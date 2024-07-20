The Big Picture The ending of The Sopranos' finale, "Made in America," left a lasting impact.

Fans are left to speculate about Tony's unclear fate at the diner as the series controversially cuts to black.

The cast has theories of their own, some believing Tony survived.

How often have we experienced it, spending years watching a TV series that becomes a favorite for millions, only to get to a divisive finale that doesn't stick the landing? It happened to Seinfeld, Lost, Dexter (twice), and most recently, Game of Thrones. In the middle of those was another popular show that won a plethora of Emmys and was the biggest thing on TV, which had an ending people hated and still debate to this day. David Chase's The Sopranos was a riveting HBO series from beginning to end, but that sudden cut to black had everyone thinking their TVs had just gone belly up. While we might remember that final scene, the rest of The Sopranos' final episode goes untalked about. So what led up to those final moments in the diner, and what does the cast think of those controversial last seconds?

The Events of "Made in America'"Are Forgotten Due to the Last Scene

After 86 episodes, premiering in 1999, The Sopranos said goodbye on June 10, 2007. 11.9 million people tuned in for the last episode to see if Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) would live or die. With all the talk the next day on the unanswered part, everything that happened before it quickly became forgotten. There was a lot that brought Tony to the moments that were, potentially, his last.

The finale, fittingly titled "Made in America," and written and directed by David Chase, sees Tony's gang in hiding due to their war with Phil Leotardo (Frank Vincent). One episode earlier, in "The Blue Comet," poor, sweet Bobby Baccalieri (Steven R. Schirripa) was shot dead in a model train shop by two of Phil's men. While Tony and his men are underground, the Soprano family, including a suicidal A.J. (Robert Iller), are forced into a safe house. Tony survived an attempt on his own life by Phil's henchmen, and he's now trying to keep his own distance while refusing to end the war until Tony is six feet under. Tony does come out of hiding, going to Bobby's funeral, then meeting with one of Phil's guys, working out a deal that will end their battle with Phil Leotardo taken out. With this agreed upon, the Sopranos return to their home. Not long after, Tony's men shoot Phil in the head at a gas station right in front of his wife, leading to the screaming woman jumping from her SUV, which proceeds to roll over Leotardo's head and pop it like a pumpkin.

A.J., who just a few episodes earlier was trying to drown himself in the family swimming pool, is still a mess, spending time with the wrong girls and not knowing what to do with his life. Tony sets up Paulie Walnuts (Tony Sirico) as the leader of the Aprile crew. However, Paulie is seemingly more worried about the orange cat who follows him everywhere, seeing it as a harbinger of death. Tony then visits Junior (Dominic Chianese) one more time, but the old man's dementia is so advanced he has no idea who Tony is, making him cry. Now ti's time for Tony to meet his family at the diner.

Did Tony Die at the End of 'The Sopranos'?

"Made in America" is focused on death. Bobby is dead, Phil Leotardo is shot and killed, Paulie thinks death is coming for him, and Junior is on the edge. Does that mean Tony's next? It's what we've been waiting for the entire episode because it's hard to imagine that The Sopranos will come to an end with his life going on. The final scene is one big pulse-pounding trick, with Tony walking into a busy diner at night. Every change in the shot is a jolt, with the sound of the door constantly opening being a potential assassin. Tony flips through the tabletop jukebox and puts on Journey's "Don't Stop Believin'" (that song is forever linked with The Sopranos now) as his wife, Carmela (Edie Falco), walks in. They look through their menus, making small talk. Their daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), is running late because of a doctor's appointment to change her birth control.

As they talk, the camera focuses on random men sitting at tables and continuing to come through the door. One sits at the counter and seems to look Tony's way. A.J. makes his way in and sits with his family, complaining about his job but saying, "Focus on the good times" because Tony once told him to remember the times that are good. This makes A.J.'s dad smile with pride, and now, as Meadow takes her time trying to parallel park her car outside, the man at the counter walks behind Tony on his way to the bathroom. Two other men walk inside the diner before the door opens one more time. It's Meadow. Tony looks up her way, and the screen cuts to black on the lyrics "Don't stop." At that, a nation lost its collective mind. What happened? Did Tony live or die?

"Made in America" doesn't give us an answer, but several episodes earlier, in "Soprano Home Movies," there is a line that might tell us Tony's fate. Bobby and Tony are sitting in a boat on a lake when Bobby wonders aloud what it would be like to be shot to death in their line of work. He says, "You probably don't even hear it when it happens, right?" Is that our answer? Does the screen go to black at the end of "Made in America" because Tony just got shot in the back of the head? He doesn't hear the gunshot or see anything at all but immediate darkness.

The Cast of 'The Sopranos' Shares Their Thoughts on the Finale

Image via HBO

David Chase has sort of answered that question. In 2021, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he confessed that the diner scene wasn't going to be the original ending to The Sopranos. Instead, Chase said, "The last scene could be him coming from New Jersey back into New York for a meeting at which he was going to be killed." The reaction to the finale frustrated Chase for two reasons. First, because everyone just focused on the last shot, and no one talked about the actual episode. The seacond was that he didn't like that people wanted to see Tony die, adding, "God, you watched this guy for seven years, and I know he's a criminal. But don't tell me you don't love him in some way, don't tell me you're not on his side in some way."

Edie Falco told the Television Academy Foundation that at the time, the ending "had meaning and significance that eluded me," but she trusted David Chase and admired that he didn't show Tony die. She admitted that she had no idea what may have happened when the screen went black, saying, "We cut the cameras, and we went home … That was it. There is no ending that we know about that you don't." While Lorraine Bracco, who played Tony's therapist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi, didn't have any secrets to share either. She told Bruce Bozzi of Radio Andy, "I always believed [Tony Soprano] lived." Spoken like a true therapist.

Robert Iler may have put it best when remembering the fate of his TV father, telling Radio Times in 2017 that he thought the final shot was brilliant. He said, "If the last scene was just Tony getting shot in the head, that would have been it. People would have talked about it for a month or two, and then it would have been over. But to have an open ended discussion still 10 years later, obviously what he did was genius." It has actually been 17 years now, and we're still talking about it. We didn't see Tony die, so he still lives on forever, even if it's just in one final moment of him looking up at his daughter's face.

