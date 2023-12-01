The Big Picture Christopher Plummer's original vocals for "Edelweiss" in The Sound of Music have been released almost sixty years after the film's premiere.

Plummer's voice was originally dubbed by Billy Lee in the 1965 film to enhance the sound of the song.

The release of Plummer's original vocals is a new aspect of the film's production that allows viewers to enjoy the legacy of this timeless tale.

The hills are alive with the sound of Christopher Plummer's voice, as his original performance from the 1965 classic has been released almost sixty years after the premiere of The Sound of Music. In the original production, Billy Lee's voice was placed over Plummer's to enhance the sound of "Edelweiss", the song Captain von Trapp swiftly sings during the story. Decades after the musical became a staple of American culture, a new aspect of its production has been revealed for viewers to enjoy, as the legacy of a timeless tale continues to enchant audiences from all over the world.

The plot of The Sound of Music follows Maria (Julie Andrews), a young woman tapped with the responsibility of taking care of the von Trapp children. Following the death of his wife, the Captain had been raising his children as if they were in the military, and they were in desperate need of someone who could approach them with a more gentle style. The result was an optimistic story directed by Robert Wise, launching Andrews into stardom and winning a total of five Academy Awards after becoming a blockbuster hit. While $286 million at the global box office might not be impressive now, it was back in 1965.

The romance that grew between Maria and the Captain became the backbone of the narrative, making the young woman decided to leave her career path as a nun to return to the family that clearly needed her help. The cast of the film also included Heather Menzies, Nicholas Hammond and Debbie Turner as some of the von Trapp children, creating a musical that would stand the est of time with its colorful backgrounds, enchanting songs and heartwarming story. In the end, both the von Trapp family and Maria found what their hearts were passionately looking for.

Christopher Plummer After The Sound of Music

After the success of The Sound of Music, Plummer went on to star in a handful of successful projects across the years, including Waterloo and The Man Who Would Be King. After decades of building a legendary career, Plummer passed away in 2021, with Knives Out being one of the final performances from his trajectory as an actor. The Rian Johnson mystery was a proper sendoff to Plummer's legacy, with his playfulness and wisdom on display in the victim of the first case in the franchise. Two years after his passing, audiences can now enjoy the actor's original singing voice.

You can check out the new clip from The Sound of Music below: