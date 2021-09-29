Joanna Hogg's award-winning film The Souvenir continues in The Souvenir Part II, which is hailed as a shimmering story of first love and a young woman's formative years. The film is a portrait of the artist that transcends the halting particulars of everyday life — a singular, alchemic mix of memoir and fantasy.

Honor Swinton Byrne reprises her role as Julie, opposite her mother Tilda Swinton who plays Julie's mother Rosalind in the film. The film picks up in the aftermath of her tumultuous relationship with a charismatic and manipulative older man, as Julie begins to untangle her fraught love for him while making her graduation film and sorting fact from his elaborately constructed fiction. As the trailer reveals, Julie explores intimacy with a new lover in Part II.

Much like The Souvenir, its sequel is a semi-autobiographical retelling of writer-director Joanna Hogg's own life experiences. It explores the echoes of grief, mirrors elements of the early years of Joanna's filmmaking career, and sheds a new light on the casual relationships that had a lasting impact on her life. The first film was hailed for its ambitious and unique approach to relationships of all forms and the trailer makes it clear that those luminous qualities are a throughline in this story.

In addition to Bryne and Swinton, The Souvenir Part II stars Jaygann Ayeh, Richard Ayoade, Ariane Labed, James Spencer Ashworth, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Alwyn.

In 2019, Charlie Heaton replaced Robert Pattinson as Julie's love interest Jim in The Souvenir Part II due to conflicts with The Batman. The film had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and was highly praised by critics.

The Souvenir Part II opens in select theaters on October 29th. Watch the trailer below:

