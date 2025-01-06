People might recognize Joel McHale from his work on sitcoms — particularly Community, which has a long-awaited movie in the works — or his hosting reality competitions like the severely underrated Crime Scene Kitchen or House of Villains. But one of his best-known works is The Soup, the talk show he hosted beginning in 2004. For nearly a decade, McHale would provide biting commentary on pop culture, and it was a genuinely entertaining watch, especially the variety of clips that involved special guests. There's one major moment that stands out, and it came at the very end of McHale's tenure.

For the final episode of The Soup, McHale reeled in a collection of special guests that would make any talk show host blush. In addition to his fellow Community cast members Ken Jeong and Gillian Jacobs, the guests included James Van der Beek, Donald Faison, and Nathan Fillion. But the crown jewel had to be actor and comedian Eric Idle, and McHale didn't waste any time in cementing it as his favorite moment hosting The Soup. When asked about some memorable experiences from the series, he told Looper: "The final episode, when Eric Idle from Monty Python and I were doing a sketch together with my best friend from grade school. I was like, 'how did this happen?' And so I was very happy about that."

Eric Idle’s Appearance on ‘The Soup’ Highlighted Its Satirical Nature

No matter what season of The Soup you watch, it's pretty clear that snark is baked into the show's DNA. McHale never missed an opportunity to poke fun at current events, his guests, or even parent network E!. A great example of this can be found in the finale, where, after the final installment of the popular "Spaghetti Cat," McHale quipped, "There you have it, folks. E! kills kittens." It was the perfect environment for Idle to play in, and that's displayed throughout. In addition to performing a sketch with McHale, Idle also participates with the rest of the guests in a fake telethon meant to save The Soup from cancellation. (In an ironic twist, fans of The Soup launched a petition to save the series upon news of its cancellation.) Idle's participation didn't just show that he'd retained the comedic gifts he honed with Monty Python, it showed that McHale's guests were more than willing to embrace the same snark as he was.

Joel McHale Singled Out a Pair of ‘The Soup’ Guests That He Loved Working With