Did This" - Season 4, Episode 9

When Ralph Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano) prank calls Paulie's mother as payback for ratting to Johnny Sack (Vincent Curatola) about telling the joke about Ginny, Paulie (Tony Sirico) is beyond furious and approaches Tony about the incident. While Tony sympathizes with Paulie, Christopher points out that there's no proof that Ralphie was behind the phone call. Still, Paulie mentions the cardinal rule of respecting a guy's mother and threatens to take action. This infuriates Tony, who immediately throws Paulie's statement right back in his face with an intense warning.

In season 4, episode 9, 'Whoever Did This,' Tony, without skipping a beat, reprimands Paulie about the rules and, while Tony has his hypocritical moments, Paulie also has no room to talk about following the rules since he basically brought this situation on himself by talking to Johnny Sack. At this point, there's a small part of Tony who believes that Paulie is the one who told Johnny about the insensitive joke about his wife, but instead of flat-out accusing him, Tony successfully gets his point with this iconic line.

4 "Every decision you make affects every facet of every f***in' thing. It's too much to deal with almost and, in the end, you're completely alone with it all."

"All Due Respect" - Season 5, Episode 13

After Tony's cousin, Tony B (Steve Buscemi), kills Billy Leotardo (Chris Caldovino), his older brother and New York mafioso, Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent) demands that Tony hand over his cousin to be dealt with accordingly, but Tony's guilt about his cousin doing time instead of him begins to cloud his judgment. While Tony struggles to make a decision that won't result in more bloodshed, Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) brings the growing discontent among the guys to Tony's attention.

Tony has always been able to rely on Silvio and his blunt honesty, but in season 5, episode 13, 'All Due Respect,' Tony refutes Silvio's comments with one of the best responses, which also reveals more about Tony's perspective of what it's like for him to be the boss of the family. It's obvious to everyone that the job could be extremely stressful and exhausting for anyone, but this is the first time Tony actually addresses his emotions about the whole thing to someone in his crew and not just in the safety of Melfi's office.

3 "In the end, your friends are gonna let you down. Family. They're the ones you can depend on."

"Members Only" - Season 6, Episode 1

With New York boss, Johnny Sack, behind bars, Tony starts to rethink his top position and when Gene asks him for permission to "retire" from this thing, he starts to slightly question his crew's loyalty. When Tony goes to enjoy his morning coffee, he tries to give his son, AJ, some fatherly advice which speaks more about his situation than his son letting his friend borrow one of his suit jackets his parents bought him.

In season 6, episode 1, 'Members Only,' Tony tries to give AJ some words of wisdom and while they may ring more true to his current dilemma than AJ's, he isn't wrong. The value of family is a common theme featured in a majority of mafia stories, such as The Godfather and Goodfellas, and while AJ might not follow in his father's footsteps, Tony's advice is still relevant in regard to his son's vulnerability and immense trust in his friends over his actual family.

2 "Those who want respect, give respect."

"The Knight in White Satin Armor" - Season 2, Episode 12

When Tony learns that Richie Aprile (David Proval) is selling drugs on his garbage routes, he tells him to shut it down, but unfortunately, Richie doesn't listen and continues dealing. Tony discovers that Richie ignored him and, as a form of punishment, he refuses to give him back his former action in Fairfield township. Richie's nephew, Jackie Jr., decides to pipe in on the conversation and strengthen his uncle's argument, but unfortunately, it just opens the door for Tony to give him a lesson about respect.

Tony's quick-witted quote in season 2, episode 12, 'The Knight in White Satin Armor,' is one of the most iconic lines in the entire Sopranos series. This is one scene where Tony doesn't let his temper get the best of him and decides to respond respectfully while still making his point crystal clear. Instead of getting angry or telling Jackie Jr. to stay out of the discussion, he decides to give him a dose of old-school advice, which as Richie points out, is just a short, sweet way of telling Jackie Jr. to go fu*k himself.

1 "Whatever happened to Gary Cooper? The strong, silent type?"

"Pilot" - Season 1, Episode 1

During Tony's first meeting with Dr. Melfi, they touch on the subject of therapy and while Melfi tries to convince him that it's nothing to be ashamed about, Tony has a hard time accepting it. He goes on about how people today are much more open and honest about sharing their feelings than they were in the past and, in an attempt to validate his point, he mentions classic movie star and cultural icon, Gary Cooper, who he describes as the "strong, silent type" and embodies his idea of a true American.

In the series pilot episode, Tony's quote about Cooper is not only one of the funniest but also one of the most memorable for many diehard fans. Not only does it lay the foundation of Tony's internal struggle with seeing a therapist and fitting into a new generation, but also the core of the character. The Sopranos features a series of nods to classic movies specifically Cooper's famous Western, High Noon, which also plays a key role in Tony's journey later on in the series, specifically in season 5 when he's forced to make a decision regarding the issue between his cousin, Tony B., and New York.

