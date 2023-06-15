The Sound of Music is a classic film based on the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical of the same name. With Julie Andrews as a leading lady, the songs are beautifully performed and Maria (Andrews) is as charming as can be. As a result, almost 60 years after its release, the film is still instantly recognizable. It tells the story of the large von Trapp family coming together with the help of the free-spirited Maria. Maria is sent to the family to take care of the von Trapp children, Leisl (Charmian Carr), Louisa (Heather Menzies), Friedrich (Nicholas Hammond), Kurt (Duane Chase), Brigitta (Angela Cartwright), Marta (Debbie Turner), and Gretl (Kym Karath). But she arrives to find that their father has enforced strict rules that need to change in order for her charges to behave like the children they are. As she helps the father learn how to relate to his seven children, Maria and Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer) fall in love.

For the most part, the film is blissfully light as it shows the family growing closer, but the threat of the Nazi villains certainly shifts the tone. Still, it is remembered as a happy musical and its well-earned reputation. However, behind the scenes, it wasn't always so happy — or safe. The film featured seven von Trapp children, two of which were played by actors under the age of ten, which complicated the production. Like with any film, things were expected to go wrong to an extent, but some mistakes are more terrifying than others. Few events could be quite as far from the film's light-hearted tone as the story Andrews shared in a 2019 interview. The actress revealed that one scene from The Sound of Music was nearly fatal for the youngest member of the cast.

'The Sound of Music' Explores Innocence

The Sound of Music captures the joy of singing and Maria's considerable impact on the von Trapp family. Maria shows up and changes the lives of the von Trapp children, giving them music lessons and showing them love and patience. And in the end, she convinces their father to be more involved. As expected, the scenes between Maria and the children are some of the film's most light-hearted. They share several iconic songs, from "Do-Re-Mi" to "My Favorite Things," and find joy together as she allows them to act like children rather than small, orderly adults.

But it was one of these scenes when things almost went horribly wrong during filming. After an excursion into the mountains, Maria brings the children home in a rowboat. As they approach their home, happy and singing, they run into their father. Maria and the children stand in the boat to greet him, but it isn't steady and rocks under their feet until it knocks them all into the water as they laugh. It seems like a fun and carefree moment for the children (despite their father being less than pleased by the condition he finds them in). However, this scene isn't as innocent as it may seem.

Julie Andrews Tells of the Danger on Set

All these decades later, Andrew remembers the terrifying ordeal that occurred as they filmed the rowboat scene. Just before the camera began rolling, she was informed that the youngest actor, Karath, couldn't swim. As the actress was around five at the time, it's not surprising that this was an issue. But rather than a handy floatation device, the proposed solution was for Andrews to get to her quickly after the boat tipped to prevent the child from drowning. In the scene, Andrews is next to Karath, and as the boat rocks, she steadies the child a few times, preparing for the fall. However, when the moment came, things didn't go as planned.

As they were filming, the boat rocked more violently than expected, and Andrews fell backward while Karath went forward, complicating the plan. Andrews recalls swimming as fast as she could to get to the little girl while Karath flailed in the water. According to Andrews' memoir Home Work: A Memoir of My Hollywood Years, some crew members dived into the water to help. Karath went under a few times as everyone made a mad dash to save her. Ultimately, it was Heather Menzies who completed the rescue, just like in the film, when Louisa can be seen carrying the younger girl out of the water. Karath swallowed water in the process and got sick after she made it to safety. But fortunately, it wasn't any worse. Even so, the traumatizing experience understandably resulted in a lifelong fear of water for Karath.

'The Sound of Music' Still Has a Strong Reputation

While Karath was quickly rescued, the time when she was in the water was terrifying for everyone present, Karath most of all. Sending an actor who couldn't swim toppling into the water was a big risk for the production. Andrews' last-minute assignment to save the child was poor planning that could have gone horribly wrong and ruined an otherwise perfectly wonderful film. A different result would have given the film a dark turn. Since everything turned out well and no one drowned, the film can keep its lighthearted reputation. But it came dangerously close to disaster in filming. Karath nearly drowning is a dramatic story that is still terrifying decades later.

Though nothing tragic occurred, Andrews' story certainly gives a different perspective to the film's history, suggesting that there may be more stories than fans know. And the legendary actress doesn't leave fans wondering. Andrews recounts this story and more about the making of The Sound of Music in her 2019 memoir which she co-wrote with Emma Walton Hamilton. The book also features stories from throughout her career, including her work on other classic films such as Mary Poppins and Victor/Victoria. In her years of acting, Andrews has no doubt seen many accidents, but hopefully, few are quite as scary as this event.