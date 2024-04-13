The Big Picture The Sopranos episode "University" is the most brutal due to Ralphie's shocking and malicious act.

Ralphie became the most ruthless villain, but his violence in the episode was particularly disturbing.

Tony's empathy for the victim showcases depth in both the storytelling and acting of this episode.

To say that The Sopranos is one of the most influential television shows in history would be a dramatic understatement. HBO's reputation for creating expertly-written, dramatically challenging shows that pushed the boundaries of acceptable content emerged thanks to the success of The Sopranos, which managed to deliver a criminal epic on the level of The Godfather or Goodfellas to viewers weekly. Beyond its expert craftsmanship, The Sopranos became must-watch television due to the shocking twists and turns that so frequently occurred. While many quintessential installments changed the show's narrative moving forward, the Season 3 episode "University" contained an act of violence that was disturbing even by The Sopranos' standards.

The Sopranos New Jersey mob boss Tony Soprano deals with personal and professional issues in his home and business life that affect his mental state, leading him to seek professional psychiatric counseling. Release Date January 10, 1999 Creator David Chase Cast James Gandolfini , Edie Falco , Jamie-Lynn Sigler , Lorraine Bracco , Michael Imperioli , Steve Van Zandt , Tony Sirico , Steve Schirripa Main Genre Drama Seasons 6 Studio HBO

“University” Is the Most Brutal Episode of ‘The Sopranos'

The Sopranos’ third season became one of its most mature installments to date, as events in his personal life force Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) to reflect upon his status as a family man. The death of his mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand), forces him to reflect upon the unresolved trauma of his childhood, which becomes even more distressing when he grows to suspect that his Uncle Junior (Dominic Chianese) may be betraying him and attempting to take over the family for himself. Additionally, Tony is forced to spend time away from his daughter, Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler), who is studying at Columbia University and must deal with the behavioral issues that his son A.J. (Robert Iller) has at school. These responsibilities put Tony in a more vulnerable position than he had ever been in the previous two seasons.

Unfortunately, Tony’s attempts to keep the family stable are thwarted by the increased presence of Ralphie Cifaretto (Joe Pantoliano), an erratic and violent member of the family that throws the dynamics into chaos. Although Tony is used to receiving a level of respect from the “made men” that serve him, Ralphie frequently disregards his rules, opting to strike out on his own to satisfy his personal goals. It’s never forgotten that Tony is a sociopath capable of despicable behavior, but he’s also a character who needs to make intricate plans to keep track of his own mental health. Ralphie’s refusal to “play by the rules” or show any sense of authority gnaws away at Tony’s consciousness but puts him in an impossible situation; Ralphie is a “made man” and is thus untouchable should Tony ever want to intervene.

While he causes hardships for Tony throughout the season, Ralphie commits his most villainous act in the episode “University.” After spending time at the Bada Bing, Tony begins to engage in a lively conversation with the dancer Tracee (Ariel Kiley), who he grows to understand is in a romantic relationship with Ralphie. The conversations are quite genial at first, with Tracee even offering the mob boss some baked goods; however, Tony comes to realize that Tracee is pregnant with Ralphie’s child and fears any retaliatory efforts he may take. Unfortunately, Raphie is less forgiving than Tony and lashes out in anger. Ralphie brutally murders Tracee in an action so cruel it even takes Tony by surprise.

Ralphie Cifaretto Became the Most Ruthless ‘The Sopranos’ Villain

Image via HBO

While there is no shortage of violent deaths in The Sopranos, the execution of Tracee’s death in “University” is a masterclass in building tension. The sequence begins with a series of jovial conversations between Ralphie and the other mobsters, where his off-color jokes begin to irritate Tony. When Tony’s right-hand man, Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt), drops Tracee off at the Bada Bing to confront Ralphie, there’s no indication that he will turn on her so dramatically. The shocking transition from a moment of crude humor to an extreme instance of violence is why “University” became so disturbing.

In a role that won him the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Pantoliana shows how volatile and ill-tempered Ralphie could be. Although initially he tries to soothe Tracee and offer her condolences, he quickly decides that the situation regarding her child would be too complicated for him. While many of The Sopranos’ best villains are forced to use violence to solve difficult circumstances, Ralphie takes a sadistic pleasure in tormenting Tracee. The fact that he considers the entire situation humorous makes the episode more upsetting.

‘The Sopranos’ Received Backlash for Its Violence

Close

The moment is also very consequential in the effect that it has on Tony; even though Ralphie is a "madman," Tony lashes out at the former soldier, suggesting that he does have some sense of empathy for him; seeing a young girl perish hits him particularly hard, given that he is also concerned about Meadow's fate as she attends school. Gandolfini shows how heartbreaking it is for Tony to watch an innocent person die in a rarely intimate performance, particularly after he shared such a good-spirited conversation with her earlier in the episode. A conversation he shares with his therapist, Dr. Jennifer Melfi (Lorraine Bracco), towards the end of the episode contains some of the most nuanced acting that Gandolfini ever delivered on the show.

Considering that Ralphie’s actions managed to even disturb Tony, it’s not entirely surprising that “University” proved to be too much for some The Sopranos fans. The Sopranos saw a temporary dip in viewership after “University” aired, with Kiley claiming “a lot of subscribers canceled their HBO service because of those episodes.” She stated that she was “proud” that she was able to “bring the sex and violence together to show how horrible it really is.” While unquestionably a difficult moment to watch, seeing Ralphie’s cruelty on full display made his death at Tony’s hands in the fourth season even more satisfying.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sopranos is streaming on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max