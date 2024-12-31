Joel McHale has been working hard in Hollywood lately. He has found success as the host of two surprisingly riveting reality competition series, House of Villains and Crime Scene Kitchen. He has also revisited his sitcom roots in the scripted series Animal Control, returning to Fox for a third season on Thursday, January 02, 2025. With the success of each of these series and the rumored Community movie in the works, McHale is back on the pop-culture radar in a big way, with a wide variety of audiences. So, there is no better time than the present for the comedian to revive his pop-culture review series, The Soup.

Joel McHale Poked Fun at Pop Culture on 'The Soup'

The Soup allowed McHale to unleash his acute sense of snarky humor as he critiqued ridiculous moments occurring on TV and in pop-culture, just as reality TV was on the rise. The review series aired on E! from 2004 to 2015 with the sarcastic comedian at the helm. But the series came to an abrupt end in 2015, with little explanation at the time. But in 2017, McHale opened up to Australian entertainment news outlet the music about how the network canceled the series despite it doing well in the ratings. According to McHale, once the Writers Guild of America cracked down on the non-union writers and producers for the comedy show, the series working with writers under the guild's pay structure no longer aligned with the network's model, and it was quietly shuttered after 11 years on the air.

In 2018, Netflix attempted to re-orient the audience from The Soup towards its short-lived series, The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale. It seemed the timing wasn't right for this new pop-culture review venture, however, as the series was buried in the sheer volume of other reality shows burgeoning at that time. It is also possible that the Netflix series' shift to a more global perspective didn't sit well with an audience used to a focus on the entertainment industry in the United States. But the one thing that never lost its popularity with viewers was McHale's quick-witted and ruthless sense of humor. With his successful runs as a comedian, host, writer, and actor, McHale is clearly booked and busy in Hollywood. But with this increased popularity, the snarky comedian should return to his roots by reorienting the growing audiences of his various ventures towards his own satirical review series once more.

Joel McHale Has an Impressive Resume

McHale has the resume of someone determined to leave his mark on the entertainment industry. He got started in entertainment on the lesser-known sketch-comedy series, Almost Live! in 1996. From there, McHale worked his way up in the industry through small roles in TV and film, before landing his role at E! helping to re-brand their review series Talk Soup as The Soup. He was nominated for an Emmy Award for his work on the satirical review series in 2014, just before the network canceled the show in 2015. McHale continued with appearances in popular network films and TV shows like Spider-Man 2, Lords of Dogtown, The IT Crowd, and Ted, before landing his best-known role as the illegitimate lawyer, Jeff Winger, in Community.

McHale's resume expanded with his iconic appearance as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race, where the comedian's testosterone-fueled appreciation for the body-queens continually irritated the series' co-host Michelle Visage. The comedian's distinctive snarky tone has also landed him voice-acting roles in popular adult-cartoon series like The Simpsons and American Dad, and he has also found voice-work in video game franchises. And his acting roles keep expanding, with the announcement of his upcoming guest role in the third season of the Showtime survival series, Yellowjackets. McHale's busy work-life shows just how in-demand his particularly irreverent sense of humor is with audiences.

McHale's Sarcastic Observations Were the Driving Force in 'The Soup'

While at the helm of The Soup, McHale would unleash his satirical commentary on everything in American pop culture that would come up from week-to-week, and no topic was sacred. He would even take digs at top shows on his own network, with special segments dedicated to reality TV series like Keeping Up With the Kardashians. McHale observed to the music that when the network started intervening in his series to keep him from commenting on the famous sisters, it was the moment he saw the "writing on the wall" for The Soup. McHale's whole career has been built on his wry, often over-the-line observations, and The Soup especially built up his reputation as a comic that does not pull punches on any subject.

Satirical clip-review shows act as a capsule, shining a light on moments in pop-culture that otherwise might be forgotten. Shows like The Late Show, Last Week Tonight, and Late Night With Seth Meyers tend to focus on news-related topics. While there is some entertainment overlap with these review series, there is nowhere near the acute level of snide focus McHale brought to bear on American pop culture specifically. The Soup allowed McHale to critique moments in American pop culture that were typically too low-brow for these other talk shows, and it is a subject pool that has only been growing in his absence.

Now More Than Ever, It's Time to Revive 'The Soup'

Image via NBC

Imagine a clip-review series that allowed McHale to once again unleash his unfiltered opinions about how out-of-touch the family on The Kardashians have become, unencumbered by network executives worried about upsetting their queens of reality TV. Pop-culture critique has been missing a voice like McHale's, unfettered by obligations to keep his opinions network-friendly. Unleashing his wry observations on unwitting celebrities and pseudo-celebrities, with their phony PR stunts that are rampant in the age of social media, is exactly what has been missing from cultural criticism lately.

As American pop culture is inundated with rehearsed PR romances, outrageous reality TV outbursts, and cheesy Hollywood choices, there is a counter-balance required. While there are many review shows that focus on American news and politics, there are far fewer rec