The Big Picture Steve Martin's dramatic turn in The Spanish Prisoner impresses with his seamless shift from comedy to a menacing performance.

Martin's role breaks the conventions of comic actors in dramatic roles by displaying austerity and minimalism.

David Mamet's film is a psychological maze of betrayal and deception, with Martin's performance engaging viewers through mystery.

Who doesn't love Steve Martin? A staple of stand-up comedy, film, and music for 50 years, Martin's unique brand of fiery humor and charm has made him one of the most beloved figures in pop culture. As a comedy actor and writer, his versatility is crucial to his unanimous approval rating, as he has something for everyone: R-rated comedies, rom-coms, family entertainment, and subversive genre exercises. At the peak of his abilities, Martin walked away from the stand-up world to pursue ambitious cinematic projects, such as the musical Pennies From Heaven, and peculiar romances like All of Me and L.A. Story. In his late 70s, Martin made his way to television with the popular Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building. There is one instance in his towering career when Martin provided no laughs and only sheer menace. The Spanish Prisoner, a twisty neo-noir by David Mamet, unveils Martin's untapped dramatic chops, with Martin morphing into a convincing dramatic without breaking a sweat.

The Spanish Prisoner An employee who develops a lucrative secret process for his corporation is tempted to betray the company when higher ups attempt to take the process from him. Dastardly intrigue ensues. Run Time 110 minutes Director David Mamet Release Date April 3, 1998 Actors Ben Gazzara, Felicity Huffman, Ricky Jay, Steve Martin, Rebecca Pidgeon, Campbell Scott

David Mamet Constructs a Story Labyrinth in 'The Spanish Prisoner'

When watching a David Mamet film, prepare to get conned. As a writer-director, the playwright and author specializes in stories about con artists pulling a fast one or unsuspecting participants caught in a web of lies and fraud. Mostly celebrated as just a screenwriter, his films House of Games, Homicide, and State and Main deserve broader public recognition. The Spanish Prisoner is pure Mamet--minus the lack of profanity. Mamet's 1997 film follows Joe Ross (Campbell Scott), an employee of a mysterious business who develops an unknown lucrative process. Temptations arise for Joe when he learns that his company's top executives are looking to shortchange him from profits. Jimmy Dell (Martin), an enigmatic wealthy business executive, guides Joe through this labyrinth of greed and dastardly intrigue. Jimmy's unassuming ways suggest that there is something more nefarious to him.

If the basic synopsis of The Spanish Prisoner sounds vague, that's what the film intended. It's not enough that Joe is bewildered by the scheme unfolding around him. Mamet clouds the story with such mystery that he never reveals the content of Joe's invention. The field of Joe's place of employment is kept under wraps, as well as the background of Jimmy's business dealings. As a whole, many viewers will be completely lost in the story, and depending on your preference for mystery as a source of drama, this will either make it gripping or entirely unwatchable. For the most part, The Spanish Prisoner embraces its intricate plotting, with Mamet deploying mystery as a dramatic device. However, Mamet's tone and punchy dialogue are subdued, especially when compared to the vulgar banter between the hustling real estate agents in his play and screenplay, Glengarry Glen Ross, so viewers are forced to invest in this puzzle.

Steve Martin's Dramatic Turn Breaks the Conventions of Comic Actors Turning Serious

Thanks to his seamless shift into portraying an unflappable menace, Steve Martin's performance in The Spanish Prisoner is miraculous. Comedic actors have always been drawn to chase the prestige and acclaim of dramatic roles, with some, including Tom Hanks and Michael Keaton, shifting almost exclusively to drama. When comic stars chase after an Academy Award via dramatic turns, they often carry remnants of their comedic persona to maintain their mainstream popularity, like Robin Williams in Good Morning, Vietnam, Jim Carrey in The Truman Show, and Adam Sandler in Punch-Drunk Love. By expressing a seriocomic affectation in these weighty films helmed by auteur filmmakers, the stars comment on their public persona in a mold outside the comfort of a traditional studio comedy. In short, these actors are still mildly humorous in their respective dramatic showcases, and more or less feel like an extension of their onscreen identity.

Martin's work in The Spanish Prisoner is a drastic outlier in his filmography, as there is not a whiff of sarcastic humor, hysterical angst, or charm in his performance. While the aforementioned stars have curated an album of dramatic performances, this role has little connective tissue to Martin's oeuvre. Jimmy Dell is a straightforward performance that fits Mamet's tone but seems completely incongruous with Martin's likeness. As a viewer, you expect him to finally crack, perhaps break out into song, or perform a manic Martin-esque stunt, but Jimmy remains unphased. Even if the plot is nearly impossible to interpret, Jimmy's stillness suggests a supreme confidence in his motivations. Jimmy acts as a foil to Joe, with the former representing poised gravitas, and the latter representing bewilderment. This makes Jimmy inherently charming in Joe's eyes, but the character's charisma is not a product of a comic's infectious wit. Instead, he carries himself like a watchful guardian over Joe, as we are led to believe he is being undermined by his boss, Mr. Klein (Ben Gazzara). Jimmy makes him feel important, evident in the scene when he encourages Joe to hire a lawyer and claim ownership of his process.

Steve Martin is a Perfect Fit for David Mamet in 'The Spanish Prisoner'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

More impressive than his restraint is Martin's effortless display of austerity. On the surface, a comedic actor giving a deadly serious performance in a noir looks like the epitome of self-indulgence. Breakthrough dramatic showcases from comics are often slapped with the derided "Oscar bait" label, as the Academy has proven to be fans of audacious against-type performances. However, Martin's dramatic turn breaks all the conventions by not engaging in pretentious theatrics on the screen. The actor completes a tightrope act of stripping away his familiar presence while never calling attention to himself. There is nothing tongue-in-cheek about Martin, a lovable comedy star, playing an enigmatic swindler in The Spanish Prisoner. The role of Jimmy Dell is the kind of part designed for an exceptional supporting character actor to knock out of the park--someone along the lines of Elias Koteas, Keith David, or Ed Harris. Martin, the born stand-up, delivers a steady performance with the graciousness of a classically trained actor.

The Spanish Prisoner is an indecipherable psychological maze of betrayal and deception, and David Mamet wouldn't have it any other way. In the film, Jimmy Dell's motivations are the most inscrutable of all, but where his co-stars give purposefully muted performances, Steve Martin's internalized menace keeps the viewer engaged throughout the mystery. Helped by our preexisting bond with Martin, the film's greatest asset is the desire to learn more about Jimmy, particularly his moral compass. Furthermore, Martin's resume as a stand-up and musician vocally prepared him to deliver the precise speech patterns of Mamet's dialogue. Martin's performance in The Spanish Prisoner is one of his finest, not because he's unveiling showy dramatic chops, but because he is not. The minimalism of his performance subverts our hackneyed expectations of what makes a riveting dramatic turn from a beloved comedic actor.

The Spanish Prisoner is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Stream on Prime