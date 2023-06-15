Fresh off her Tony-nominated performance in A Doll's House, Jessica Chastain can next be seen — or rather heard — in the Audible Original podcast The Space Within. A science-fiction podcast hailing from Topic Studios, The Space Within follows Chastain's Dr. Madeline Wyle, a psychiatrist specializing in trauma and PTSD whose patients all exhibit the same strange symptoms. She is then forced to consider the possibility that they might have been abducted by aliens. Collider is excited to present an exclusive clip of the upcoming podcast, which sees Michael Stuhlbarg's Dr. Shulman asking Dr. Wyle to take on a young patient experiencing memory loss, after being abducted from a supermarket and turning up hours later with no memory of the incident.

The Cast of The Space Within

In addition to Chastain and Stuhlbarg, The Space Within also boasts an all-star cast including Bobby Cannavale, Ellen Burnstyn, Shea Whigham, and Carmen Ejogo. Rachel Ghiazza, EVP and Head of US Content at Audible said of the cast:

"The Space Within dynamically blends elements of sci-fi, mystery and thriller .The podcast’s riveting sound effects and storyline are headlined by Jessica Chastain, Bobby Cannavale and Ellen Burstyn-- each of whom brings their complex characters to life. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Topic Studios on another stand out series that truly gives our audiences an out-of-world experience."

VP of Podcasts for Topic Studios Christy Gressman went on to add:

"It's been a dream bringing The Space Within to life with Jessica, our friends at Audible, Greg, Josh, Stephen, and the rest of our incredible team. We’re excited for listeners to enter this thrilling and thought-provoking world and discover the remarkable performances of these extraordinary actors."

Image via Audible

The Space Within is the latest podcast to come from the development partnership between Topic Studios and Audible, with previous podcasts including 2020's The Messenger, 2021's American ISIS, and Fine Gorilla Person, released last summer. While the previous podcasts were all works of non-fiction, The Space Within joins the ranks of Audible Original dramas, which also include The Prophecy, starring Kerry Washington, KOZ starring TAylor Kitch and Kate Mara and Neil Gaiman's The Sandman among others. The Space Within is produced by Topic Studios, Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road. The series is directed by Stephen Winter, and written by Greg O'Connor and Josh Fagin.

The Space Within premieres on June 15, 2023. You can listen to the full series here, and listen to the exclusive clip below: